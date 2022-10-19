Blade football poll: Southview re-enters rankings before rivalry matchup

MASON, Ohio — A pair of singles players remain alive at the state girls tennis tournament heading into the semifinal round Saturday at Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason. One of those competitors, Ottawa Hills junior Catherine Rhegness, is a three-time state qualifier who is in a Division II semi for the first time. The other is Anthony Wayne senior Lilly Black, a four-time state qualifier who has advanced to the second day of competition for the third year in a row and was last year's Division I state runner-up. Rhegness, who lost in a state quarterfinal as a freshman and in the first round at state last year, will play Bexley freshman Amiya Bowles in a semifinal. The winner faces Shaker Heights Laurel senior Ellie Brotherton or CHCA freshman Martha Sophia Thompson for the title, with the losers of those two matches playing for third place.

