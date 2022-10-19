Blade football poll: Southview re-enters rankings before rivalry matchup

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Below is The Blade’s high school football poll for this week.

DIVISION I-II
1. Central Catholic (Division II), 8-1 record, 358 points for-80 points against, 1 last week
2. Perrysburg (I), 8-1, 396-161, 2
3. Anthony Wayne (II), 8-1, 244-85, 3
4. Whitmer (I), 6-3, 326-214, 5
5. Southview (II), 7-2, 294-120, not ranked

DIVISION III-IV-V
1. Liberty Center (V), 9-0, 313 points for-47 points against, 1 last week
2. Eastwood (V), 9-0, 415-143, 2
3, Elmwood (Division V), 8-1, 382-130, 3
4. Archbold (V), 8-1, 295-108, 4
5. Oak Harbor (V), 8-1, 401-124, 5

DIVISION VI-VII
1. McComb (Division VII), 8-1, 405 points for-146 points against, 1 last week
2. Ottawa Hills (VI), 7-1, 304-106, 2
3. Gibsonburg (VII), 8-1, 374-151, 3
4. Patrick Henry (VI), 5-4, 228-153, 4

The Blade Poll ranks teams (.500 or better) from the City League, TRAC (except Lima Senior), NLL, NBC, TAAC (except Edon and Hilltop), and NWOAL, plus Arcadia, Fremont St. Joseph, Gibsonburg, Lakota, Liberty-Benton, McComb, North Baltimore, Oak Harbor, Port Clinton, and Van Buren.

The Blade

