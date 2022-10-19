ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
artofhealthyliving.com

Substance Dependency: How To Get Help When You Need It

Substance dependency is a serious problem in the United States. According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, more than 20 million Americans suffer from addiction to alcohol or drugs. That’s one in every twelve adults! And those numbers are only going up. The effects of substance abuse can...

Comments / 0

Community Policy