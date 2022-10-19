Read full article on original website
Study suggests discontinuation of gender-affirming hormones in those who start treatment as adolescents is rare
Among individuals treated at a gender identity clinic in The Netherlands, those who used puberty suppressing treatment before the age of 18 and then started gender-affirming hormones, 98% (704 out of 720) continued use at follow-up, according to an observational study published in The Lancet Child & Adolescent Health journal.
Substance Dependency: How To Get Help When You Need It
Substance dependency is a serious problem in the United States. According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, more than 20 million Americans suffer from addiction to alcohol or drugs. That’s one in every twelve adults! And those numbers are only going up. The effects of substance abuse can...
