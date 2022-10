Anash.org feature: Dayan Levi Yitzchok Raskin, Rov of Anash in London, explores interesting Torah questions and halachic dilemmas including removing rings for neggel vasser, managing sales of non-kosher food, schach placed by a non-Jew, defrosting from one day of yom tov to the next, and leining from a chumash without a minyan.

2 DAYS AGO