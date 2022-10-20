ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Police investigate 2 separate deadly shootings in Fayetteville; 1 caused a crash on a main road

ABC11 Eyewitness News
 4 days ago

Fayetteville police officers are investigating two different deadly shootings Tuesday night.

In one of the shootings, officers said someone fired into a car as it was traveling down Raeford Road near Interstate 295. The shooting killed the passenger, 29-year-old Shaquille Deonte Bratcher, and injured the driver.

The injured driver then crashed into another car, running both vehicles off the road and down a hill. The other driver was not hurt.

Police closed almost a mile of Raeford Road overnight to investigate. It has since reopened.

Police are asking that if anyone was in the area of Raeford Road and Gillis Hill Road on Tuesday, October 18 at around 11 p.m. and saw a white Dodge Challenger, and has any additional information to contact Detective R. Vernon (910) 729-2525 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.

SEE ALSO: 1 person shot, injured at Fayetteville convenience store

A different deadly shooting took place on Slater Avenue just north of Fayetteville State University around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials say Damian R. Lee, 26, was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police say the shooting does not appear to be random.

No suspect information has been released in either case.

