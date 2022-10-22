ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 21 Best Fall Fashion Deals From Nordstrom That Might Sell Out — Up to 58% Off

By Hannah Kahn
 1 day ago

Amazon Prime Day part two may be over, and Black Friday is a month away — but there are still some major markdowns to shop! In fact, Nordstrom is currently offering huge deals on fall fashion, from trendy footwear to cozy sweaters. We’re not quite sure why these bestselling styles are on sale, but we’re definitely not mad about it!

We went ahead and selected our favorite finds from this wide selection of savings. These closet staples will elevate your cold-weather wardrobe. I spend all day every day shopping online (it’s literally my job), and even I was tempted to add some of these pieces to my cart. Dress to impress all season long in these 21 chic looks!

1. Sweater weather! This Free People chunky sweater is a versatile statement piece you can take from day to date night — originally $108, now just $65 !

2. These Sam Edelman waterproof Chelsea boots will keep you dry rain or shine! The lug-sole style is totally on trend — originally $170, now just $119 !

3. This Blank NYC faux leather moto jacket is too cool! An absolute must-have layering piece in your wardrobe — originally $98, now just $49 !

4. This heavenly soft cashmere crewneck sweater is a sophisticated silhouette that will never go out of style — originally $129, now just $90 !

5. If you’re like Us , then you live in loungewear! This Free People oversized thermal long-sleeve shirt is an elevated take on comfy clothing — originally $78, now starting at just $47 !

6. Loafers are the It shoe of the fall season! Stay on trend with these elegant Sam Edelman loafers — originally $130, now starting at just $78 !

7. This Bernardo water-repellant hooded puffer jacket will be your best friend on a rainy fall day — originally $149, now just $100 !

8. Sweat it out in these Zella pocket joggers ! Comfy, functional and flattering — originally $59, now starting at just $30 !

9. Happy feet! These Ugg shearling slide slippers are fuzzy and fabulous — originally $90, now starting at just $69 !

10. Looking for a long sweater to team with leggings that won’t make you look like you’re wearing a tent? This Free People slouchy tunic is super comfy and surprisingly flattering — originally $168, now starting at just $100 !

11. Chances are you already have a pair of black booties in your closet. Switch it up with these brown distressed ankle booties that are fitting for fall — originally $150, now just $100 !

12. Good jeans! These Good American high-waisted cropped skinny jeans are an everyday essential — originally $155, now just $93 !

13. We honestly can’t believe that these glossy Circus by Sam Edelman lug-sole boots are this inexpensive! These pull-on shoes look like they cost four times as much money — originally $120, now just $50 !

14. A turtleneck is always a cold-weather classic! This Free People turtleneck sweater is perfectly oversized with a looser neckline that won’t choke you — originally $128, now just $77 !

15. Are we dreaming? This Ralph Lauren long hooded down coat is on sale for over $100 off right now — originally $340, now just $200 !

16. We just found the ideal dark-wash designer jeans for a night out. Shoppers are obsessed with these AG slim ankle jeans — originally $225, now just $151 !

17. They say blondes have more fun — but we have more fun in these Blondo waterproof boots ! Crafted with waterproof leather, these lug-sole boots are sturdy and stylish — originally $180, now just $120 !

18. Sheer perfection! This Good American faux shearling jacket is so cozy for cold weather — originally $165, now just $139 !

19. Puffy vests are one of this season’s most popular looks! Jump on the trend with this quilted North Face water-repellant puffer vest , featuring extra insulation — originally $179, now just $107 !

20. Add some flair to your wardrobe with these Frame high-waisted flare jeans ! The cut is so timeless and flattering — originally $238, now just $143 !

21. Need a long jacket that you can wear with dresses or jeans on fancier occasions? This Sam Edelman belted wool coat is a classy choice— originally $240, now just $150 !

Looking for additional ways to elevate your closet? Check out more picks below:

