Oklahoma State

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

6 teens in custody following car chase overnight

TULSA, Okla. — On Oct. 21, at about 1 a.m., Tulsa police spotted a stolen vehicle traveling northbound on Riverside Parkway near 31st. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle around 1300 South Main Street. A teen driver pulled the vehicle to the side. Police officers stepped out of their...
TULSA, OK
KOCO

Man arrested, facing charges in infamous Oklahoma case

PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. — A man has been arrested and is facing charges in an infamous Oklahoma case. Many people have been searching for justice for Holly Cantrell, who was reported missing in 2017. Her remains were found in 2018. Now, a man will face charges in her murder....
PITTSBURG COUNTY, OK
insideedition.com

Texas Woman Survives Terrifying Bison Attack

Rebecca Clark was hiking in a Texas state park when she came across a herd of bison. She waited for the beasts to pass and proceeded to engage in a friendly conversation with the animals. Then one bison turned around and growled before charging at her. The beast gored her in the back, sending Clark into a thorny bush. With limited cell phone service to call 911, she sent a text message to her 22-year-old son for help. Clark spent six days in the hospital with a large gash on her back.
TEXAS STATE
insideedition.com

Florida Cops Use Taser on Trans Woman, Make Transphobic Comment During Arrest, Bodycam Shows

Bodycam video shows that a Florida sheriff may have used excessive force while arresting a transgender woman in 2020. Jenny DeLeon was charged with battery and resisting an officer with violence, according to court documents. Bodycam footage showed that DeLeon, who was unarmed, was grabbed by the neck and tasered possibly after grabbing the officer. Officer Sean Bush also made a derogatory comment about DeLeon to other officers during the arrest. Inside Edition Digital has more.
FLORIDA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Woman found dead outside Tulsa Day Center

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a woman was found dead outside of a homeless shelter in downtown Tulsa Wednesday morning. A woman’s body was found outside of the Tulsa Day Center near West Archer Street and North Denver Avenue, according to police. Police said they do not...
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

Haskell man dies after concrete truck is too heavy to make it up hill

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man from Haskell passed away Tuesday after the concrete truck he was driving failed to make it up a hill and rolled backward, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers say Royce Harp, 53, was driving a 2002 Kenworth concrete truck northbound on Highway OK-10A....
TULSA, OK
insideedition.com

$40 Million of Counterfeit Designer Items Seized From Long Island Boutique: Cops

Lindsay Castelli, 31, owns a popular boutique on Long Island, New York. However, in the store's basement, police say there was a $40 million operation selling fake high-end items across the U.S. Authorities also found printing machines that Castelli allegedly used to print fake designer labels that turned her cheap knockoffs into high-end designer goods that fooled several of her customers. Now, many of these clothes will be donated to charities.
NEW YORK STATE

