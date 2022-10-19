Rebecca Clark was hiking in a Texas state park when she came across a herd of bison. She waited for the beasts to pass and proceeded to engage in a friendly conversation with the animals. Then one bison turned around and growled before charging at her. The beast gored her in the back, sending Clark into a thorny bush. With limited cell phone service to call 911, she sent a text message to her 22-year-old son for help. Clark spent six days in the hospital with a large gash on her back.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO