Read full article on original website
Related
Tulsa police say man dies after he was hit in head with axe
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a man is dead after he was hit in the head with an axe on Monday. Israel Trejo was initially arrested for assault with a deadly weapon after he swung and hit 21-year-old James “Jimmy” Patterson in the head with an axe in downtown Tulsa.
6 teens in custody following car chase overnight
TULSA, Okla. — On Oct. 21, at about 1 a.m., Tulsa police spotted a stolen vehicle traveling northbound on Riverside Parkway near 31st. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle around 1300 South Main Street. A teen driver pulled the vehicle to the side. Police officers stepped out of their...
Investigation continues in Okmulgee quadruple murder
The investigation continues in the Okmulgee quadruple murder as more questions come with no answers.
KOCO
Man arrested, facing charges in infamous Oklahoma case
PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. — A man has been arrested and is facing charges in an infamous Oklahoma case. Many people have been searching for justice for Holly Cantrell, who was reported missing in 2017. Her remains were found in 2018. Now, a man will face charges in her murder....
Tulsa Police Believe Cold Temperatures Are Reason For Woman's Death
Tulsa Police are investigating a woman's death after a record-breaking cold snap. The woman was found Tuesday morning across the street from the Tulsa Day Center, officers said. It is expected to stay above freezing Wednesday night. However, The Day Center wants people to know they do their best to...
Police look to identify witness in Tulsa homicide
TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (10/18/22, 7:53 p.m.) — TPD said the male in the video has been identified and questioned. Tulsa police are hoping to identify and find a man who may have witnessed a homicide last month. Fedro Givens, 18, was shot and killed at the Echo...
insideedition.com
Texas Woman Survives Terrifying Bison Attack
Rebecca Clark was hiking in a Texas state park when she came across a herd of bison. She waited for the beasts to pass and proceeded to engage in a friendly conversation with the animals. Then one bison turned around and growled before charging at her. The beast gored her in the back, sending Clark into a thorny bush. With limited cell phone service to call 911, she sent a text message to her 22-year-old son for help. Clark spent six days in the hospital with a large gash on her back.
insideedition.com
Florida Cops Use Taser on Trans Woman, Make Transphobic Comment During Arrest, Bodycam Shows
Bodycam video shows that a Florida sheriff may have used excessive force while arresting a transgender woman in 2020. Jenny DeLeon was charged with battery and resisting an officer with violence, according to court documents. Bodycam footage showed that DeLeon, who was unarmed, was grabbed by the neck and tasered possibly after grabbing the officer. Officer Sean Bush also made a derogatory comment about DeLeon to other officers during the arrest. Inside Edition Digital has more.
KOCO
Woman accused of smuggling drugs into Oklahoma prisons faces several charges
OKLAHOMA CITY — A woman accused of smuggling drugs into Oklahoma prisons now faces several charges. KOCO 5 dug up the court documents that show the woman, Alicia Anderson, admitted she was helping facilitate drugs in the jails and state agents had been on the investigation for 18 months.
Authorities say man fell asleep at wheel, crashed in midtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a man was involved in a rollover crash in midtown Tulsa, after he fell asleep at the wheel. Troopers said the driver fell asleep at the wheel and drove off the side of the westbound lanes of Interstate 44. He ended up on East Skelly Drive near South Harvard Avenue.
Creek County Authorities Ask For Help In Missing Woman Search
The Creek County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing woman. Deputies say Stephanie Fuller was reported missing over the weekend, but she has not had any contact with family for more than a year. They say she was last seen in the Sapulpa area...
WFAA
Oklahoma woman recovering after falling into hole
Police say the 32-year-old woman was walking when she fell in a hole. She spent hours screaming for help.
‘It just makes murderers of us all’: Group protests Oklahoma death row inmate execution
The Oklahoma Coalition to Abolish the Death Penalty held a protest against Benjamin Cole's scheduled execution Thursday morning.
Lighthorse Police Department searching for missing 15-year-old
EUFAULA, Okla. — The Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police Department is seeking information about a missing and suicidal 15-year-old, according to a Lighthorse Facebook post. The post said Naveah Elizabeth Dye was last seen Oct. 10 at her home in Eufaula. Dye is around 5′6″ and 160 lbs.
Broken Arrow police arrest child in shooting investigation
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow Police Department said an arrest has been made involving a shooting in a hotel parking lot Monday. Police said a child was arrested Monday night after another child was shot in the hotel parking lot near West Kenosha Street and South Garnett Road in Broken Arrow.
insideedition.com
Florida Man Who Attacked Black Man With Brother Told Cops ‘If We Don’t Do Anything... They Will Take Over’
A Florida man who pleaded guilty on Monday to a federal hate crime carried out against a Black shopper outside of a Family Dollar told deputies arresting him “If we don’t do anything about them, they will take over the world,” according to court documents. Roy Lamar...
Harrah neighbors work to save 6 wounded, abandoned horses
Someone has allegedly dumped not one, but six horses in a rural part of Lincoln County. Now neighbors are taking on the task of caring for the animals that were found in poor condition with untreated wounds.
Woman found dead outside Tulsa Day Center
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a woman was found dead outside of a homeless shelter in downtown Tulsa Wednesday morning. A woman’s body was found outside of the Tulsa Day Center near West Archer Street and North Denver Avenue, according to police. Police said they do not...
okcfox.com
Haskell man dies after concrete truck is too heavy to make it up hill
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man from Haskell passed away Tuesday after the concrete truck he was driving failed to make it up a hill and rolled backward, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers say Royce Harp, 53, was driving a 2002 Kenworth concrete truck northbound on Highway OK-10A....
insideedition.com
$40 Million of Counterfeit Designer Items Seized From Long Island Boutique: Cops
Lindsay Castelli, 31, owns a popular boutique on Long Island, New York. However, in the store's basement, police say there was a $40 million operation selling fake high-end items across the U.S. Authorities also found printing machines that Castelli allegedly used to print fake designer labels that turned her cheap knockoffs into high-end designer goods that fooled several of her customers. Now, many of these clothes will be donated to charities.
Comments / 0