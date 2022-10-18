ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

Men’s Soccer Fights Against Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. – The Carroll University men's soccer team put pressure on Wisconsin-Eau Claire on Thursday night, but fell 1-2 over 90 minutes of play. Sam Bahnfleth scored the Pioneers' goal in the first half. The Pioneers (7-9) were outpaced on shots 7-26, but held Eau Claire to...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Pioneers Move Past Lawrence

WAUKESHA, Wis. – The Carroll University women's soccer team moved past the Lawrence University Vikings on Wednesday night, defeating them 6-0. The Pioneers held their first annual Green Game in conjunction with The Hidden Opponent organization, as the program raised funds towards advocating for student-athlete mental health. The Pioneers...
WAUKESHA, WI

