EAU CLAIRE, Wis. – The Carroll University men's soccer team put pressure on Wisconsin-Eau Claire on Thursday night, but fell 1-2 over 90 minutes of play. Sam Bahnfleth scored the Pioneers' goal in the first half. The Pioneers (7-9) were outpaced on shots 7-26, but held Eau Claire to...

EAU CLAIRE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO