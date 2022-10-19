ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marietta, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Communities mourn Marietta plane crash victims

MARIETTA, Ohio (WCMH) — Communities from central Ohio to Parkersburg, West Virginia are mourning the two lives lost in Tuesday’s plane crash in Marietta. Timothy Gifford, 49, of Orient, OH was a retired Columbus firefighter. Eric Seevers, 45, of Parkersburg, WV was a musician. The people who knew them say they both had a love […]
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Remembering Eric Seevers - A friend mourns local plane crash victim

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Family and friends are mourning the sudden death of Parkersburg resident Eric Seevers in Tuesday’s plane crash. WTAP spoke to his friend Ric DeRubeis, who had known Seevers for about 17 years. DeRubeis described Seevers as a family man who was always smiling and encouraging...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia man dies in Ohio plane crash,1 other dead

Police in Ohio have released the names of the two people that died in a plane crash on Tuesday. The occupants of the plane have been identified as Eric S. Seevers, 45, Parkersburg, W.Va., and Timothy F. Gifford, 49, Orient. The crash of the 1974 Beechcraft Air King E90 in Marietta, Ohio, was reported about 7:15 […]
MARIETTA, OH
WDTV

Fatal plane crash wreckage taken to Delaware to continue investigation

MARIETTE, OHIO (WTAP) - Salvage crews cleaned up the scene of Tuesday’s fatal plane crash in Marietta. The plane’s wreckage will be taken Clayton, Delaware, according to lead investigator Aaron McCarter. McCarter says the salvage company specializes in aircraft recovery and has hangars investigators can continue to work...
MARIETTA, OH
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia island to be featured on ‘Ghost Hunters’

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) — A supposedly haunted island on the Ohio River in West Virginia will soon be the feature of an episode of the show, “Ghost Hunters,” say reports. Blennerhassett Island Historical State Park outside of Parkersburg in Wood County has long been rumored to have paranormal activity. Ghost children wandering in the mansion […]
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Marietta, Ohio plane crash victims identified

UPDATE (2:19 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol has identified the two victims of a Marietta, Ohio plane crash. 45-year-old Eric Seevers, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, and 49-year-old Timothy Gifford, of Orient, Ohio, were both killed in the crash. UPDATE: (10:37 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022) – The Ohio […]
MARIETTA, OH
WOWK 13 News

Crews battle structure fire in Sissonville

SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a structure fire in Sissonville. According to Metro 911 dispatchers, the fire broke out around 11:51 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at a building in the 700 block of Pigeon Roost Road in Sissonville. Dispatchers say no injuries have been reported at this time. […]
SISSONVILLE, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Athens Co. fugitive taken into custody

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — A man wanted by the Athens County Sheriff’s Office has been taken into custody. According to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office, the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force located and arrested Randall Deeds, Jr. Deeds had been wanted on burglary and drug...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Murder trial underway in Meigs County

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The trial of a man charged in connection with the murder of a man in Meigs County, Ohio on Easter Sunday 2021 is underway. Opening arguments began just before 9 a.m. on Wednesday. Keontae K. Nelson, 20, of Charleston, was indicted on six counts. He’s...
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WTRF

County Road 44 closing in Belmont County

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The Belmont County Engineer’s Office announced that on October 24, County Road 44 (Winding Hill) will be closed for approximately one week. October 31 is the anticipated time of completion for the slide repair.
BELMONT COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy