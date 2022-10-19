Read full article on original website
Communities mourn Marietta plane crash victims
MARIETTA, Ohio (WCMH) — Communities from central Ohio to Parkersburg, West Virginia are mourning the two lives lost in Tuesday’s plane crash in Marietta. Timothy Gifford, 49, of Orient, OH was a retired Columbus firefighter. Eric Seevers, 45, of Parkersburg, WV was a musician. The people who knew them say they both had a love […]
WTAP
Remembering Eric Seevers - A friend mourns local plane crash victim
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Family and friends are mourning the sudden death of Parkersburg resident Eric Seevers in Tuesday’s plane crash. WTAP spoke to his friend Ric DeRubeis, who had known Seevers for about 17 years. DeRubeis described Seevers as a family man who was always smiling and encouraging...
New video sheds light on plane crash in Marietta, Ohio
Surveillance video from a nearby business shows the moment a plane crashed into the parking lot of a Marietta, Ohio car dealership Tuesday morning, killing two people.
WTAP
Hit-and-run reported on Murdoch Avenue in Parkersburg on Friday night
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -Wood County 911 says there was a hit-and-run in Parkersburg on Friday night. Dispatchers say it happened by the Mcdonald’s and the car wash on Murdoch Avenue at 7:11 p.m. They say a man on a bike was hit by a car. Dispatchers were not able...
Man killed after vehicle crashes into pond in Mason County, West Virginia
UPDATE: (6:13 P.M. Oct. 21, 2022) – Authorities are investigating after a man died when his vehicle went into a pond in Mason County this morning. According to authorities, the crash happened on Route 2, also known as Huntington Road, between Ashton and Glenwood this morning around 11 a.m., Oct. 21, 2022. Authorities say the […]
West Virginia man dies in Ohio plane crash,1 other dead
Police in Ohio have released the names of the two people that died in a plane crash on Tuesday. The occupants of the plane have been identified as Eric S. Seevers, 45, Parkersburg, W.Va., and Timothy F. Gifford, 49, Orient. The crash of the 1974 Beechcraft Air King E90 in Marietta, Ohio, was reported about 7:15 […]
WDTV
Fatal plane crash wreckage taken to Delaware to continue investigation
MARIETTE, OHIO (WTAP) - Salvage crews cleaned up the scene of Tuesday’s fatal plane crash in Marietta. The plane’s wreckage will be taken Clayton, Delaware, according to lead investigator Aaron McCarter. McCarter says the salvage company specializes in aircraft recovery and has hangars investigators can continue to work...
West Virginia island to be featured on ‘Ghost Hunters’
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) — A supposedly haunted island on the Ohio River in West Virginia will soon be the feature of an episode of the show, “Ghost Hunters,” say reports. Blennerhassett Island Historical State Park outside of Parkersburg in Wood County has long been rumored to have paranormal activity. Ghost children wandering in the mansion […]
Marietta, Ohio plane crash victims identified
UPDATE (2:19 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol has identified the two victims of a Marietta, Ohio plane crash. 45-year-old Eric Seevers, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, and 49-year-old Timothy Gifford, of Orient, Ohio, were both killed in the crash. UPDATE: (10:37 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022) – The Ohio […]
Here’s an update on the animals seized from a Bellaire, Ohio hoarding situation
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) The 25 cats and kittens, eleven dogs, four chickens and one donkey were found living in deplorable conditions. They are now recovering in the care of Belmont County Hoof and Paw. Dozens of animals rescued from horrific conditions at Bellaire, Ohio home Pedro the donkey is friendly, but hardly able to […]
WTRF
If you pass a stopped school bus, you’ll meet this man or his colleagues
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) This is National School Bus Safety Week. In Belmont County, when the school buses roll this week–mornings and afternoons–there will be an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper nearby. Sgt. Rocky Hise says you need to drive like your kids were on that school bus.
Monroe County, Ohio man arrested for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl
MONROE COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Charles R. Black Jr. announced Thursday on their Facebook page that a Cameron, Ohio man was arrested for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl. Tim Ollom was arrested Thursday on one count of felony 1 rape. He was transported to the Monroe County Jail. […]
WDTV
100-year-old Harrison County man among the latest to die from COVID-19
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported several more deaths from COVID-19 on Thursday, including a 100-year-old man from Harrison County. Other reported deaths include an 89-year old female from Kanawha County, a 71-year old male from Mercer County, a 79-year old female...
Crews battle structure fire in Sissonville
SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a structure fire in Sissonville. According to Metro 911 dispatchers, the fire broke out around 11:51 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at a building in the 700 block of Pigeon Roost Road in Sissonville. Dispatchers say no injuries have been reported at this time. […]
Man charged in West Virginia after deputies find meth in pickup truck without bumper
A man has been charged after deputies say they found methamphetamine during a traffic stop in Ritchie County.
WDTV
Lane on Route 50 in Harrison County to be closed effective immediately
HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Division of Highways says a lane on Route 50 in Harrison County is closed effective immediately. The slow lane on Route 50 at the Marshville Bridge, mile marker 70, is closed for bridge repair, officials said. The closure is expected to last...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Athens Co. fugitive taken into custody
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — A man wanted by the Athens County Sheriff’s Office has been taken into custody. According to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office, the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force located and arrested Randall Deeds, Jr. Deeds had been wanted on burglary and drug...
WSAZ
Murder trial underway in Meigs County
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The trial of a man charged in connection with the murder of a man in Meigs County, Ohio on Easter Sunday 2021 is underway. Opening arguments began just before 9 a.m. on Wednesday. Keontae K. Nelson, 20, of Charleston, was indicted on six counts. He’s...
WTRF
County Road 44 closing in Belmont County
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The Belmont County Engineer’s Office announced that on October 24, County Road 44 (Winding Hill) will be closed for approximately one week. October 31 is the anticipated time of completion for the slide repair.
