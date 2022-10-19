ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India regulator fines MakeMyTrip, Oyo for anti-competitive conduct

 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c8xu0_0iet1TPJ00

BENGALURU, Oct 19 (Reuters) - India's competition regulator said on Wednesday that it had fined online hotel-booking companies MakeMyTrip Ltd (MMYT.O) and Goibibo and IPO-bound hotel chain Oyo a combined $47 million for anti-competitive behaviour.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has been investigating the companies since 2019 following allegations by a hotel body that MakeMyTrip gave special treatment to SoftBank-backed (9984.T) Oyo on its platform.

The CCI has directed MakeMyTrip and Goibibo (MMT-Go) to amend their market behaviour after fining them about $27 million. Oyo was fined $20 million.

In a statement issued late on Wednesday, OYO said it had received a copy of the CCI order and was reviewing it in detail.

"OYO believes that our business practices and conduct comply with all applicable laws and will take all necessary steps to explain our position in the appropriate forums," the company said.

The Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) had alleged that agreements between Oyo and Nasdaq-listed MakeMyTrip to give preferential treatment to Oyo on its platform were restricting market access to competitors such as Fab Hotels and Treebo.

"The Commission is of the view that the commercial arrangement between OYO and MMT-Go which led to the delisting of FabHotels, Treebo and the independent hotels, which were availing the services of these franchisors, was anticompetitive," the CCI said in its order.

The FHRAI had also alleged that Oyo and MakeMyTrip were hurting competition by offering deep discounts and charging "exorbitant" fees from hotels.

MakeMyTrip did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Anil D'Silva

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

