Savannah, GA

Quinton Simon - update: FBI release chilling photos of search for missing toddler in Georgia landfill

By Andrea Blanco
The Independent
 3 days ago

The search for missing toddler Quinton Simon is zeroing in on a Georgia landfill nearly two weeks after he vanished.

Quinton was reported missing from his home in Savannah on the morning of 5 October.

A week later, Chatham County police announced they believe the 20-month-old is dead, and his mother, 22-year-old Leilani Simon, is considered the “prime suspect”. No arrests have been made so far.

In a grim update on Tuesday, authorities revealed that the search - with assistance from the FBI - is now focused on a landfill where Quinton’s body is thought to have been taken after being put in a dumpster.

The FBI later released photos of dozens of investigators combing the landfill with rakes.

"We know that this is going to be a physically, mentally and emotionally gruelling task for our investigators and team," Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley said. "We want justice for Quinton just like everyone else."

Donna Butler
2d ago

youll never be hurt or heartbroken again sweet Quinton the angels have brought you home to Our all mighty savior !Rest in peace sweet child . Its with great sympathy this little childs mother is a demon .Whatever happens she deserves and more !!

The Independent

