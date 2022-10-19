Quinton Simon - update: FBI release chilling photos of search for missing toddler in Georgia landfill

The search for missing toddler Quinton Simon is zeroing in on a Georgia landfill nearly two weeks after he vanished.

Quinton was reported missing from his home in Savannah on the morning of 5 October.

A week later, Chatham County police announced they believe the 20-month-old is dead, and his mother, 22-year-old Leilani Simon, is considered the “prime suspect”. No arrests have been made so far.

In a grim update on Tuesday, authorities revealed that the search - with assistance from the FBI - is now focused on a landfill where Quinton’s body is thought to have been taken after being put in a dumpster.

The FBI later released photos of dozens of investigators combing the landfill with rakes.

"We know that this is going to be a physically, mentally and emotionally gruelling task for our investigators and team," Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley said. "We want justice for Quinton just like everyone else."