Prop 1: What Michigan's term limits, financial disclosure amendment would and wouldn't do

Read full article on original website
Related
UpNorthLive.com
Election officials waiting for guidance on poll watchers after lawsuit ruling
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Election officials are waiting for answers just weeks before the Nov. 8 midterm election, after a Michigan Court of Claims judge ruled clerks couldn't refer to parts of an instruction manual on election challengers and poll watchers. Judge Brock Swartzle ruled Thursday that Michigan's election officials...
UpNorthLive.com
'Too little, too late' for ballot preprocessing plan, some election clerks say
LANSING, Mich. — Election officials spent years asking the Michigan Legislature to catch up with other states like Florida and California that allowed early processing of absentee ballots. When the legislature finally approved preprocessing in late September, a number of clerks decided not to take the lawmakers up on...
UpNorthLive.com
Proposal 3: Establish new individual right to reproductive freedom
MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Voters will head to the polls November 8 to cast their vote for governor and lawmakers, but they will also decide on three state-wide proposals to amend the state's constitution. You've likely seen ads arguing for and against each of the proposals. It can be confusing to...
UpNorthLive.com
Proposal 1: Require financial reports, change term limits for lawmakers
MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Voters will head to the polls November 8 to cast their vote for governor and lawmakers, but they will also decide on three state-wide proposals to amend the state's constitution. You've likely seen ads arguing for and against each of the proposals. It can be confusing to...
UpNorthLive.com
Proposal 2: Amend the state constitution to add provisions on elections
MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- Voters will head to the polls November 8 to cast their vote for governor. But they will also decide on three state-wide proposals to amend the state's constitution. "Anyone in the State of Michigan, if they collect enough signatures, can get a proposal on the ballot here...
UpNorthLive.com
Advisory committee for juvenile facilities established
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- On Thursday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the creation of the Michigan Juvenile Residential Facilities Advisory Committee, which will review procedures for juvenile residential facilities. The committee will "explore solutions to increase juvenile access to behavioral health beds, and ensure kids in Michigan's juvenile justice system have...
UpNorthLive.com
Hyper-local school board races are becoming more politicized, experts say
LANSING, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Some of the most down-ballot, localized positions up for election on Nov. 8 have been getting more attention than ever this campaign season. School board races snagged headlines as some candidates vow to bring partisan policies to boards that typically get less attention. Campaigns to ban...
UpNorthLive.com
MI Tri-Share Child Care program expands to more communities
MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Access to affordable childcare is a challenge, but one Michigan organization is helping bridge the gap. In February, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced $2.5 million from the state to support the Michigan Tri-Share Child Care Program. The program splits the cost of childcare between the State of Michigan,...
UpNorthLive.com
Michigan doctors anticipate worst flu season in years
EAST LANSING, Mich. — There likely is no way around it, but flu season is here. Physicians across the state of Michigan implored patients to get their flu vaccine as soon as possible this year, as the threat of the worst flu season in years looms large. Fever and...
UpNorthLive.com
Meijer begins administering updated COVID-19 booster
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The fight against COVID-19 in west Michigan continues. Kids ages 5-11 can now receive their updated COVID-19 booster shot at Meijer pharmacies, according to the company in a release Wednesday. Pandemic: US clears Novavax COVID booster dose. The move comes after the CDC approved pediatric...
UpNorthLive.com
Man hopes to find site of parents' 1977 plane crash in Michigan
MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man is asking for Michiganders' help in locating the site of his parents' plane crash, which has not been located in over 40 years. John Block Sr. and Jean Block have been missing since July 4, 1977, according to their son John Block Jr. Another story:...
UpNorthLive.com
Families sink thousands of dollars into solar panels they say don't work
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Many families say they have spent tens of thousands of dollars to go green, only to get solar panels they say don't work. Some of those families in North Carolina called WLOS' Help Desk, feeling stuck and looking for answers. As it turns out, the company has now shut its doors and filed for bankruptcy.
UpNorthLive.com
Unidentified body found in grave behind Alabama home
MOUNT OLIVE, Ala. (WBMA) — Police in Alabama said they found human remains in a grave behind a home in Mount Olive. Now, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has started a death investigation. Police said deputies were dispatched to a house on Friday morning to perform a welfare check...
UpNorthLive.com
Dryer weather and warmer temperatures for Friday
MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- We are going on over a week where someone in our viewing area has had at least some rain each day. That will end Friday as warmer air works in along with a couple days of dry weather just in time for the weekend. TODAY (OCT 21):...
UpNorthLive.com
Last round of rain Thursday before 'picture perfect' weekend
NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) - We are going on over a week where someone in our viewing area has had at least some rain each day. That will end Friday as warmer air works in along with a couple days of dry weather just in time for the weekend. THURSDAY (OCT...
Comments / 0