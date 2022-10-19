ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheatham County, TN

WSMV

Bellevue standoff suspect charged with stalking and harassing attorney

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is arrested after a standoff in Bellevue overnight. Metro Nashville Police say investigators with the Davidson County District Attorney’s Office attempted to give 40-year-old Zachary Johnson two arrest warrants at his home on Thursday. The warrants charged him with stalking and harassing an...
NASHVILLE, TN
tbinewsroom.com

TBI Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting Incident in Metro Nashville

At the request of 20th Judicial District Attorney General Glenn Funk and per a memorandum of understanding, TBI special agents continue to investigate the circumstances that led to shots being fired by a SWAT member with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department during a standoff situation overnight Friday. Preliminary information indicates...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Nashville family’s car burglarized, involved in hit-and-run

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A family is dealing with a literal one-two punch after their car was broken into then involved in a hit and run in less than a week. It all happened right outside their home along Rains Ave. in the Wedgewood-Houston area. Ava Thomas said her daughter’s...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

20-year-old arrested after shootout in parking lot of midstate McDonald's leaves one dead

MURFREESBORO, Tenn.--The Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) has arrested a 20-year-old in connection to the murder of a man outside a McDonald's last month. MPD reports Cameron Jordan was arrested at his workplace in La Vergne on Thursday for the murder of 24-year-old Kevin Washington. It is believed by investigators Washington and Jordan had an altercation outside of the restaurant on September 29 which led to the two men exchanging gunfire.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Police at scene of hours-long standoff in Bellevue community

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police were at the scene of a stand-off for several hours in a Bellevue neighborhood on Thursday night. Police went to a home in River Plantation on Thursday afternoon to serve a warrant. The suspect was armed and went back into the house, leading to an hours-long standoff.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Oregon man charged with Hendersonville rape

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man from Portland, Oregon was arrested in Hendersonville Thursday after police say he sexually assaulted someone. Joesph Walker, 35, was charged with rape. Police said they received a complaint of sexual assault on Oct. 18 and identified Walker as the suspect. Police urge anyone...
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
WSMV

Rutherford Co. teen shot in domestic incident

ROCKVALE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 17-year-old girl was shot on Wednesday afternoon in the Rockvale community, a Rutherford County Sheriff’s captain said. Emergency responders met the girl and the apparent shooter at a Rockvale school where she was treated by emergency services paramedics while waiting for a LifeFlight helicopter, said Detective Capt. Todd Sparks.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Threats of a School Shooting in Rutherford County Not Credible, According to Rutherford Co. Sheriff's Office and Schools

(MURFREESBORO, TN) False threats of a school shooting in Rutherford County spread on social media and from student-to-student on Wednesday night. Reports indicate the threats were not credible, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday. After WGNS received calls from concerned parents, we spoke to county school’s...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Long standoff in Bellevue ends in fire, suspect in custody

BELLEVUE Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police were at the scene of a stand-off in a Bellevue home overnight when a fire broke out while the suspect remained inside. It began on Thursday afternoon when officers arrived at a home on General George Patton Road to serve a warrant. Zachary Johnson, 40, was charged with stalking and harassing a Nashville attorney. Johnson was armed and retreated into the home, leading to a long standoff with police that lasted through the night and into Friday morning.
NASHVILLE, TN

