Two arrested after chase, search effort involving Kentucky deputies, K9
Two people from Hopkinsville were taken into custody for multiple charges after reportedly leading Kentucky authorities on a Thursday night pursuit.
Clarksville man wanted on multiple felony warrants
The Clarksville Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a wanted man.
WSMV
tbinewsroom.com
TBI Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting Incident in Metro Nashville
At the request of 20th Judicial District Attorney General Glenn Funk and per a memorandum of understanding, TBI special agents continue to investigate the circumstances that led to shots being fired by a SWAT member with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department during a standoff situation overnight Friday. Preliminary information indicates...
2 men arrested on identity theft charges
Two California men were arrested in Hendersonville on identity theft charges.
Stewart County traffic stop leads to two arrests, including wanted man
Thanks to a Thursday afternoon traffic stop, Stewart County deputies were able to arrest a passenger wanted in three counties, along with a driver.
Dozens cited as Rutherford County authorities tackle aggressive driving on I-24, Veterans Parkway
As part of "Operation Fall Brakes," members of multiple law enforcement agencies reportedly teamed up and stopped drivers for 326 driving- and drug-related offenses in Rutherford County Wednesday.
Teen facing violent felonies after Cheatham County carjacking with child in backseat
Carjacking, kidnapping, and aggravated assault are just some of the charges a teenager is facing after walking away from a Nashville Department of Children's Services facility back in January.
WSMV
Nashville family’s car burglarized, involved in hit-and-run
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A family is dealing with a literal one-two punch after their car was broken into then involved in a hit and run in less than a week. It all happened right outside their home along Rains Ave. in the Wedgewood-Houston area. Ava Thomas said her daughter’s...
fox17.com
20-year-old arrested after shootout in parking lot of midstate McDonald's leaves one dead
MURFREESBORO, Tenn.--The Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) has arrested a 20-year-old in connection to the murder of a man outside a McDonald's last month. MPD reports Cameron Jordan was arrested at his workplace in La Vergne on Thursday for the murder of 24-year-old Kevin Washington. It is believed by investigators Washington and Jordan had an altercation outside of the restaurant on September 29 which led to the two men exchanging gunfire.
THP seeking info about Williamson County hit-and-run involving pedestrian
The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) is turning to community members for information about a Williamson County hit-and-run that resulted in serious injury last weekend.
WSMV
WSMV
Oregon man charged with Hendersonville rape
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man from Portland, Oregon was arrested in Hendersonville Thursday after police say he sexually assaulted someone. Joesph Walker, 35, was charged with rape. Police said they received a complaint of sexual assault on Oct. 18 and identified Walker as the suspect. Police urge anyone...
WSMV
Man wanted for exposing himself to sisters outside of their home
WALTER HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is wanted for questioning after reportedly exposing himself and soliciting two sisters. According to a Facebook post by the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, Detective Stephen Lewis said the incident took place on Oct. 4. outside of the sisters’ home in Walter Hill.
WSMV
Rutherford Co. teen shot in domestic incident
ROCKVALE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 17-year-old girl was shot on Wednesday afternoon in the Rockvale community, a Rutherford County Sheriff’s captain said. Emergency responders met the girl and the apparent shooter at a Rockvale school where she was treated by emergency services paramedics while waiting for a LifeFlight helicopter, said Detective Capt. Todd Sparks.
Man arrested for deadly shooting outside Murfreesboro McDonald’s
A man was arrested Thursday in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in the parking lot of a Murfreesboro McDonald's.
wgnsradio.com
Threats of a School Shooting in Rutherford County Not Credible, According to Rutherford Co. Sheriff's Office and Schools
(MURFREESBORO, TN) False threats of a school shooting in Rutherford County spread on social media and from student-to-student on Wednesday night. Reports indicate the threats were not credible, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday. After WGNS received calls from concerned parents, we spoke to county school’s...
WSMV
Long standoff in Bellevue ends in fire, suspect in custody
BELLEVUE Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police were at the scene of a stand-off in a Bellevue home overnight when a fire broke out while the suspect remained inside. It began on Thursday afternoon when officers arrived at a home on General George Patton Road to serve a warrant. Zachary Johnson, 40, was charged with stalking and harassing a Nashville attorney. Johnson was armed and retreated into the home, leading to a long standoff with police that lasted through the night and into Friday morning.
