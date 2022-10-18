ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

How to unlock the second Spark slot in Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope is the latest strategy game from Nintendo, allowing players to take on a new adventure in the Mario + Rabbids world. This new adventure introduces a mashup between the Rabbids and Luma, called the Sparks. These Sparks offer unique abilities and buffs in battles and eventually, players will be able to unlock a second slot for Sparks.
dexerto.com

Modern Warfare 2 fans fear Operators Soap & Ghost locked behind paywall

Activision revealed Modern Warfare 2’s first 23 Operators, but fans fear a few fan favorites are locked behind a paywall. As Modern Warfare 2’s release date fastly approaches, Activision is slowly drip-feeding information to fans. On October 18, the developers confirmed two classic maps coming during Season 1, a release date for Raids, and Twitch drops.
DBLTAP

PlayStation Players to Get Exclusive Operator in Modern Warfare 2

PlayStation players can get their hands on an exclusive Operator in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Revealed during last month's Call of Duty: Next showcase, PlayStation players who pre-order any digital edition of the game via the PlayStation Store will receive the Oni Operator Pack. The pack will be made available to eligible players at launch.
dexerto.com

All Modern Warfare 2 Twitch drops & how to get them

Modern Warfare 2 is getting in on the Twitch drop action to reward fans who show up to support the game on the popular streaming platform. The partnership between Call of Duty and Amazon grows stronger once again. While last year saw the online shopping brand score placements in the form of QR codes that appeared on the map during live Call of Duty League matches, it seems like things are heating up even further.
HappyGamer

However, Despite A Recent Trailer Suggesting Otherwise, It Appears As Though The Impending Dead Space Reboot Will Be A Next-Gen Exclusive, Unavailable On PS4

Despite the recent preview, the PS4 will not get the Dead Space remake. However, the latest teaser for EA Motive’s recreation of Dead Space showcases the stunning visuals that the unfathomable sci-fi horrors will have on next-gen devices. Although remakes can cause a lot of friction among fans of renowned games, Dead Space has high aspirations, mainly because the original title still holds up today despite its age.
dotesports.com

How long is the Modern Warfare 2 campaign? Approximate time to beat

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is finally available, with players who pre-ordered the game able to play through the entire campaign before the title’s official launch. Early access for Modern Warfare 2’s campaign is available to play as of Oct. 20, and though players have reported several bugs coming with the early release, many have already swept through the game’s iconic single-player mode. The full release will be on Oct. 28, including multiplayer modes and Special Ops. For now, players can dive into the global campaign of Modern Warfare 2.
dotesports.com

Junkertown disabled after Overwatch 2 community discovers game-breaking bug

On Oct. 18, a new Overwatch 2 exploit was discovered that allows you to directly influence FPS on the Junkertown map. After being live for only two days, Blizzard Entertainment is doing everything in its power to address and fix this game-breaking exploit. The Junkertown exploit originally involved a player...
dotesports.com

Mario Party and Mario Party 2 are coming to Nintendo Switch Online really, really soon

It’s finally happening, hold on to your Mario-themed hats: Mario Party and Mario Party 2 are making their way onto Nintendo Switch Online. Nintendo previously announced Mario Party 1 and 2 were coming to Nintendo Switch for online gameplay, and in the blink of an eye, the first and second installment of Mario Party is on the verge of gracing our TV screens once more too.
dotesports.com

How to complete and access the A New Home teaser in Apex Legends

Apex Legends will be heading for a new map soon, with the legends and games moving to the moon of Boreas. This new map has been heavily teased over the course of the last several months and a potential leak of an early build of the map circulated online before season 13. Now, the move is finally official and players can get their first look via the new map teaser, A New Home.
dotesports.com

Riot changes the icons of various items and Caitlyn’s abilities on League PBE

Riot Games is updating the icons of Caitlyn’s abilities, as well as some new and returning items, ahead of the 2023 League of Legends preseason. Caitlyn is a well-known and popular AD carry, especially after the success of the Arcane animated series. The champion received an Art and Sustainability Update (ASU) in 2021 that changed her character model and visual effects, and brought more overall visual clarity, making the champion compatible with the graphics of newer champions. But her abilities have kept the same icons since she was added to League in 2011, with the exception of her passive.
Creative Bloq

The Sims 5 might finally be the game fans were waiting for

It's been eight years since The Sims 4 was released – the longest that fans have had to wait for a new installation of the franchise. And with many describing the current game as "broken" due to the number of bugs, it's about time we heard something about a new instalment. And it seems The Sims 5 may finally give fans what they want.

