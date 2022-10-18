Read full article on original website
Related
NME
‘The Sims 5’ is “a couple” of years away from release, codenamed Project Rene
Electronic Arts have shared an update on The Sims 5, sharing the game’s codename and revealing that it is “a couple” of years away from release. Back in 2021, the publisher announced that the next generation of The Sims franchise was in development following the 2014 release of The Sims 4.
dotesports.com
How to unlock the second Spark slot in Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope
Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope is the latest strategy game from Nintendo, allowing players to take on a new adventure in the Mario + Rabbids world. This new adventure introduces a mashup between the Rabbids and Luma, called the Sparks. These Sparks offer unique abilities and buffs in battles and eventually, players will be able to unlock a second slot for Sparks.
The Sims 4 is getting official mod support
The Sims 4 is partnering with CurseForge to create a hub for 'safe, curated' mods and a mod manager.
The Sims 5 Project Rene: Everything we know about the future of The Sims
Project Rene has been revealed as the official The Sims 5 working title
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 fans fear Operators Soap & Ghost locked behind paywall
Activision revealed Modern Warfare 2’s first 23 Operators, but fans fear a few fan favorites are locked behind a paywall. As Modern Warfare 2’s release date fastly approaches, Activision is slowly drip-feeding information to fans. On October 18, the developers confirmed two classic maps coming during Season 1, a release date for Raids, and Twitch drops.
PlayStation Players to Get Exclusive Operator in Modern Warfare 2
PlayStation players can get their hands on an exclusive Operator in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Revealed during last month's Call of Duty: Next showcase, PlayStation players who pre-order any digital edition of the game via the PlayStation Store will receive the Oni Operator Pack. The pack will be made available to eligible players at launch.
dexerto.com
All Modern Warfare 2 Twitch drops & how to get them
Modern Warfare 2 is getting in on the Twitch drop action to reward fans who show up to support the game on the popular streaming platform. The partnership between Call of Duty and Amazon grows stronger once again. While last year saw the online shopping brand score placements in the form of QR codes that appeared on the map during live Call of Duty League matches, it seems like things are heating up even further.
However, Despite A Recent Trailer Suggesting Otherwise, It Appears As Though The Impending Dead Space Reboot Will Be A Next-Gen Exclusive, Unavailable On PS4
Despite the recent preview, the PS4 will not get the Dead Space remake. However, the latest teaser for EA Motive’s recreation of Dead Space showcases the stunning visuals that the unfathomable sci-fi horrors will have on next-gen devices. Although remakes can cause a lot of friction among fans of renowned games, Dead Space has high aspirations, mainly because the original title still holds up today despite its age.
dotesports.com
How long is the Modern Warfare 2 campaign? Approximate time to beat
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is finally available, with players who pre-ordered the game able to play through the entire campaign before the title’s official launch. Early access for Modern Warfare 2’s campaign is available to play as of Oct. 20, and though players have reported several bugs coming with the early release, many have already swept through the game’s iconic single-player mode. The full release will be on Oct. 28, including multiplayer modes and Special Ops. For now, players can dive into the global campaign of Modern Warfare 2.
How to use the Sims 4 free build cheat so you can build anywhere
These Sims 4 build cheats get you constructing anywhere
Rockstar's throwing a life preserver to that guy with 6,000 hours of Red Dead Online on Stadia
A humanitarian disaster, averted.
The Sims 4 will get infants alongside two new expansions next year
One of the most sought-after Sims features is coming early 2023
dotesports.com
Junkertown disabled after Overwatch 2 community discovers game-breaking bug
On Oct. 18, a new Overwatch 2 exploit was discovered that allows you to directly influence FPS on the Junkertown map. After being live for only two days, Blizzard Entertainment is doing everything in its power to address and fix this game-breaking exploit. The Junkertown exploit originally involved a player...
MW2 safe codes: All combinations in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II’s campaign
A brand new Call of Duty campaign is available to play right now, and you’d know that if you had checked our MW2 launch times article. But you’re here now, and we’ve got the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II information that everybody really needs: safe codes.
dotesports.com
How to fix the Xbox “You’re too early” error message for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 early access
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 early campaign access is finally available to players across various platforms, but many players have encountered numerous issues with the game so far. From those still stuck attempting to enter the game, others have been prevented from playing by other frustrating issues. One particular...
dotesports.com
Mario Party and Mario Party 2 are coming to Nintendo Switch Online really, really soon
It’s finally happening, hold on to your Mario-themed hats: Mario Party and Mario Party 2 are making their way onto Nintendo Switch Online. Nintendo previously announced Mario Party 1 and 2 were coming to Nintendo Switch for online gameplay, and in the blink of an eye, the first and second installment of Mario Party is on the verge of gracing our TV screens once more too.
Fallout New Vegas developer reveals, "If we ever got the opportunity to make another Fallout game, we'd make it"
"There's not even a question of whether or not we would do it," says Obsidian co-founder Feargus Urquhart
dotesports.com
How to complete and access the A New Home teaser in Apex Legends
Apex Legends will be heading for a new map soon, with the legends and games moving to the moon of Boreas. This new map has been heavily teased over the course of the last several months and a potential leak of an early build of the map circulated online before season 13. Now, the move is finally official and players can get their first look via the new map teaser, A New Home.
dotesports.com
Riot changes the icons of various items and Caitlyn’s abilities on League PBE
Riot Games is updating the icons of Caitlyn’s abilities, as well as some new and returning items, ahead of the 2023 League of Legends preseason. Caitlyn is a well-known and popular AD carry, especially after the success of the Arcane animated series. The champion received an Art and Sustainability Update (ASU) in 2021 that changed her character model and visual effects, and brought more overall visual clarity, making the champion compatible with the graphics of newer champions. But her abilities have kept the same icons since she was added to League in 2011, with the exception of her passive.
The Sims 5 might finally be the game fans were waiting for
It's been eight years since The Sims 4 was released – the longest that fans have had to wait for a new installation of the franchise. And with many describing the current game as "broken" due to the number of bugs, it's about time we heard something about a new instalment. And it seems The Sims 5 may finally give fans what they want.
Comments / 0