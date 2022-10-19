Read full article on original website
Update On Becky Lynch’s Injury Status (And It’s Not Great)
That’s not so good. Injuries are one of the worst things that can happen to a wrestler as you never know how long they might be out of action. It instantly brings up the questions of just how bad things are and when you might be seeing them return to the ring. That was the case with a top WWE name earlier this year and now we have some bad news about her recovery time.
Two Title Changes Take Place During The Same Show
There go two of them. Titles are the most important things in wrestling as they identify the biggest stars in any given promotion. Any fan understands the idea of a wrestler holding a shiny gold belt and holding it can mean a lot. It can also mean quite a bit when a title changes hands, which was the case this week, albeit in two rather different fashions entirely.
AEW Officials Spoke To Two Stars After Recent Aggressive Match
That could have gotten bad. There are a lot of issues that take place during a wrestling show but one of the most impressive things a company can do is keep the fans from knowing about them. Sometimes you can notice a problem here or there though and that was the case last week, to the point where a promotion’s officials had to make sure that everything was ok.
Miz Reveals That He Is Dealing With A Variety Of Injuries
That’s quite the problem. There are all kinds of ways that a wrestler can get hurt and the question becomes what happens to them from there. Injuries can put someone on the shelf for a long time, but there are also injuries where someone is able to work through whatever is wrong with them. That is the case again with a WWE star, who is working with a bit of an injury.
AEW Star Injured, Pulled From Scheduled Rampage Match
Another one on the list. You never want to see an injury in wrestling and unfortunately there is no way to guarantee complete safety in the ring. At some point, almost every wrestler is going to get injured at some point in their career and a change is going to have to be made. That is the case again as another AEW wrestler has been injured and had to be replaced in an announced match.
WATCH: Huge Title Match Takes Place After SmackDown
That’s how you wrap it up. A lot of different things take place at any given WWE television taping. You can get some huge matches and special appearances, but there are some people who just are not going to be able to make the broadcast. Most of the time WWE will add in something else after the show to sweeten the pot a bit and this week was no exception either.
How Close WWE And AEW Got To Working Together For DX Reunion Special
They had a request. The wrestling world has changed quite a bit since AEW became a new major promotion. For the first time in decades, WWE has major competition for television viewers and talent. That is not something they are used to but the two sides almost came together to do something special earlier this month. Now we know what might have been enough to make it work.
WWE Adds Two Big Grudge Matches To Crown Jewel Card
Two more on the list. We are rapidly approaching some one of the biggest WWE events of the year with Crown Jewel from Saudi Arabia. The show is one of two from the kingdom this year and that means WWE is going to want to stack the show up as much they can. That is what they did this week, as two more matches were added to the card, both of which feature a former World Champion.
Alleged Reason Why WWE Canceled Day 1 Premium Live Event
That ‘s a valid excuse. WWE has a lot going on at any given point and it can be difficult to keep track of everything that is taking place. There are times where things can fall through the cracks and need to be changed, which can lead to even more confusing situations. That seems to have taken place again, as WWE has canceled an upcoming premium live event and now we know why.
Backstage Update On CM Punk’s Popularity In AEW
He’s not a favorite. There have been a lot of stories taking place throughout the wrestling world this year and some of them feel like they could drag on for a good while. That is the case with the set of issues involving CM Punk and AEW, many of which involved statements made by Punk. The situation has caused quite the set of issues all over the company and now it has caused a change of reality behind the scenes.
WATCH: Stone Cold Steve Austin Animated Series Reportedly Held Up By WWE
That sounds awesome. There are all kinds of ways to present wrestling stars and some of them have nothing to do with wrestling. Over the years, wrestlers have gotten into different forms of media as a way to present themselves to fans outside of their main industry. A legend is trying to do it again, but there might be a few problems preventing it from happening.
Kevin Nash’s Son, Tristen, Passes Away At Age 26
We have some very sad news to report today as Kevin Nash’s son, Tristen, has tragically passed away at the age of 26. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reported the news and issued the following statement:. “On behalf of Kevin and Tamara Nash, I have to unfortunately report that...
AEW Rampage Results – October 21, 2022
We’re live this week and not taped after Dynamite for a change. We’re also back in the old stomping grounds of Jacksonville and the card happens to be stacked with three title matches in an hour. That should be enough to carry the show, though Rampage has a bad tendency to underwhelm. Let’s get to it.
REVIEW: Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6 Night One: Needs Less Good
Welcome to KB’s Old School (and New School) Reviews. I’ve been reviewing wrestling shows for over twelve years now and have reviewed over 6,000 shows. Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, I’ll be posting a new review here on Wrestlingrumors.net. It could be anything from modern WWE to old school to indies to anything in between. Note that I rate using letters instead of stars and I don’t rate matches under three minutes as really, how good or bad can something that short be?
Trevor Murdoch Once Punched Out Irate Fan To Save Randy Orton
That could have been a lot worse. Wrestlers have to do a lot of things right to make a match or event come together in the right way. Above all else, they are tasked with making fans care about them in one way or another, which can be rather difficult. At times, they can be too good at their job and a fan can take things a bit too far. A former WWE star has quite the story about how a fan got out of hand and had to be dealt with quickly.
WATCH: 47 Year Old WWE Veteran Suggests Major Career Changes
The new version? Finding the right character for anyone is a difficult trick in wrestling. If someone is not presented in the right way, their career could be in a lot of trouble. There is always the option of switching things up, and that could be done in a variety of ways. Now it seems that WWE is making an effort to change up one of its longest standing veterans into something more serious.
WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE Making Plans For Special Milestone Show
It’s a special day. Some of the most important moments in the history of wrestling have taken place on television. Most modern wrestling promotions are built around television, allowing millions of fans to see what has been going on. Watching those shows has become a weekly tradition for years and now the biggest wrestling show in history is setting up for a major milestone.
NXT Halloween Havoc 2022 Preview, Predictions And Thoughts
It’s that time again as we get another WCW event being used better by NXT than by WWE. Halloween Havoc is a simple concept that can be done rather well with a cool set and some rather gimmicky matches. As luck would have it, the second one of those is already guaranteed and the first is all but guaranteed so we should be in for a pretty fun, and maybe even eventful, night. Let’s get to it.
NXT Results – October 18, 2022
Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. It’s the go home show for Halloween Havoc and that means it is time for the final push towards the show. In this case that means we have some main roster stars in some Pick Your Poison matches for Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez. Other than that, we need one more night to set up the triple threat NXT Title match, which certainly needs the help. Let’s get to it.
Major Update On CM Punk/AEW Situation Going Forward
Farewell? With so much talent in the wrestling world, it can be difficult to keep everyone happy. At some point, someone is going to be unhappy with whatever they’re doing and that can become an issue. Sometimes a wrestler is going to run into some kind of trouble and that is the case again with a top name, who might be on his way out after a major ordeal earlier this year.
