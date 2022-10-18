ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, MN

TCU School Board member sentenced for defrauding vulnerable bank customer

By By CARSON HUGHES
Lonsdale Area News-Review
Lonsdale Area News-Review
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XuLha_0ierVu9f00

A member of the Tri-City United School Board running for re-election was sentenced to two years probation for stealing more than $8,400 from an elderly customer.

Cynthia "Cindy" Ann Flicek, 53, of Montgomery, was charged with and pleaded guilty to felony financial card fraud.

On Aug. 19, Flicek received a stay of adjudication and was sentenced to two years of supervised probation and given the option to complete 10 days of house arrest within 60 days or complete 80 hours of community service within 18 months.

Third Judicial District Court Judge Jeffrey M. Johnson further granted a two-year stay on the defendant's 355-day sentence in the Rice County Jail. Should Flicek successfully complete probation, the charge will be dismissed.

In addition, Flicek was ordered to pay a $250 fine and $8,419 in restitution.

The felony charge was initially filed against Flicek in April, 2021 and the state of Minnesota's case against Flicek was ongoing when the Tri-City United School Board voted to appoint her on Jan. 10, 2022 to fill the remainder of the term of a resigning School Board member.

When asked if the School Board was aware of the charge against Flicek at the time of her appointment, TCU School Board Chair Marsha Franek declined to comment. Flicek was one of three candidates that applied to join the School Board.

Flicek remains on the School Board through the end of 2022 and will be on the ballot to retain her seat in the November election.

Flicek did not respond to a request for comment before the publishing of this article.

Court documents state Flicek was charged after a Rice County Sheriff’s Office investigator looked into possible financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult on Jan. 31, 2019. According to court records, Flicek was a former Wells Fargo Bank employee who had reportedly been terminated in 2018 “because she was believed to be taking financial advantage of an elderly Wells Fargo Bank customer.”

On June 28, 2018, Flicek and the victim reportedly called Wells Fargo together so Flicek could be added to his bank accounts, giving Flicek access to his finances without gaining permission, court records said.

Court documents state the customer said in February 2019 that Flicek had been continuing to provide financial assistance, but that Flicek had never been given permission to take money from his account or open a credit card in his name. Audio recordings reportedly showed the victim didn’t seem to understand what was occurring during the 2018 phone calls with Wells Fargo while Flicek was present and was not aware that she was no longer employed with the bank.

The investigator reportedly interviewed Flicek in February 2019. Though admitting she knew the victim, helped him with his finances and had a credit card under his name, she stated she was an authorized user for the card with the victim’s knowledge. Court documents state she admitted using the credit card to make $6,219 in personal purchases from July 7-11, 2018.

“(Flicek) stated that she and her husband did not have a credit card so she used (the alleged victim’s) card,” court documents state. “She also stated that she was going to pay it back, so it was not like taking his money. (Flicek) denied having used (the alleged victim’s) credit card to make any cash advances.”

However, the victim reportedly signed documents affirming a signature was forged in connection to charges made to his account, and that his credit card was allegedly used to make $2,200 in total cash advances.Court documents state charges on the credit card and cash advances Flicek made totaled $8,419.Flicek has challenged the restitution amount, arguing in a signed affidavit that the request came from Wells Fargo Bank rather than the victim. She further contended that Wells Fargo indicated a willingness to accept $4,120, rather than the $8,000 total and that the damages are not itemized with written justification and fail to account for payments already made to cover the loss. In addition, Flicek claimed she could not to afford paying the court ordered sum.

A restitution hearing has been set for Jan. 6, 2023.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Mayor of Good Thunder arrested, faces multiple fraud charges

GOOD THUNDER, Minn. -- Authorities announced Thursday they arrested the mayor of a small southern Minnesota town after he allegedly contracted his own businesses to work for the city.Robert Anderson, mayor of Good Thunder, a town of just over 500 about 15 miles north of Mankato, was charged with one count each of embezzlement of public funds, theft-by-swindle, theft, and four counts of interest in contract violation.According to the criminal complaint, Anderson appeared to have had a personal financial interest in or personally benefited financially from a city purchase agreement. The complaint also states the city failed to follow requirements when...
GOOD THUNDER, MN
Kat Kountry 105

2 More People Charged in $250 Million Minnesota Fraud Scheme

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two more Minnesotans have been indicted on federal charges connected to the Feeding Our Future fraud scheme. US Attorney for Minnesota Andrew Luger says 38-year-old Mekfira Hussein and her husband, 42-year-old Abduljabar Hussein, are accused of fraudulently obtaining nearly $9 million from the Federal Child Nutrition Program in 2020 and 2022. The Shakopee couple is facing wire fraud, conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery, and money laundering charges.
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Good Thunder Mayor charged with embezzlement and theft

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The mayor of Good Thunder faces seven charges including felony embezzlement and theft. Robert Anderson remains in custody in the Blue Earth County Jail pending his initial court appearance. According to a criminal complaint, the Blue Earth County sheriff’s Office received information from the Office of...
GOOD THUNDER, MN
KNOX News Radio

MN couple indicted for roles in Feeding Our Future scandal

A Shakopee (MN) couple has been indicted for their part in a $250 million scheme to defraud a federal meals program in the state . Court documents say, from 2020 to 2022, 38-year-old Mekfira Hussein claimed her nonprofit served up to 5,000 children a day, seven days a week, under the sponsorship of the “Feeding Our Future” program. She and her husband, 42-year-old Abduljabar Hussein, submitted phony meal counts and invoices.
SHAKOPEE, MN
KARE 11

Prosecutor will seek quick release in abortion arrests

MINNEAPOLIS — Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman Thursday issued a new policy aimed at helping women from other states who face arrest warrants for getting abortions here. At a State Capitol news conference, Freeman told reporters he anticipates prosecutors in other states may issue arrest warrants for women who've...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Former staffers: Stillwater nonprofit "owes answers" on missing funds

STILLWATER, Minn. -- Former employees of Stillwater's Zephyr Theatre are demanding the nonprofit's board provide answers about missing funds as fallout continues for the organization.In early October, WCCO first reported the organization had not filed proper registration as a 501 c3 organization for at least the two previous years. This news came as the non-profit theater furloughed most of its staff, claiming it was short nearly $100,000 on their pay. "This started long before I was on board," said former events manager Trish Sisson. "The information and the records show that there has been a consistent pattern of misappropriation of funds...
STILLWATER, MN
KIMT

Southern Minnesota mayor arrested for possible financial conflicts of interest

GOOD THUNDER, Minn. – A small town mayor has been arrested in southern Minnesota. The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says Robert John Anderson, the mayor of Good Thunder, was arrested at his home a little before 1 pm Wednesday. The Sheriff’s Office says it followed up an investigative referral from the State Auditor’s Office on possible financial conflicts of interest.
GOOD THUNDER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Owatonna Man Convicted of Murder Loses Bid For Reduced Sentence

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota Court of Appeals has upheld the 261-month prison sentence that was given to an Owatonna man for a fatal shooting last year. 29-year-old Mubarak Musse had asked the appeals court to overturn the sentence, arguing the judge in the case abused his discretion when he denied Musse's request for a downward departure from state sentencing guidelines. The just over 22-year prison term now being served by Musse actually falls on the lower end of the recommended range of sentences for second-degree intentional murder.
OWATONNA, MN
theolafmessenger.com

Viking Terrace residents protest discriminatory lease, seek to buy park

Less than a mile from campus, families were being told that they couldn’t have their children’s toys in their yards, that they couldn’t be outside past 10 p.m., had to remove vehicles with signs of rust, and that they had to pay another 60 dollars a month to live with tightening restrictions. Who has the power to command such a rigid way of life? Lakeshore management, which bought the Viking Terrace mobile home park in Northfield.
NORTHFIELD, MN
KARE 11

Hennepin County Chief Public Defender announces resignation

MINNEAPOLIS — Kassius Benson, the chief public defender for Hennepin County, announced on Monday that he is resigning for "personal issues" after nearly two years. According to Benson, his resignation will take effect Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, but he added that he'll be taking personal time off until then. In a letter to State Defender Bill Ward, Benson said his resignation is "due to personal issues involving matters outside of my position," adding that he'd be a distraction should he remain in the position.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
KAAL-TV

Oakdale woman appears in court on forgery, theft, fraud charges

(ABC 6 News) – An Oakdale woman appeared in Olmsted County Court Tuesday, Oct. 18, on charges of check forgery and theft. Barbara Jo Larson, 27, will appear in Dodge County Court Wednesday, Oct. 19, on two counts of credit card fraud. Larson was arrested in Olmsted County in...
OAKDALE, MN
mynortheaster.com

“Please, just resign”

The Columbia Heights City Council censured one of its own Monday, Oct. 10, but because they don’t have the power to remove her from office, Kt Jacobs retains her council seat. It was the latest chapter in a story that began July 24, when council candidate Justice Spriggs received...
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Task force seizes guns, drugs, and nearly 100k

VIRGINIA, Minn. – A substantial amount of money, drugs, and weapons are now off the street thanks to the execution of a search warrant. According to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office, on Tuesday, October 18, the Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force searched the residence of a 22-year-old man.During the search, the LSVOTF discovered a large amount of cash, illicit drugs, firearms, controlled substance pills, digital scales, and other distribution-related items. The uncovered evidence indicates that the 22-year-old Virginia man was selling a substantial amount of controlled substances from his residence.The search warrant came following an investigation that was initiated by the LSVOTF.The 22-year-old was on probation at the time of the search for a second degree assault and fifth degree possession charge in February of 2022. He was arrested for violation of probation, and a request for new charges including first and second degree sales of controlled substances have been forwarded to the St. Louis County Attorney's Office.
VIRGINIA, MN
myaustinminnesota.com

Mankato man sentenced to jail time, supervised probation, fines and fees on felony assault and fleeing a peace officer charges in Mower County District Court

A Mankato man facing felony assault and fleeing a peace officer charges in Mower County District Court after an attempted traffic stop on May 17th of this year has been sentenced to jail time, supervised probation, plus fines and fees. 38-year old Nikolas Michael Hinton was sentenced Thursday to a...
MANKATO, MN
myaustinminnesota.com

Faribault man sentenced to prison time on felony DWI charge in Mower County District Court

A Faribault man facing a felony DWI charge in Mower County District Court after a traffic stop on July 16th of this year has been sentenced to prison time. 33-year old Colin Wayne Orth was convicted and sentenced Thursday to 65 months, or five years and five months in prison for a felony charge of 1st degree DWI, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance. Orth pleaded guilty to the charge on October 3rd after initially pleading not guilty on August 1st.
FARIBAULT, MN
Minnesota Daily

MPD to begin using drones

The Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) is moving forward with plans to use drones as part of its policing, leaving some residents concerned about how MPD intends to use the technology. MPD’s plans come in response to a 2020 statute allowing law enforcement agencies to use and maintain unarmed aerial vehicles...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
kduz.com

HPD Investigating Odd Vandalism

Hutchinson Police are investigating after receiving an odd report of vandalism Monday night. Police say an adult female living in the 1100 Block of Prairie View Drive Southwest reported that lunch meat and chocolate milk was put all over their vehicle and that it occurred sometime that afternoon between when their.
HUTCHINSON, MN
KARE

FBI asks for public's help identifying 'Umbrella Man'

MINNEAPOLIS — The Federal Bureau of Investigation - Minneapolis Division is seeking the public's help in identifying a man accused of vandalism two years ago. The man was seen breaking windows at the AutoZone Auto Parts store on Lake St. in Minneapolis and vandalizing the Minneapolis Police Department 3rd Precinct on May 27, 2020, according to the FBI.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Lonsdale Area News-Review

Lonsdale Area News-Review

Lonsdale, MN
38
Followers
217
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Lonsdale Area News-Review has been serving the Lonsdale area since 2006 and publishes Tuesday and online at www.LonsdaleNewsReview.com

 https://www.southernminn.com/lonsdale_area_news_review/

Comments / 0

Community Policy