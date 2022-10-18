TCU School Board member sentenced for defrauding vulnerable bank customer

A member of the Tri-City United School Board running for re-election was sentenced to two years probation for stealing more than $8,400 from an elderly customer.

Cynthia "Cindy" Ann Flicek, 53, of Montgomery, was charged with and pleaded guilty to felony financial card fraud.

On Aug. 19, Flicek received a stay of adjudication and was sentenced to two years of supervised probation and given the option to complete 10 days of house arrest within 60 days or complete 80 hours of community service within 18 months.

Third Judicial District Court Judge Jeffrey M. Johnson further granted a two-year stay on the defendant's 355-day sentence in the Rice County Jail. Should Flicek successfully complete probation, the charge will be dismissed.

In addition, Flicek was ordered to pay a $250 fine and $8,419 in restitution.

The felony charge was initially filed against Flicek in April, 2021 and the state of Minnesota's case against Flicek was ongoing when the Tri-City United School Board voted to appoint her on Jan. 10, 2022 to fill the remainder of the term of a resigning School Board member.

When asked if the School Board was aware of the charge against Flicek at the time of her appointment, TCU School Board Chair Marsha Franek declined to comment. Flicek was one of three candidates that applied to join the School Board.

Flicek remains on the School Board through the end of 2022 and will be on the ballot to retain her seat in the November election.

Flicek did not respond to a request for comment before the publishing of this article.

Court documents state Flicek was charged after a Rice County Sheriff’s Office investigator looked into possible financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult on Jan. 31, 2019. According to court records, Flicek was a former Wells Fargo Bank employee who had reportedly been terminated in 2018 “because she was believed to be taking financial advantage of an elderly Wells Fargo Bank customer.”

On June 28, 2018, Flicek and the victim reportedly called Wells Fargo together so Flicek could be added to his bank accounts, giving Flicek access to his finances without gaining permission, court records said.

Court documents state the customer said in February 2019 that Flicek had been continuing to provide financial assistance, but that Flicek had never been given permission to take money from his account or open a credit card in his name. Audio recordings reportedly showed the victim didn’t seem to understand what was occurring during the 2018 phone calls with Wells Fargo while Flicek was present and was not aware that she was no longer employed with the bank.

The investigator reportedly interviewed Flicek in February 2019. Though admitting she knew the victim, helped him with his finances and had a credit card under his name, she stated she was an authorized user for the card with the victim’s knowledge. Court documents state she admitted using the credit card to make $6,219 in personal purchases from July 7-11, 2018.

“(Flicek) stated that she and her husband did not have a credit card so she used (the alleged victim’s) card,” court documents state. “She also stated that she was going to pay it back, so it was not like taking his money. (Flicek) denied having used (the alleged victim’s) credit card to make any cash advances.”

However, the victim reportedly signed documents affirming a signature was forged in connection to charges made to his account, and that his credit card was allegedly used to make $2,200 in total cash advances.Court documents state charges on the credit card and cash advances Flicek made totaled $8,419.Flicek has challenged the restitution amount, arguing in a signed affidavit that the request came from Wells Fargo Bank rather than the victim. She further contended that Wells Fargo indicated a willingness to accept $4,120, rather than the $8,000 total and that the damages are not itemized with written justification and fail to account for payments already made to cover the loss. In addition, Flicek claimed she could not to afford paying the court ordered sum.

A restitution hearing has been set for Jan. 6, 2023.