In 1955, a 14-year-old Black male teenager from Chicago was sent by his mother to visit his family in Money, Mississippi. This innocent teenager was named Emmett Louis Till. Till was having a great time visiting his Southern family, receiving all the love and attention and having carefree fun for three days into his visit before the horrid curse of violent, racist injustice struck him, his family, and the United States of America!

CHICAGO, IL ・ 14 HOURS AGO