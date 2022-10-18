New Jersey Devils vs. Anaheim Ducks – NHL – Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends

Read full article on original website
NJ First Responder To Be Extradited From Colorado Following Brutal Vehicular Assault: 5 Students In Critical ConditionBridget MulroyBoulder, CO
Boil Water Advisory, Water Main BreakMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Food Delivery Worker Mugged for his Moped - Muggers Give Middle Finger to VictimBronxVoiceBronx, NY
NYC Food Delivery Guy Was Robbed of An e-BikeAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Doc's Sports Service
Buffalo Sabres vs Vancouver Canucks Prediction, 10/22/2022 NHL Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Sabres (+140) Canucks (-167) The Buffalo Sabres are headed to Rogers Arena on Saturday where they will try to defeat the Vancouver Canucks. The moneyline on this matchup has the Sabres at +140 while the Canucks are coming in at -167. The betting total comes in at 6.
Penguins jump on Kings early, roll to 6-1 victory
Tristan Jarry stopped 39 shots and the Pittsburgh Penguins drilled the Los Angeles Kings 6-1
WKBW-TV
Alex Tuch has 1st NHL hat trick, Sabres beat Flames 6-3
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Alex Tuch had his first career hat trick and the Buffalo Sabres handed Calgary its first loss of the season, beating the Flames 6-3 on Thursday night. Eric Comrie made 40 saves and Dylan Cozens, Rasmus Dahlin and Casey Mittelstadt also scored to help Buffalo...
sportsgamblingpodcast.com
Florida Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning – NHL – Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
Friday’s NHL matchup between the Florida Panthers (3-1-0) and the Tampa Bay Lightning (1-3-0) at BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida is projected to be a competitive outing. The Panthers have -113 moneyline odds to win against the Lightning (-107) in the game, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu.
sportsgamblingpodcast.com
Colorado Avalanche vs. Seattle Kraken – NHL – Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
The Colorado Avalanche (2-1-1) are big favorites (-251 moneyline odds to win) when they host a matchup with the Seattle Kraken (1-2-2), who have +203 moneyline odds, on Friday at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT2, and ROOT Sports NW. Avalanche vs. Kraken Predictions. Avalanche vs. Kraken Betting Odds. Avalanche...
sportsgamblingpodcast.com
NFL Week 7 Picks (Ep. 1422)
ARZ -2.5 -140 10/23 10:00 AM DET*** 255 49. The Sports Gambling Podcast is your home for uncensored sports betting opinions, analysis, and advice. Since 2011 The Sports Gambling Podcast has picked every NFL game against the spread. They’ve also expanded to cover fantasy football, college football, NBA, college basketball, golf and daily fantasy sports releasing multiple episodes per week. The podcast is hosted by Sean Green (@SeanTGreen), a Philly area native and Ryan Kramer (@KramerCentric) a New Jersey native, who bring a combined 50 years of sports betting experience to the podcast. The podcast, the picks and the posts are all completely free. Tune in to hear NFL picks, college football picks, DFS picks, NBA picks and more! The Sports Gambling Podcast doesn’t sell picks they make em. Let It Ride! SUBSCRIBE ON APPLE | SPOTIFY.
sportsgamblingpodcast.com
New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros – MLB – ALCS Game 3 Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
The New York Yankees host the Houston Astros for Game 3 of the ALCS, Saturday at 5:07 PM ET. The Astros have a 2-0 lead. The Yankees are favored (-146 moneyline odds) when they take on the Astros (+124). Neither team has announced a starting pitcher for this contest. The game’s over/under is set at 7.
Doc's Sports Service
Philadelphia Flyers vs Nashville Predators Prediction, 10/22/2022 NHL Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Flyers (+138) Predators (-163) The Nashville Predators welcome the Philadelphia Flyers at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday. The odds on this game have the Flyers at +138 and the Predators are priced at -163. The total is set at 6. The Philadelphia Flyers were on the wrong end of...
Citrus County Chronicle
Slafkovsky scores first NHL goal, Canadiens beat Coyotes 6-2
MONTREAL (AP) — Top draft pick Juraj Slafkovsky scored his first NHL goal and the Montreal Canadiens had a three-goal first period in a 6-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night. “It’s amazing. To score my first goal in this building, it’s a dream come true for...
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for Oct. 21
* Juraj Slafkovsky tallied for the first time in his NHL career, while fellow No. 1 pick Rasmus Dahlin achieved a first-of-its-kind goal streak in the Sabres' victory at Scotiabank Saddledome. * Slafkovsky and Dahlin weren't the only No. 1 picks to shine Thursday, with Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins...
Yardbarker
Colorado Avalanche: Dominant Scoring & Defensive Woes
The numbers that matter most say that the Colorado Avalanche have five of a possible eight points. It could have been six if not for a defensive mistake in overtime against the Jets, or it could have been just three if the Wild had better goaltending. That’s the wonderful thing about hockey – results don’t always bear out what’s going on at ice level. Is this team lucky to have five of a possible eight points? Is dominant scoring enough?
Yardbarker
Rebuilding Canadiens Suffer Minor Setback in Coyotes Win
For a good period of time, just about everything went right for the Montreal Canadiens in their 6-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Oct. 20. That’s the point, though. Anyone who had been hoping for an 0-82 season ahead of the Connor Bedard NHL Entry Draft was probably left sorely disappointed, especially seeing as the Canadiens are now a respectable 3-2 on the season. However, they can still find solace in how a) things likely won’t go their way to that degree ever again and b) the Canadiens still somewhat let the Coyotes back into the game after leading 5-0 at one point, dominating every which at the very start of the game.
sportsgamblingpodcast.com
NBA Player Props + Best Bets – 10/21/22 | The Propcast (Ep. 145)
NBA Player Props + Best Bets – 10/21/22 (Ep. 145) The Propcast is back for the NBA season! Munaf Manji and Ryan McIntyre discuss their NBA Player Props for the Friday schedule. The guys give three player props each for the Friday games. Find out which players the guys like or are fading in tonight’s action! The guys also wrap up the show with the best bet!
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings Weekly: Detroit’s Hot Start to the Season
Welcome back to Red Wings Weekly! In this weekly column, we like to take a look at the Detroit Red Wings’ most-recent week of play, identify any players and/or trends that stood out, and then look ahead and find out what the next week may have in store for the team from Hockeytown. As always, feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.
