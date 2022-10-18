ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

New Jersey Devils vs. Anaheim Ducks – NHL – Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends

By Sports Gambling Podcast
sportsgamblingpodcast.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
WKBW-TV

Alex Tuch has 1st NHL hat trick, Sabres beat Flames 6-3

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Alex Tuch had his first career hat trick and the Buffalo Sabres handed Calgary its first loss of the season, beating the Flames 6-3 on Thursday night. Eric Comrie made 40 saves and Dylan Cozens, Rasmus Dahlin and Casey Mittelstadt also scored to help Buffalo...
BUFFALO, NY
sportsgamblingpodcast.com

NFL Week 7 Picks (Ep. 1422)

ARZ -2.5 -140 10/23 10:00 AM DET*** 255 49. The Sports Gambling Podcast is your home for uncensored sports betting opinions, analysis, and advice. Since 2011 The Sports Gambling Podcast has picked every NFL game against the spread. They’ve also expanded to cover fantasy football, college football, NBA, college basketball, golf and daily fantasy sports releasing multiple episodes per week. The podcast is hosted by Sean Green (@SeanTGreen), a Philly area native and Ryan Kramer (@KramerCentric) a New Jersey native, who bring a combined 50 years of sports betting experience to the podcast. The podcast, the picks and the posts are all completely free. Tune in to hear NFL picks, college football picks, DFS picks, NBA picks and more! The Sports Gambling Podcast doesn’t sell picks they make em. Let It Ride! SUBSCRIBE ON APPLE | SPOTIFY.
Citrus County Chronicle

Slafkovsky scores first NHL goal, Canadiens beat Coyotes 6-2

MONTREAL (AP) — Top draft pick Juraj Slafkovsky scored his first NHL goal and the Montreal Canadiens had a three-goal first period in a 6-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night. “It’s amazing. To score my first goal in this building, it’s a dream come true for...
NHL

NHL Morning Skate for Oct. 21

* Juraj Slafkovsky tallied for the first time in his NHL career, while fellow No. 1 pick Rasmus Dahlin achieved a first-of-its-kind goal streak in the Sabres' victory at Scotiabank Saddledome. * Slafkovsky and Dahlin weren't the only No. 1 picks to shine Thursday, with Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins...
Yardbarker

Colorado Avalanche: Dominant Scoring & Defensive Woes

The numbers that matter most say that the Colorado Avalanche have five of a possible eight points. It could have been six if not for a defensive mistake in overtime against the Jets, or it could have been just three if the Wild had better goaltending. That’s the wonderful thing about hockey – results don’t always bear out what’s going on at ice level. Is this team lucky to have five of a possible eight points? Is dominant scoring enough?
Yardbarker

Rebuilding Canadiens Suffer Minor Setback in Coyotes Win

For a good period of time, just about everything went right for the Montreal Canadiens in their 6-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Oct. 20. That’s the point, though. Anyone who had been hoping for an 0-82 season ahead of the Connor Bedard NHL Entry Draft was probably left sorely disappointed, especially seeing as the Canadiens are now a respectable 3-2 on the season. However, they can still find solace in how a) things likely won’t go their way to that degree ever again and b) the Canadiens still somewhat let the Coyotes back into the game after leading 5-0 at one point, dominating every which at the very start of the game.
sportsgamblingpodcast.com

NBA Player Props + Best Bets – 10/21/22 | The Propcast (Ep. 145)

NBA Player Props + Best Bets – 10/21/22 (Ep. 145) The Propcast is back for the NBA season! Munaf Manji and Ryan McIntyre discuss their NBA Player Props for the Friday schedule. The guys give three player props each for the Friday games. Find out which players the guys like or are fading in tonight’s action! The guys also wrap up the show with the best bet!
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings Weekly: Detroit’s Hot Start to the Season

Welcome back to Red Wings Weekly! In this weekly column, we like to take a look at the Detroit Red Wings’ most-recent week of play, identify any players and/or trends that stood out, and then look ahead and find out what the next week may have in store for the team from Hockeytown. As always, feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.
DETROIT, MI

