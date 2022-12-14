ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Survivor 43' winner predictions: Jesse Lopez overwhelming favorite to win on December 14

By Marcus James Dixon
 2 days ago
All season long, Gold Derby readers have been making their predictions for who they think will take home the $1 million grand prize on “ Survivor 43.” With just hours left to go before the season finale airs December 14 on CBS , the overwhelming favorite to win is Jesse Lopez . This 30-year-old survey methodologist from North Carolina was solely responsible for ousting his biggest threat, Cody Assenmacher , during the penultimate episode. Jesse also holds a secret immunity idol that should theoretically bring him to the Final 4, at which case he’d truly be vulnerable for the first time ever. (Start practicing your fire-making skills, Jesse!)

Here are Gold Derby’s current “Survivor 43” winner predictions for the Top 5:

1. Jesse Lopez — 23/50 odds

2. Karla Cruz Godoy — 8/1 odds

3. Cassidy Clark — 10/1 odds

4. Owen Knight — 12/1 odds

5. Mike Gabler — 28/1 odds

The first four eliminations of “Survivor 43” were all women: Morriah Young (Baka), Justine Brennan (Vesi), Nneka Ejere (Vesi) and Lindsay Carmine (Coco). That tied a “Survivor” record first set by Season 12 (Panama) and Season 17 (Gabon). Geo Bustamante then became the fifth eliminee, thanks in part to Karla turning on him after learning he had acquired the Knowledge Is Power advantage.

In Episode 6, the tribes merged and Elisabeth “Elie” Scott became the first victim when Gabler spilled the tea at the merge feast that she had rummaged through his bag. Dwight Moore , Jeanine Zheng , James Jones , Ryan Medrano , Noelle Lambert , Sami Layadi and Cody Assenmacher all had their torches snuffed over the next several weeks. Who will be voted out next?

As for the various advantages floating around the island, Cody and Karla each discovered Beware Advantages at their camps that required them to acquire bag beads from their fellow tribe mates in order to win immunity idol bracelets; both of these idols were flushed during the December 7 episode. Jeanine also had an immunity bracelet, but she gave it to Dwight, who then gave it to Jesse. Thus, Jesse is the only finalist still with an idol in his pocket.

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on CBS. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “Survivor” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum . Read more Gold Derby entertainment news .

