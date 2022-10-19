Read full article on original website
Taylor Swift Is All Smiles As She Goes Shopping With Joe Alwyn Ahead Of ‘Midnights’ Release
Cue “Welcome to New York!” Taylor Swift and her boyfriend Joe Alwyn were spotted going for a stroll through the Big Apple on Monday, October 17. The pair seemed like they were in good spirits as they went out shopping in the new photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. Taylor, 32, and Joe, 31, both looked happy in casual, fall fashion, just days before the world gets to hear the singer’s new album Midnights.
Taylor Swift’s ‘High Infidelity’ Lyrics—and That ‘April 29’ Line—Seem to Recount End of Calvin Harris Romance
Taylor Swift’s DJ ex Calvin Harris wasn’t spared on her Midnights album, it seems. Swift painted a brutal picture of the end of their relationship, suggesting she did indeed leave him for another man with her “April 29” reference. Swift and Harris dated for a little over a year and had a very public relationship.
Taylor Swift's Midnights Collabs Include Joe Alwyn and Zoë Kravitz
Watch: Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn Have New Song on Midnights: DETAILS. We're ready to live in a midnight mayhem. Taylor Swift's upcoming 10th studio album Midnights is just around the corner and ahead of its Oct. 21 release, the full list of the Grammy winner's collaborators have been revealed—including a few surprising names. Joining Taylor's frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff and the previously announced Lana Del Rey, are none other than Zoë Kravitz and Joe Alwyn.
Taylor Swift Parties With Her “Anti-Hero” (Also Taylor Swift) in New Video: Watch
The morning after Midnights, Taylor Swift has released the music video for “Anti-Hero.” In the visual, which you can watch below, Swift contends with all the neuroses and anxieties described in the song, helped along by her anti-hero, also played by Swift. In the middle section, based on a dream Swift describes in the song, a trio of her fictional adult children-in-law (Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Mike Birbiglia, and John Early) argue over her will as she peeks out of a coffin. She directed the video herself.
Taylor Swift’s 'Midnights' album crashes Spotify, leaving fans shocked; nearly 8,000 outages reported
Music streaming service Spotify experienced a system crash ahead of Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated 10th album release, "Midnights." Swift fans were outraged Spotify experienced a glitch at midnight early Friday morning, Eastern time. Nearly 8,000 outages were reported by users across the global monitoring service Downdetector, according to Bloomberg.
Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' album is out. So, what's the verdict?
"Midnights," Taylor Swift's 10th studio album, is a move away from folk-rock back to mainstream pop.
You'll Be Enchanted By Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's Rare NYC Outing
Watch: Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn Have New Song on Midnights: DETAILS. Welcome to New York, Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn. The superstar singer, 32, and the Conversations With Friends actor, 31, were photographed walking around the Big Apple on Oct. 17, just days before Taylor drops her 10th studio album Midnights.
Jennifer Aniston Confronted Matthew Perry About His Drinking — Here's What She Said
"We know you're drinking."
Did Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' Song Just Confirm Singer Is Already Engaged to Joe Alwyn?
Taylor Swift's new album reportedly offered signs that she and Joe Alwyn are already engaged. After waiting for a long time since Swift announced the album at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, she finally served her "Midnights" to her fans. The album serves as her 10th studio album following her previous project, "Evermore," last year.
Review: The Clock Has Struck! Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' is the Most Brilliantly Cutting and Honest Album The Star Has Ever Mode
Taylor Swift's Midnights is a work of lyrical and musical mastery, giving Swifties surplus fodder to fuel their fan-girl fires (myself very much included!) Midnight has struck. The world gathered for the stroke of twelve when Taylor Swift officially released her alum Midnights. The album is an unquestionable lyrical wonder. Each sound and nuance inspires the intellectual fervor her fans are known for. Swift never sings down to her fans. She sets a high bar for her Swifties, prompting them to comb over her lyrics, pour over her sounds, and seek a deeper meaning in it all. Taylor Swift is a pop-culture English teacher's dream.
Taylor Swift ‘Midnights’: Thousands of Spotify Accounts Reportedly Crashed As Fans Continue to Stream
Taylor Swift is undoubtedly one of the biggest artists of this generation as she continues to dominate charts as well as amassing millions of streams from fans. However, her latest album might have caused hype, leading other listeners to experience a technical problem. According to Fox Business, Spotify experienced a...
Before the Clock Strikes MIDNIGHTS: Taylor Swift Has Promised Insights Into Her Secret Projects JUST BEFORE Her Newest Album is Released! This i
Taylor Swift has promised a first look at her upcoming secret projects, and we are FREAKING out!. Anyone who has engaged in any form of pop-culture or music culture or even just culture knows that Taylor Swift's album Midnights will be released at, you guessed it, midnight on October 21st; which, for those that have been diligently counting the seconds, is just a few short hours away. Giving fans this much time and certainty before an album release does not tend to be the Swiftian way. She is one known for her surprises and secret releases. Fans have been drawing up conspiracy theory after conspiracy theory to figure out what else the star might be working on. Well, now, Taylor Swift has promised to tell us herself.
Did Taylor Swift 'Midnights' Leak? Swifties Panic To Bury Album Online Before Release Date
Two days before "Midnights" drop, Swifties are at a tailspin after a number of songs from Taylor's newest album was leaked online. Few swifties have already heard snippets of the songs "Lavender Haze," "Snow on the Beach," "Karma," and "Anti-Hero." But to not preempt their anticipation and respect the actual...
Not Only Blake Lively, but Even One of Her Daughters Is a Huge Taylor Swift Fan
Taylor Swift has amassed an immense fandom, and they call themselves Swifties. Throughout her career, she has established a strong connection with her fan. Well, it is surely her voice that attracts everyone, but the singer is also a beautiful soul who charms people quickly. Even celebrities call themselves Swifties, and Blake Lively is one of those who fell in love with the singer years ago.
Carly Rae Jepsen Takes to Twitter To Share Her Overwhelming Gratitude for All Who Helped With 'The Loneliest Time'! This is What She Said!
Carly Rae Jepsen released her newest album The Loneliest Time, at midnight, and the star is excitedly welcoming this new and exciting chapter. Midnights, Taylor Swift's newest album, was released today, and the world has been listening to the album on repeat. The tell-all album has been taking over Twitter and the music world for every second of the day thus far. However, several other albums came out today which certainly do not deserve to be brushed under the rug. One such album is the newest artistic masterpiece to come from pop-icon Carly Rae Jepsen.
Lucy Simon Cause of Death: Composer, Carly Simon's Sister Dead at 82
Famed composer Lucy Simon, who is also Carly Simon's sister, has died. She was 82. Broadway World and The Hollywood Reporter shared the reports about Simon's passing, citing her family spokesperson's statement. According to the representative, she died in Piedmont, New York. The news outlets added that Lucy Simon's cause...
Nicki Minaj New Album Coming Out This Year, Thanks To 'Super Freaky Girl'
The Queen of Rap will finally be releasing her highly-awaited new album this year; well, that's based on her recent interview with a pop culture magazine. Nicki graced the cover and the pages of the Interview magazine, donning her iconic pink hair in a flurry of colorful outfits, sitting with the Emmy-winning host, Jada Pinkett-Smith.
Lana Del Rey Starting Over Again After Singer's Laptop Containing New Album Stolen
A day before "Midnights" drops, Taylor Swift's newest collaborator and beloved singer, Lana Del Rey, took to social media to announce a piece of rather unfortunate news to her fans. While everyone is expected to hear Del Rey sing a Taylor Swift song tomorrow, October 21, on "Snow On The...
Taylor Swift faces down her ghosts, her greedy future children, and herself in the 'Anti-Hero' music video
Taylor Swift released the music video for "Anti-Hero" on Friday morning. It's the third track on her new album "Midnights," released worldwide eight hours before. The self-directed music video is a surrealist and comedic take on self-loathing.
What Is April 29 in Taylor Swift’s ‘High Infidelity’? Fans Think She’s Referencing an Ex-Boyfriend
Looking back on a past romance? Taylor Swift fans are convinced that the songstress' Midnights bonus track "High Infidelity" is about her ex-boyfriend Calvin Harris. Keep reading for more details. What Does April 29 Mean...
