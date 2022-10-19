Read full article on original website
OBJ? Or McCaffrey, perhaps? Here’s who Chiefs could really use: SportsBeat KC podcast
Silly season is starting a bit early in the NFL. Rumors have been flying of late about the next destinations for star players like Odell Beckham Jr. and Christian McCaffrey. Chiefs fans are part of the whirlwind, and so is tight end Travis Kelce, who reportedly restructured his contract to clear cap space, should the team be looking to make a midseason addition: Bring Beckham to Kansas City, Kelce hinted on another podcast this week.
Panthers star RB Christian McCaffrey traded to 49ers for draft picks
The San Francisco 49ers value the running game as much as any team in the NFL, and they got one of the best running backs in the league on Thursday night. The Carolina Panthers traded McCaffrey to the 49ers, as reported by Yahoo Sports' Jori Epstein. It won't come cheap....
F1 extends ESPN broadcast deal through 2025
Formula One extended its broadcasting contract with ESPN through the end of 2025. Financial terms of the agreement were not
