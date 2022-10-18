SPARTA — The Elkin football team dropped a 41-20 decision to Alleghany at John Woodruff Field on Friday night despite a banner night from Maecyn Brooks. The senior signal caller registered 100 yards or more both through the air and on the ground for the Buckin’ Elks, who dropped to 1-7 overall and 1-3 in the Northwest 1A Conference.

