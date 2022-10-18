Read full article on original website
Elkin Tribune
NCDOT Division 11 seeks input on draft 10-Year Transportation Plan
NORTH WILKESBORO – The public is invited to learn more about the N.C. Department of Transportation’s draft 10-year transportation plan for 2024-2033, called the State Transportation Improvement Program, or STIP. Highway Division 11 will have office hours this week to collect comments and answer questions from the public...
Elkin Tribune
Buckin’ Elks falter on the road
SPARTA — The Elkin football team dropped a 41-20 decision to Alleghany at John Woodruff Field on Friday night despite a banner night from Maecyn Brooks. The senior signal caller registered 100 yards or more both through the air and on the ground for the Buckin’ Elks, who dropped to 1-7 overall and 1-3 in the Northwest 1A Conference.
