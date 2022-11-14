Dyson Black Friday 2022: Where to find the cheapest deals and best discounts on vacuums, fans and more

Notable Dyson Black Friday deals and sales have already started on the brand's official website and across stockists of Dyson products, with savings of over £100 and $100 to be found this week, so you can invest in the premium brand for less.

Over the years, Dyson has become a 'do-it-all' brand—from the best hair dryers and hair styling products, to the best vacuums . The brand's products simplify everyday problems with high-grade tech. But of course, top quality comes with a price to match, and Dyson is by no means cheap. Thankfully though, many of their products are discounted across retailers during the Black Friday sales, making November one of the best times to shop their items if you can't justify the full RRP during the rest of the year.

Black Friday falls next week on 25 November 2022. But the Dyson Black Friday deals have already begun and we've rounded up the very best discounts we've seen on Dyson across the web this week below.

Where to shop Dyson deals currently available in the UK

Best Dyson deals ahead of Black Friday 2022 in the UK

Dyson V12 Detect Slim Absolute: £529.99 £399 | John Lewis

This lightweight machine is only 2.2kg, and is suitable for any type of surface, from hardwood floors to carpets, with up to 60 minutes of runtime. There's £130 off this vacuum on John Lewis at the moment, with the price on the site including the saving. This is the best price we've seen online for this sophisticated Dyson model at the moment and buying it from a trusted retailer like John Lewis means you can also take advantage of the two-year guarantee on this model, alongside the option of two years' worth of accidental damage cover for £15 of you want extra reassurance. View Deal

Dyson V15 Detect Absolute: £629.99 £529.99 | Currys

Currys are also offering an £100 discount on this V15 Detect Absolute, bringing the RRP down to £529.99. This model features an anti-tangle brush bar and a runtime of 60 minutes - Currys are also offering free fast delivery on orders of over £40. The V15 Detect Absolute comes with more accessories than the V15 Detect Animal, which is better suited to eliminate pet hairs. View Deal

Dyson V11 Absolute Extra: £579.99 £479.99 | Dyson

This powerful V11 model has three cleaning modes: Eco, Auto and Boost, allowing you to easily switch between the different modes for each room in the house. It also features battery-saving technology, meaning you only use the power you need, which makes this a great energy-reducing option. The V11 motor is designed to adapt to lots of different spaces, but still includes the brand's popular hair detangling technology. View Deal

Dyson Cyclone V10 Extra: £419.99 £319.99 | Dyson

This Dyson V10 model features five attachments, a charger and a docking station - Dyson promise a best-price guarantee through their own site, and you can also enjoy a two-year warranty. This deal allows you to save 23%, knocking £100 off the original RRP of £419.99. View Deal

Dyson V10 Absolute: £429.99 £329 | Currys

The Dyson V10 Absolute has a run time of 60 minutes, 14 cyclones to suck up dirt, and three power modes to adapt to your cleaning needs. This Currys deal also comes with three accessories, including a crevice tool, and sits at just over £100 off the original RRP. View Deal

Dyson Airwrap: £699 £619 | Amazon

The Dyson Airwrap is notoriously difficult to find on sale, and although this deal only offers a 7% discount, it does allow you to save £50 on the coveted hair tool. The styling tool dries, curls, smooths and styles hair using unique technology and several attachments. In our Dyson Airwrap review we gave this clever hair tool 4.5 stars for good reason - it's an adaptable, ingenious product that makes a sound investment, so this discount is not one to miss. View Deal

Dyson V7 Animal: £249 £199 | Vaughans

If you don't mind a slightly older model, the V7 from Dyson is more affordable than others on this list. It's largely out of stock at other retailers, so this £50 discount on the in-stock model from Vaughans shouldn't be missed.

It has a runtime of up to 30 minutes which is ideal for smaller houses or apartments, and comes with six cleaning tools and accessories to help you vacuum every inch of your living space. Plus, it is certified asthma and allergy friendly, with advanced filtration. View Deal

Dyson V8 Animal: £329 £249 | Go Electrical

With a mini motorhead to wrestle pet hairs, and a 'reach under' tool which allows you to reach mess underneath furniture and other tricky corners of the house without bending down, the Dyson V8 Animal is a powerful cordless vacuum perfect for homes with pets. Go Electrical are offering a 24% discount on this model, allowing you to save £80. View Deal

Dyson V8 Extra: £329 £279 | Snellings Gerald Giles

Upgrade to the V8 Extra and save £50 with this deal from Snellings Gerald Giles. The motorhead on this model still prevents tangling, and there are six tools and accessories alongside it, including a wall dock and a crevice tool. This device also features Multi-Stage filtration, which enables almost all bacteria and allergens to be trapped in the washable filter - just make sure you leave the filter to air dry fully before you put it back in the machine. View Deal

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal: £379 £349 | Snellings Gerald Giles

This durable gadget leverages a powerful suction for quick cleans, plus cleaner heads for hard floors. The V10 Animal is designed for vacuuming animal hair, With this purchase, shoppers will not only nab £30 off, but also receive multiple tools and accessories that lend versatility, including a Fluffy™ cleaner head which is great for picking up dust. What's more, there's free delivery on orders over £100, which applies to this Black Friday offer. View Deal

Dyson V15 Detect Animal Cordless Stick Cleaner in Blue: £529 £429 | Snellings Gerald Giles

The V15 cordless vacuum is Dyson's latest model, so the opportunity to bag it at a discount is a deal you don't want to miss. With this discount you'll be saving almost 20%—plus, the retailer are offering free delivery for orders over £100 at the moment too.

If you need any further convincing, the V15 is as powerful as it gets. Dyson explain that it has "Root Cyclone technology and a Hyperdymium motor which spins up to 125,000rpm", guaranteeing an expert clean across all floors. Plus, if you already have a V11 charging dock, this will also fit to the V15. View Deal

Dyson Refurbished Tower Fan: £499 £379.06 | Appliances Direct

Another way to get a great deal on Dyson products is to look at refurbished options: this refurbished cooling and purifying fan from Appliances Direct is almost £120 cheaper than buying the product brand new from the site. There are ten fan speeds, as well as a night mode (with less noise and a dimmed display), and a sleep mode, meaning the fan will turn off automatically turn off after the selected amount of time. View Deal

Dyson Cooling and Purifying Fan: £583 £399 | Appliances Direct

There's almost £200 off of the Dyson Cooling and Purifying fan at Appliances Direct, which is one of the biggest savings we've ever spotted—even during previous Black Friday sales.

As mentioned above, this products acts as both an air purifier and a fan, making it a great multipurpose buy. With 10 fan speeds, air flow of 370 litres per second, and 350 degree oscillation, it's certainly high-tech, too. View Deal

Dyson V8 Absolute vacuum: £379 £299.99 | Dyson

Shop direct from Dyson to get £80 off one of their ppular vacuums this month. The Dyson V8 Absolute vacuum cleaner captures pet dander, dust, and leftover hair trapped within surfaces. Backed by an advanced filtration system, it locks in allergens and air pollutants inside the bin. View Deal

Today's best Dyson deals

If you can't wait until Black Friday, fear not; we've scoured the most popular Dyson retailers on the net to find the cheapest prices offered right now.

Where to shop Dyson deals in the US

Best Dyson deals ahead of Black Friday 2022 in the US

Dyson V7 Motorhead Cordless Vacuum (Refurbished): $399.99 $199.99 | Walmart

This refurbished Dyson V7 is the most affordable option on this list, as it has a saving of $200 - that's a 50% discount, plus there's free shipping thrown in. The V7 comes with a quick release combination tool, a crevice tool and a docking station to keep the machine when it's not been used. View Deal

Dyson V8: $449.99 $349.99 | HSN

This powerful cordless hoover features detangling technology, making it perfect for pet owners as it'll easily get rid of hair and furs on any surface: this 2-in-1 device also allows you to use it both around the house and portably, for example in the car. While there have been several Dyson models since the V8, this is still a great everyday model, which features 10% more suction than the V7. HSN are offering $100 off the V8 currently, plus free shipping - but this deal won't last long. View Deal

Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute: $599.99 $449.99 | Dyson

This nifty gadget leverages a powerful suction for everyday, quick cleans, and is especially handy for pet owners as it features detangling technology. Plus, it comes with a mini motorized tool for hard-to-reach areas. With $150 off at the moment direct from Dyson, this is one of the best Dyson deals we've seen this month, ahead of Black Friday. The retailer are also offering a saving of $100 on a Dyson Floor Dok™, to hold your vacuum, when you purchase a Dyson V10 Absolute, as well as a Fluffy™ cleaner head, stubborn dirt brush, mattress tool and an up-top adapter. View Deal

Dyson V11 Torque Drive: $699.99 $564.12 | Amazon

The ultimate pro vacuum, covering more square footage with each pass. This gadget features a full-sized bin and cleaner head, which adapt and run across all floor types - ideal for cleaning hardwood floors , tiles and carpets. You can also use it to clean laminate floors effectively. This Amazon deal offers over $130 off the original RRP, and includes five accompanying tools, featuring different attachments to suit each room's needs. View Deal

Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: $649.99 $549 | Bed Bath & Beyond

This durable gadget leverages a powerful suction for quick cleans, plus cleaner heads for hard floors. With 16% off, Amazon are currently offering this slim, lightweight machine at an $100 discount, but stock is low, so be sure to snap up this deal before it goes. View Deal

Dyson V15 Detect Absolute in Gold: $799.99 $649.99 | Dyson

Buying straight from Dyson is the only way to nab this exclusive gold color of the V15 Detect Absolute, as well as two free tools worth up to $80: a mattress cleaning tool and a low-reach adapter, which is perfect for reaching under sofas and other furniture. There are two cleaning heads to choose from on this model, and not only are Dyson offering $150 off the device's original RRP, customers can also save $100 on a Dyson Floor Dok™ with this purchase. View Deal

Dyson Omni-Glide™: $449.99 $399 | Walmart

The Dyson Omni-Glide™ is its slimmest vacuum, specially engineered for had floors and featuring the brand's first omnidirectional, soft cleaner head. Walmart are offering the lightweight device in a special bundle which includes a free worktop tool, perfect for tables, kitchen worktops and other hard surfaces. This tool is out of stock on Dyson's website, and is usually worth $20, so this Walmart deal is not one to miss - not to mention there's a $50 discount and free shipping to be enjoyed. View Deal

Dyson Ball Multi Floor Vacuum: $449 $292.25 | Amazon

Though the Dyson Ball is slightly less nifty than, say, the V8 or the V12, the ball technology makes for easy steering to allow you to reach those awkward nooks and crannies. With 35% off and at less than $300, this is one of the best deals we've seen for a Dyson model of this kind. View Deal

Dyson Ball Total Clean Upright: $950.99 $650.99 | Bed Bath & Beyond

If you're looking for a larger vacuum, this Dyson Ball Total Clean Upright machine is reduced by a huge $300 on Bed Bath & Beyond - bringing the RRP down from $950.99 to $650.99. There's no need to touch the bag inside the vacuum when it's full, just push the button to release the dirt. Due to the ball design of this upright model, it's easy to manoeuvre and get into all the spots in your house. Bed Bath & Beyond are also offering 20% off site-wide at the moment for new subscribers. View Deal

Dyson Purifier Cool Autoreact™: $549.99 $399.99 | Dyson

With $150 worth of savings on this Dyson Cool Autoreact™, this is one of the best air purifier deals we've seen through Dyson. With an intelligent sensor and advanced filtration system, this purifier automatically captures and traps polluters in the air for cleaner air quality. We recommend taking advantage of Dyson's huge savings at the moment, and enjoying the added bonus of a two-year warranty on this product. View Deal

Dyson Pure Cool Purifying Fan TP01 Tower: $399.99 $299.99 | Best Buy

Though a slightly less advanced model than the Dyson Cool Autoreact™, this air purifier and cooler is still a wise investment. Its 360° filtration system uses activated carbon to remove odours and keep the air fresh, as well as a HEPA filter which captures 99.7% of pollutants in the air. This purifier is currently on sale with $100 off at Best Buy, so we recommend snapping up this bargain while it lasts. View Deal

Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde™ TP09 Purifying Fan: $689.99 $499.99 | Dyson

This fan has an automatic sensor to capture and trap pollutants, including formalehyde, which is a naturally-found chemical that becomes a toxic gas at room temperature. The Purifying Fan features Dyson's most advanced filtration system, which purifies the air in the room whilst also destroying harmful toxins. The fan can be controlled with an app or with voice control, and Dyson currently offer not only a huge $19 discount, but also free shipping on this easy-to-use fan. View Deal

Dyson Corrale™ Straightener/Styler: $499.99 | Dyson (three free gifts with this purchase)

While there's not a reduced price on this styler and straightener currently, Dyson are offering three complimentary gifts with this purchase at the moment. The gifts - worth up to $125 - are currently a presentation case, paddle brush and detangling comb. We chose the Dyson Corrale™ as our best overall hair straightener , so we advise snapping up this deal with free gifts soon, View Deal

Dyson Pure Cool Link™ tower TP02 purifier fan (Nickel): $519.99 $319.99 | Dyson

Acting as both an air purifier and a cooling fan, this Dyson Pure Cool fan is a multi-functional product, and well worth the investment if you're considering the purchase—in fact, their latest Pure Hot and Cool model is one of w&h's best air purifier picks.

With $200 knocked off the RRP at the moment direct from Dyson, this represents the best deal on a Dyson fan that we've seen in the US this month. View Deal

Dyson V8 Animal Cord-free Stick Vacuum in Nickel/Titanium (renewed): $398.99 $339 | Amazon

There's currently a 10% saving on this renewed version of the Dyson V8 Animal vacuum in the Nickel/Titanium color at Amazon. Renewed in this case means the product is second hand but has been refurbished so that it should be 'good as new'. We saw brand new V8 models sell for $349 last year during Black Friday - so while this is a good discount, it might be worth holding out for a better deal on a brand new model.

The V8 offers 40 minutes of cord-free cleaning time, though this may be less depending on the setting and/or attachment you use. It's a great option for the home, car or any awkward nooks and crannies. View Deal

Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cordless Vacuum: $749.96 $579.98| QVC

The ultimate pro vacuum, covering more square footage with each pass. This gadget features a full-sized bin and cleaner head, which adapt and run across all floor types - ideal for cleaning hardwood floors , tiles and carpets. You can also use it to clean laminate floors effectively. View Deal

Dyson AM09 Hot & Cool Bladeless Fan & Heater with Jet Focus: $399.98 $359.98 | QVC

Using bladeless technology, the Dyson AM09 Hot & Cool provides (as you may have guessed) both heating and cooling functions, so would work well for your living space year-round.

It also has a special Jet Function, meaning you can take advantage of localized heating and/or cooling, or set it to warm/cool your wider room instead. At QVC right now, you can enjoy $39 off the item. View Deal

Dyson V8 Absolute Extra: $449.99 $349.99 | Dyson

Cord-free and powerful, this cleaner has been designed especially for hard floors and will sweep up hair and ground-in dirt in seconds. This hoover has 150% more brush bar power than its predecessor - the V6 Animal. It also has a roller covered in soft woven nylon which helps to trap larger bits of debris on the floor. View Deal

Dyson V12 Detect Slim Absolute: $649.99 $549.99 | Dyson

Shop straight from Dyson to get a great deal on the V12's upgrade - the Dyson V12 Detect Slim Absolute is the brand's most lightweight cordless vacuum, and the Dyson site itself is the only place to grab this exclusive gold color, as well as three additional tools for easy vacuuming. Dyson say it's 24% lighter than the V15, but still boasts up to an hour's runtime, and its laser illumination function allows you to see the dirt you're vacuuming. Dyson have slashed $100 off this model on their site, meaning you can grab it for $549.99. View Deal

Dyson Ball Animal 3 Extra Upright Vacuum in Copper/Silver: $499.99 $399.99 | Dyson

This upright model from Dyson isn't cordless, but it is uber powerful and a great option for deep cleaning, from pet hair to food debris. Despite being a larger model, it can still swiftly move around furniture, or in smaller spaces, thanks to its attachments. Dyson are offering an $100 discount on this vacuum at the moment. View Deal

Will Dyson have Black Friday sales this year?

Dyson have confirmed that there will be savings on lots of their most-loved products for Black Friday 2022, and they're promising a best-price guarantee against other retailers stocking their items. They're also offering an extended Christmas returns policy, which means that any machine purchases made online through Dyson or at one of their stores - between 27th October and 24th December 2022 - can be returned until 31st January 2023.

We do expect other retailers, such as Currys, Amazon and Bed Bath and Beyond, to similarly slash prices on Dyson products on Black Friday and Cyber Monday and some retailers have already started offering deals - such as John Lewis in their early Black Friday sale . However, buying straight from the source through Dyson will mean that you can take advantage of their two-year warranty and the extended returns policy.

We'll be keeping you up to date with the very best Black Friday discounts we see across the web here, so be sure to bookmark this page if you're ready to shop.

What Dyson products were in the sale last year?

There were discounts across almost all of Dyson's ranges during last year's Dyson Black Friday sales. In the US, Dyson vacuums were 30% off at QVC, while air purifiers were 40% off at Wayfair. In the UK, shoppers enjoyed savings of up to £150 on Dyson vacuums at John Lewis and Currys.

One item that is almost never subject to discounts at Dyson are the brand's hairdryers. The brand are famous for their bestselling, and much-loved, Dyson Supersonic hair dryer , but the premium product isn't often reduced in price. This is partially due to the product's popularity and also due to the fact that stock supply is an issue for the Supersonic, so it is normally only sold at full-price when it is available.

While Dyson hair dryer deals are rare, we have seen a few discounts on this prized beauty tool in the past and during shopping events like Black Friday. If it is put on sale, it is normally as a package, alongside other hair accessories and hair dryer attachments. We'll share any deals here as we spot them.

Aside from their hair dryers, the Dyson Black Friday deals over previous years have included brilliant deals on their home-tech products, including their hugely popular cordless (and corded) vacuums.

Last year, for example, the Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal was discounted by $100 at Dyson US, while the Dyson V11 Absolute Cordless Vacuum Cleaner saw a £150 price cut at Currys in the UK, going from £599 to £449.

What to buy in the Dyson Black Friday sales

If you're planning your sales shopping ahead of time and are interested in Dyson's high-tech offerings, but aren't sure what you might actually want to purchase, it's worth considering their entire offering, and how each of their product categories might suit you.

It's also well worth taking a look at the discounts that each item may be subject to during the Dyson Black Friday sale, to see how much money you might be able to save by picking it up during the shopping event.

Dyson vacuum cleaners— Over the years, the Dyson brand name has become synonymous with quality vacuum cleaners, so if there's one thing to look out for in the Dyson Black Friday sales, it's one of their iconic hoovers. Often, these are subject to the biggest discounts during shopping events like Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day, so if you're in the market for a new vacuum and like Dyson's offering, it really is worth waiting until the deals are available before purchasing them. You might unnecessarily pay an extra $150/£150-$100/£100 if you don't!

Over the years, the Dyson brand name has become synonymous with quality vacuum cleaners, so if there's one thing to look out for in the Dyson Black Friday sales, it's one of their iconic hoovers. Often, these are subject to the biggest discounts during shopping events like Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day, so if you're in the market for a new vacuum and like Dyson's offering, it really is worth waiting until the deals are available before purchasing them. You might unnecessarily pay an extra $150/£150-$100/£100 if you don't! Dyson hair tools— A few years ago the brand launched their now-cult hair dryer, the Dyson Supersonic. It has since become one of the most popular hair dryers on the market for all types of hair. Its popularity led to the brand's all-in-one styling tool the Dyson Airwrap, which is one of w&h's best hair straightener brushes thanks to its ability to simultaneously style and dry hair. They also offer the Dyson Corrale hair straightener . As mentioned, these items are very rarely on offer, even during Black Friday. So if you do happen to spot a deal, we'd seriously suggest picking it up, if you're serious about purchasing one of these items. They are absolutely a pricey option, but can offer fantastic results and haircare if you are willing to make an investment.

A few years ago the brand launched their now-cult hair dryer, the Dyson Supersonic. It has since become one of the most popular hair dryers on the market for all types of hair. Its popularity led to the brand's all-in-one styling tool the Dyson Airwrap, which is one of w&h's best hair straightener brushes thanks to its ability to simultaneously style and dry hair. They also offer the Dyson Corrale hair straightener . As mentioned, these items are very rarely on offer, even during Black Friday. So if you do happen to spot a deal, we'd seriously suggest picking it up, if you're serious about purchasing one of these items. They are absolutely a pricey option, but can offer fantastic results and haircare if you are willing to make an investment. Dyson fans/air purifiers— If there's one home gadget that has become a sure-fire status symbol, it's a Dyson fan. The brand's fans look sleek in the house, emit cool hair without the rumbly noise of a traditional fan, can purify the air, or act as a dehumidifier if your space tends to get a little damp. You can also get ones that are both cool and heat to keep you comfortable throughout the year. Like the vacuums, these fans/air purifiers tend to see fantastic discounts during sales like Black Friday, so it's one of the best times to snap these items up if you've already decided you want to buy one.

Does Dyson accept returns?

Yes—if you find you're not happy with a Dyson product you've bought online, you can return the machine for a full refund within 30 days of the delivery date. Dyson explain that they will cover the cost of return shipping, which is a big bonus, as this isn't a given with many retailers at the moment.

You can also return the item in store if you wish, although this may be a bit trickier given that there are only 200 physical Dyson stores across the world!

Is it worth paying for Dyson?

Whether or not to invest in a Dyson product is a personal decision, and will likely depend on your own budget and priorities.

For some, the far higher cost simply can't be justified—but for many others, their items are well worth the investment, whether you're after one of their home products or beauty products.

Dyson's vacuums, for example, are relatively unmatched on the market, bar perhaps some brilliant models from Shark. But for plenty of households, their performance, durability, and the way they facilitate such easy cleaning means that the cost is a price they are willing to pay, in order to keep their home clean and dust-free for years to come. In fact, most Dyson vacuums even have a two-year guarantee for peace of mind.

Products like the Dyson Airwrap, and the Supersonic hair dryer are also worth the investment for many due to the hairstyles they can help you to create whilst being far gentler on your hair and causing less damage to your locks thanks to the technology and design of the product.

Overall, the decision to purchase a Dyson product is yours and yours alone; though it's well worth noting that if the cost feels off-putting to you, the Dyson Black Friday deals are a brilliant opportunity to help the investment feel much less daunting.