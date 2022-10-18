ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
visitokc.com

NOVEMBER AT PASEO’S FIRST FRIDAY GALLERY WALK

Oklahoma City, OK (October 20, 2022) – As November approaches, the Paseo Arts District prepares for November’s First Friday Gallery Walk. Each First Friday, patrons come to indulge in an evening of special themed exhibits, guest artists, and live entertainment, all within walking distance. Ten restaurants and other merchants round out the Paseo’s distinctive atmosphere. In light of the upcoming festivities, the Paseo Arts and Creativity Center is proud to present two exhibitions in November: “Solo” in Gallery I and “The Small Art Show” in Gallery II. An opening reception will be held on November 4 and both exhibits will run until November 26.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
visitokc.com

New West Village District hosts October Fourth Friday Celebration

(OKLAHOMA CITY) – To celebrate the launch of the West Village District, the community is invited to attend the October Fourth Friday celebration on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The celebration will include a district block party featuring market vendors, live music, art exhibits, open houses, and newly released West Village District giveaways. Event attendees can explore the stylish and eclectic array of businesses, featuring some of the city's best hospitality, entertainment, services, and community. Fourth Fridays is a monthly open house in the West Village District where businesses offer specials and programming to encourage the community to discover something new in the neighborhood.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
visitokc.com

2022 RIVERSPORT Challenge Duathlon Set for November 6

OKLAHOMA CITY (October 20, 2022) – RIVERSPORT OKC is partnering with TRI-OKC to host the 2022 RIVERSPORT Challenge Duathlon on November 6 in downtown Oklahoma City’s Boathouse District. Racing begins at 10:30 a.m. The Duathlon short race features a 3k run, 13-mile bike ride, and ends with another 3k run, while the F1 Duathlon will feature an extra 13-mile bike ride and 3k run.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy