Oklahoma City, OK (October 20, 2022) – As November approaches, the Paseo Arts District prepares for November’s First Friday Gallery Walk. Each First Friday, patrons come to indulge in an evening of special themed exhibits, guest artists, and live entertainment, all within walking distance. Ten restaurants and other merchants round out the Paseo’s distinctive atmosphere. In light of the upcoming festivities, the Paseo Arts and Creativity Center is proud to present two exhibitions in November: “Solo” in Gallery I and “The Small Art Show” in Gallery II. An opening reception will be held on November 4 and both exhibits will run until November 26.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO