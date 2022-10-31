ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GOBankingRates

4 Items Regular Dollar Store Shoppers Should Be Buying There

By Ashleigh Ray
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oFhMR_0iepeh6j00

Inflation continues to hit American wallets hard, and experts warn that these sky-high prices aren’t going anywhere anytime soon. With costs still rising, Americans are shopping at dollar stores more often in the hopes to offset some of the expenses. Where else can you find groceries for $1 (or $1.25 at Dollar General)?

Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To Buy Now
Important: If Your Credit Score Is Under 740, Make These 4 Moves Now

A recent GOBankingRates survey found that 20% of Americans are shopping at dollar stores once a month, while 47% are visiting multiple times each month. With so many people looking for dollar store deals, here’s a list of the best items to buy right now.

Stemless Wine Glasses

Are you planning on hosting at all this holiday season? Stock up on glassware by visiting your local Dollar Tree. Each wine glass costs $1.25, so you can grab enough for each family member. While these are technically wine glasses, they are also well suited for spiced cider and other holiday cocktails. Walmart offers a similar glass, but it’ll cost you more: $1.48.

Gift Boxes and Bags

It’s always a good idea to have a large variety of boxes and bags for your Christmas gifts. A four-count of large gift bags costs only $3 at Dollar General, and a two-count of smaller bags is only $1. At Dollar Tree, you’ll find the best deal on gift boxes. A package of two folded holiday gift boxes is only $1.25. And when you’re ready to wrap those gifts, Dollar General sells their wrapping paper for as little as $1.

Take Our Poll: Are You Struggling To Keep Up With Your Utility Bills?

Greeting Cards

While the cards at Target and Walmart may catch your eye, your wallet will thank you for shopping at a dollar store instead. On your next Dollar General trip, you’ll find a six-count of assorted Christmas cards for only $1. Need a last-minute birthday or baby shower card? You’ll find them starting at $1. Keep in mind though, that this might not be the best deal if you’re looking to buy any greeting cards in bulk.

Seasonal Decor

Small holiday touches can make your home feel jolly, and dollar stores are known for their affordable holiday knickknacks. Whether you’re looking for dinnerware or kitchen supplies, Dollar Tree has you covered. Choose from a variety of wall-hanging decorations that all start at $1.25. Small decorative pumpkins, harvest candles and themed tabletop signs all start at $1.25 each. Fall-themed dinnerware includes charger plates, flannel table covers and Christmas tapestry placemats, again for just $1.25.

Prices and availability are accurate as of Oct. 17, 2022.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 4 Items Regular Dollar Store Shoppers Should Be Buying There

Comments / 0

Related
Margaret Minnicks

Krispy Kreme is changing its name

Many stores, restaurants, and companies do unusual things in the month of October to call attention to the unofficial holiday on the last day of the month. Krispy Kreme is no exception. The American multinational doughnut company and coffeehouse chain is doing something unusual to celebrate Halloween. For the upcoming day of trick and treating, Krispy Kreme announced the news that it will change its name for the entire month of October.
GOBankingRates

11 Grocery Items To Buy at Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree might not be the first place you think of when it comes to purchasing your groceries, but you might want to add it to your rotation, or you'll miss out on great grocery deals. Also: 9...
GOBankingRates

9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...
Cadrene Heslop

Walmart and Walgreens Will Discontinue One Free Service

American states are slowly passing one environment-focused law. Once in effect, it will change how consumers and physical stores do business forever. The ban is slowly gaining traction. Stores are no longer changing the policy per state. Soon all locations will mandate customers follow one specific rule. A new law requires large retailers, like Walmart and Walgreens, to ban plastic bag use in their stores. (source)
COLORADO STATE
GOBankingRates

4 Worst Things To Buy at Costco in October

As fall kicks into full swing, you might be saying to yourself, "Maybe I should head off to Costco and stock up on some essentials." Of course, many shoppers save a lot at Costco during all times of...
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Another Fabric Store Is Closing Its Doors

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
iheart.com

If You Have A Penny From Before 1982, It's Worth More Than 1 Cent

When you see a penny on the street, do you pick it up? Well if not, you might want to reconsider since that penny could be worth a lot more than one cent, and if it is from before 1982, it is definitely worth more than its a cent. It...
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
209K+
Followers
15K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy