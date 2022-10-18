Read full article on original website
8 Best Monthly Dividend Stocks in 2022
Monthly dividend stocks are useful for investors in search of a source of income in the form of regular payments, which can be beneficial during retirement. Some investors may also choose to invest in monthly dividend stocks during bear markets when the prices of their stocks are dropping. Regardless of...
Got $500? 3 Simple Stocks To Buy Right Now
I like dead-simple stocks -- businesses that are easy to understand and whose models produce steady returns over the long haul. But because such businesses may not be as sexy as a young biotech or technology company, some investors will dismiss them with a yawn. Investing legend Peter Lynch loves...
HCA Healthcare (HCA) Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues Decline Y/Y
HCA Healthcare, Inc. HCA reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $3.93 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1%. However, the bottom line dropped 14% year over year. Revenues of HCA decreased 2% year over year to $15 billion in the third quarter and missed the consensus mark...
American Express' (AXP) Q3 Earnings Beat on Travel Spending
American Express Company AXP reported its third-quarter 2022 earnings of $2.47 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.42. The bottom line also increased 9% year over year. For the quarter under review, AXP’s total revenues net of interest expense increased 24% year over year to $13,556 million. The...
What Lies Ahead for Big Tech ETFs in Q3 Earnings?
We are in the peak of the third-quarter earnings season and tech giants are in the spotlight next week. The five biggest tech players — Apple AAPL, Amazon AMZN, Meta Platforms META, Alphabet GOOGL and Microsoft MSFT — are set to report. These five companies currently account for...
JPMorgan CEO on the Economy: 'Be Prepared for the Worst'
Will a recession hit in 2023? That's really the big question, and many experts are convinced that economic conditions are about to decline in a serious way. That could result in widespread layoffs and a world of financial distress for many people. In fact, if you ask JPMorgan CEO Jamie...
Blackstone (BX) Stock Down Despite Q3 Earnings Beat, AUM Up
Blackstone’s BX third-quarter 2022 distributable earnings of $1.06 per share handily outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 96 cents. The figure, however, reflects a decline of 17% from the prior-year quarter. Our estimate for the metric was $1.02 per share. Results primarily benefited a rise in assets under management...
Verizon Communications (VZ) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
Verizon Communications (VZ) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.32 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.28 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.41 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 3.13%. A quarter...
American Express Co. Announces Advance In Q3 Profit, Beats estimates
(RTTNews) - American Express Co. (AXP) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates. The company's bottom line came in at $1.88 billion, or $2.47 per share. This compares with $1.83 billion, or $2.27 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Visa Stock To Beat The Earnings Consensus In Q4?
Visa (NYSE: V) is scheduled to report its fiscal Q4 2022 results on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. We expect Visa to beat the consensus estimates of earnings, while revenues will remain in line (just above) with the expectations. The world’s largest global electronic payment solutions provider surpassed the street estimates in the last quarter, with net revenues (total revenues minus client incentives) increasing 19% y-o-y to $7.3 billion. It was mainly driven by a 14% y-o-y rise in nominal payments volume, a 16% increase in the number of processed transactions, and a 38% jump in the cross-border volumes. We expect the same trend to continue in the fourth quarter (FY Oct-Sept).
Telos Corporation (TLS) Soars 17.5%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
Telos Corporation TLS shares rallied 17.5% in the last trading session to close at $9.82. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 22.6% loss over the past four weeks. The upswing...
HCA Healthcare, Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates
(RTTNews) - HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) reported a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates. The company's earnings totaled $1.13 billion, or $3.91 per share. This compares with $2.27 billion, or $7.00 per share, in last year's third quarter. Excluding...
Generac Holdings (GNRC) Stock Moves -0.36%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Generac Holdings (GNRC) closed at $109.90, marking a -0.36% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.8%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
Colony Bankcorp (CBAN) Lags Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Colony Bankcorp (CBAN) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.30 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.36 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.57 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -16.67%. A quarter...
Why IBM Stock Jumped 5% Today
Shares of International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) traded 5% higher at 3 p.m. ET, boosted by an impressive earnings report. Big Blue eclipsed Wall Street's targets across the board. So what. IBM's third-quarter revenue rose 6% year over year to $14.1 billion. Adjusted earnings decreased by 2% to 1.81 per...
Isabella Bank Corporation (ISBA) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
Isabella Bank Corporation (ISBA) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.77 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.79 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.58 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -2.53%. A...
Starwood Property Trust (STWD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Starwood Property Trust (STWD) closed at $19.21 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.21% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.37%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.47%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.02%. Coming into today, shares of the commercial...
HanesBrands (HBI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
HanesBrands (HBI) closed the most recent trading day at $7.36, moving +1.52% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.37%. At the same time, the Dow added 2.47%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the underwear, T-shirt...
Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Automatic Data Processing (ADP) closed the most recent trading day at $232.74, moving +1.42% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.37%. At the same time, the Dow added 2.47%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Stock Slumps; Is Now the Time to Buy?
If you bought Snap (NYSE:SNAP) stock at the beginning of this year, you are probably sitting on hefty losses. Shares of this camera and social media company have plunged over 83% year-to-date. Meanwhile, it is down about 27% in after-hours of trading following the Q3 earnings result on October 20. While the massive decline in Snap stock presents a buying opportunity, the ongoing headwinds could continue to stall the recovery.
