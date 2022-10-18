ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

hawaiinewsnow.com

Two people died in a drowning near Maui

Thieves prowl Oahu neighborhoods in U-Haul van before carting off stolen items. A string of crimes involving U-Haul vans were reported in Ewa Beach, along with the Pearl City and Aiea areas. For second day, HECO calls for conservation on Hawaii Island to prevent rolling outages. Updated: 1 hour ago.
EWA BEACH, HI
hulalandblog.com

My Favorite Boutique Hotels in Waikiki: Old Classics & New Favorites

This post may contain some affiliate links, which means I’ll make a little money on anything you choose to purchase. But of course, I only recommend my absolute favorites to you. Thank you for supporting the brands that make the Lincoln Travel Co possible. If the Hawaii trip of...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

City leaders crack down on illegal vacation rentals on Oahu

The battle over vacation rentals on Oahu isn't over. A judge recently ruled against a city ordinance that made short-term rentals illegal in all but resort areas. But today, the city struck back. "What's at stake right now could not be anymore important to the people of this island," said...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Cool for Kupuna Senior Fair

Sue Jorgenson, the host for Cool for Kupuna, joined Mikey today to talk about the Senior Fair happening at Kahala Mall on Saturday, October 22. Jorgenson expressed her excitement of the activities and entertainment that will be there this weekend. The line-up for entertainment will feature Roy Sakuma and Kepa Seaward, who is the singer of Cool for Kūpuna theme song “Old School Hawaii”. There will also be Holy Yoga doing chair yoga, Hawaii Dance Bomb kids performing hip hop and the dancers of Halau o Nawahine.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Get ready for changes at 2 busy Waikiki intersections

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Changes are coming to two busy Waikiki intersections. And it’s all part of an effort to improve pedestrian safety. Starting Saturday, the state Transportation Department will launch a new pilot program that will transform the intersections ― at Ala Moana Boulevard and Hobron Lane and Ala Moana and Ena and Kalia Roads ― into all-pedestrian crossings. That means there will be period when all traffic signals are red so pedestrians can cross.
HONOLULU, HI
Robb Report

The Founders of Kona Coffee Are Selling Their Hillside Hawaii Mansion for $14.8 Million

Building a house on Hawaii’s rugged cliffs might prove challenging for some. But for one couple, the steep terrain of Oahu served as the perfect setting for a new oceanfront mansion.  Raymond and Jacqueline Suiter, the founders of Hawaii-based Kona Coffee Purveyors, bought a lot on the island in 2015 and decided to nestle their four-bedroom manse right into a hillside. In this way, the estate shares a much deeper connection to the land that surrounds it. Kind of like how Kona’s coffee beans share a closeness to the region in which they’re grown, apparently. After wrapping construction earlier this year,...
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

After long wait, Oahu’s first Chick-fil-A to open

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a very long wait, Oahu is getting its first Chick-fil-A. The eatery will open Thursday at Ala Moana Center’s Makai Market Food Court. The Ala Moana spot is among four new locations that represent the eatery’s debut in the islands. The first Chick-fil-A location...
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI

