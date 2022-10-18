Read full article on original website
Many Oahu residents first time tasting Chick-Fil-A
Four years after announcing it's expanding to Hawaii, Oahu’s first Chick-Fil-A is finally open. It's a moment many residents have been waiting for and they had to wait a little bit longer as the line stretched outside of the Ala Moana food court, and past Old Navy.
Two people died in a drowning near Maui
Thieves prowl Oahu neighborhoods in U-Haul van before carting off stolen items. A string of crimes involving U-Haul vans were reported in Ewa Beach, along with the Pearl City and Aiea areas. For second day, HECO calls for conservation on Hawaii Island to prevent rolling outages. Updated: 1 hour ago.
My Favorite Boutique Hotels in Waikiki: Old Classics & New Favorites
This post may contain some affiliate links, which means I’ll make a little money on anything you choose to purchase. But of course, I only recommend my absolute favorites to you. Thank you for supporting the brands that make the Lincoln Travel Co possible. If the Hawaii trip of...
Putting millions towards more walkways on Oahu
Only 57% of streets on Oahu have a walkway on both sides with many calling on the government to fix this problem.
LIST: Popular chicken and waffles spots on Oahu
Chicken and Waffles can be eaten any time of the day, although it is traditionally sold during breakfast and brunch.
What happens if the Honolulu Rail derails?
No one wants a derailment, but training for the exercise has been years in the making.
City leaders crack down on illegal vacation rentals on Oahu
The battle over vacation rentals on Oahu isn't over. A judge recently ruled against a city ordinance that made short-term rentals illegal in all but resort areas. But today, the city struck back. "What's at stake right now could not be anymore important to the people of this island," said...
Kapaa Quarry Road to be closed for filming
Portions of Kapaa Quarry Road will be closed on Sunday, Oct. 23 for a movie production to film a car stunt, according to city officials.
Crash in Aiea shuts down several H-1 lanes
A motor vehicle crash in Aiea shuts down multiple westbound lanes on the H-1 near the Kaahumanu overpass.
Oahu’s First Chick-Fil-A opens at Ala Moana Center
They say to eat more chicken because the first Chick-Fil-A is opening its door on Oahu at Ala Moana Center. We sent Dallis Ontiveros over to the scene to get a look at the excitement.
Rocky the monk seal crashes a birthday party
Jennifer Alshemary, owner of a luxury picnic business, set up a picnic on Ewa Beach for a client when Rocky the monk seal showed up.
Aloha Authentic – the vitality of Koa trees
In Hawaiian language, the word koa has multiple meanings, including brave, fearless, soldier and warrior.
Cool for Kupuna Senior Fair
Sue Jorgenson, the host for Cool for Kupuna, joined Mikey today to talk about the Senior Fair happening at Kahala Mall on Saturday, October 22. Jorgenson expressed her excitement of the activities and entertainment that will be there this weekend. The line-up for entertainment will feature Roy Sakuma and Kepa Seaward, who is the singer of Cool for Kūpuna theme song “Old School Hawaii”. There will also be Holy Yoga doing chair yoga, Hawaii Dance Bomb kids performing hip hop and the dancers of Halau o Nawahine.
Get ready for changes at 2 busy Waikiki intersections
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Changes are coming to two busy Waikiki intersections. And it’s all part of an effort to improve pedestrian safety. Starting Saturday, the state Transportation Department will launch a new pilot program that will transform the intersections ― at Ala Moana Boulevard and Hobron Lane and Ala Moana and Ena and Kalia Roads ― into all-pedestrian crossings. That means there will be period when all traffic signals are red so pedestrians can cross.
List of new tenants coming to Pearlridge Center
Today, there are nearly 250 tenants -- and counting!
More Moanalua residents raise concerns over boulders
More Moanalua residents are raising safety concerns over boulders possibly crashing into their homes. Some of the residents have come dangerously close to tragedy.
The Founders of Kona Coffee Are Selling Their Hillside Hawaii Mansion for $14.8 Million
Building a house on Hawaii’s rugged cliffs might prove challenging for some. But for one couple, the steep terrain of Oahu served as the perfect setting for a new oceanfront mansion. Raymond and Jacqueline Suiter, the founders of Hawaii-based Kona Coffee Purveyors, bought a lot on the island in 2015 and decided to nestle their four-bedroom manse right into a hillside. In this way, the estate shares a much deeper connection to the land that surrounds it. Kind of like how Kona’s coffee beans share a closeness to the region in which they’re grown, apparently. After wrapping construction earlier this year,...
Two men assaulted with a machete in Ala Moana
A 21-year-old man and a 36-year-old man were assaulted with a machete around midnight, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.
After long wait, Oahu’s first Chick-fil-A to open
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a very long wait, Oahu is getting its first Chick-fil-A. The eatery will open Thursday at Ala Moana Center’s Makai Market Food Court. The Ala Moana spot is among four new locations that represent the eatery’s debut in the islands. The first Chick-fil-A location...
Mysteries of Hawaii: ‘No one experience is the same’
Mysteries of Hawaii is one of the top ghost tours offered on Oahu bringing people together to honor the past and prepare for the future.
