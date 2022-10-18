ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Debtors can now apply for student loan forgiveness

By Sam Israel
 3 days ago

Plattsburgh, NY — The federal student loan forgiveness program is now accepting applications and college students are taking notice.

Student at SUNY Plattsburgh say they are happy to get a helping hand.

“It means a lot,” said Dean Perna, a senior at SUNY Plattsburgh. “I’ve been saving money to pay off school for the longest time. I have a separate bank account for it. As far as money I saved up it will help tremendously.”

“I know in our country most debt comes from student loans,” said Zach Niles, another senior. “And having to pay back their school. This will definitely help a lot of people and many parents who struggle with paying their kids bills. And personally, I know it will help my family.”

The program will wipe off at least $10,000 of debt for college students. The program provides eligible borrowers with full or partial discharge of loans up to $20,000 to Federal Pell Grant recipients and up to $10,000 to non-Pell Grant recipients.

Niles and Perna who will both be graduating soon are concerned about the current economic conditions.

“These are people that are soon to be house owners within the next five to seven, eight years,” said Niles. “These guys are going to be looking for places to live. The property tax and everything else is so high.”

“Inflations scary,” said Perna. “Minimum wage has to go up, living has to go UP.” I hope we can plan for the best and take it head on.”

Students can apply by visiting the studentaid.gov and filling out their information online. Students must meet the eligibility requirements. The application window will be open until December 2023.

