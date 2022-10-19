Read full article on original website
Related
Berlin rally for Iran draws 80,000
Some 80,000 people joined a Berlin rally Saturday in solidarity with women-led protests in Iran sparked by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a police spokesman told AFP. "Today, thousands of people are showing their solidarity with courageous women and demonstrators in Iran," tweeted Germany's Green Party minister for family affairs, Lisa Paus. Iran has seen some six weeks of growing women-led protests and on Saturday, shopkeepers and factory workers went on strike as citizens react angrily to the death in custody of Amini, a 22-year-old arrested for allegedly breaching the country's strict dress code for women.
Voice of America
Over 40 Journalists Arrested in Iran Since Protests Broke Out, Watchdog Says
Washington — Forty-one journalists have been confirmed detained by Iran since protests broke out last month over the death of a woman in the custody of the country's so-called morality police. Mahsa Amini, 22, a Kurdish woman, was arrested in September for improperly wearing her hijab. She died three...
Voice of America
Protests Rage in Iran's Southeast, Amid Crackdown Call
Dubai, UAE — Protests broke out in restive southeastern Iran Friday, with demonstrators attacking banks, state media reported, as a senior cleric called for tough measures against demonstrators across the country. The Islamic Republic has been gripped by five weeks of demonstrations that erupted after the death in police...
Voice of America
Canada’s Joly: We Have ‘Responsibility’ to Support People of Iran
"The incredibly brave women of Iran" deserve our support, said Canada’s foreign minister Thursday as she hosted a virtual meeting with a group of her female counterparts from around the world. “The women of Iran are speaking clearly. No longer will they tolerate the regime’s vision of women in...
Voice of America
Nationwide Protests in Iran Continue for 33rd Straight Day
Nationwide demonstrations in Iran following the death of a young woman in police custody continued for a 33rd consecutive day, with overnight protests in Tehran, Sanandaj and Dehgolan, as citizens chanted Death to Khamenei," and students held rallies at several universities. U.N. human rights officials denounced the Islamic Republic's violent...
Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion
And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
Conor Kennedy, RFK's grandson and Taylor Swift's ex-boyfriend, says he went to fight in Ukraine and was 'willing to die there'
Kennedy said he was sent to the northeastern front of the Ukraine war because he learned how to fight quickly, and was "willing to die there."
Gordon Sondland said working for Trump was like staying at an all-inclusive resort: 'You're thrilled when you first arrive, but things start to go downhill fast'
Gordon Sondland was an ambassador to the EU who Trump fired in 2020. Sondland likened working for Trump to an "all-inclusive resort" stay that went bad quickly. He also said "the people who work the place can be rude and not so bright." Gordon Sondland, a one-time ambassador to the...
Russia Planning Mass Withdrawal to Avoid 'Devastating Rout' in Ukraine: ISW
Russia likely plans a mass withdrawal from vulnerable positions in the southern Kherson region to avoid a "devastating rout" in Ukraine, a U.S. think tank has assessed, amid Kyiv's advance in its counteroffensive. As Moscow anticipates imminent Ukrainian advances in Kherson, it is likely setting conditions to remove "military and...
Trump's yearslong crusade against Ukraine has finally come home to roost as Republicans call for abandoning Kyiv
A far-right GOP faction is urging sharp cuts to US aid to Ukraine, which would cut the legs out from under Ukraine's efforts to retake its territory.
Voice of America
Analysis: Iran Pushes Militarily Abroad Amid Unrest at Home
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES — As protests rage at home, Iran's theocratic government is flexing its military muscle abroad: Tehran has supplied drones to Russia that killed Ukrainian civilians, run drills in a border region with Azerbaijan and bombed Kurdish positions in Iraq. Iran has denied supplying the drones...
Voice of America
US Condemns Iran’s Restrictions on Internet Access
The U.S. signed on to an online coalition’s statement Thursday that condemned Iran’s restrictions to internet access during nationwide protests over the death of Mahsa Amini last month. The Freedom Online Coalition is made up of 34 governments that collaborate to advance internet freedom worldwide. “In furtherance of...
Voice of America
Ukraine Restricting Power Use After Russian Attacks
Ukraine is restricting power use Thursday in response to Russian attacks that damaged parts of the country’s electrical infrastructure. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged people to conserve energy in an address late Wednesday. He said the government was working to create “mobile power supply points for critical infrastructure in...
Voice of America
Latest Developments in Ukraine: Oct. 20
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 4:30 a.m.: NATO allies will act if Sweden or Finland come under pressure from Russia or another adversary before they become full members of the alliance, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday.
Voice of America
Nigerian Activists Say Police Brutality Lingers Two Years After Massive Protests
Abuja, Nigeria — Activists in Nigeria say despite widespread protests two years ago against the police’s controversial Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), police brutality in the country is far from gone. On Thursday, hundreds gathered at the Lekki toll gate in Lagos to hold a memorial procession for protesters...
Voice of America
Pakistan Disqualifies Ex-PM Khan From Politics on Corruption Charges
Islamabad — Pakistan’s election authorities Friday disqualified populist former Prime Minister Imran Khan from holding public office for allegedly concealing his assets, prompting his supporters to stage nationwide protests and fueling political turmoil in the country. The ruling alleges that the former cricket star turned politician had made...
Voice of America
Iran Holds Military Exercises on Border Amid Tensions With Azerbaijan
Baku, Azerbaijan — Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps is conducting military exercises along the country's border with Azerbaijan amid signs of tensions between the two countries. Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency has reported that the maneuvers, which commenced Monday in the northwestern region, were being held in accordance...
Voice of America
Russian Court Orders Arrest of Dissident Journalist Ovsyannikova
A Russian court has ordered the arrest of television journalist Marina Ovsyannikova, Interfax news agency said, more than six months after she flashed a sign on air saying the Kremlin was lying about the Ukraine war. Ovsyannikova already has fled Russia, her lawyer said this week, after refusing to observe...
Comments / 0