ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Xenia Daily Gazette

Xenia completes 10-0 regular season

SIDNEY — 10 games. 10 wins. The Xenia Buccaneers have secured their spot in the record book by completing an undefeated regular season. A 34-0 win at Sidney on Friday completes a perfect run to a 10-0 record which ties the 1902 team. It’s a season 120 years in the making.
XENIA, OH
High School Football PRO

Clayton, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Springfield football team will have a game with Northmont High School on October 21, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
SPRINGFIELD, OH
Sidney Daily News

Football: Sidney can’t keep up with Xenia

SIDNEY — Xenia proved to be as tough as their state ranking suggested in a regular-season finale on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. But Sidney will get a chance to have a better performance against a state-ranked squad next week. The Yellow Jackets lost 34-0 to the undefeated Buccaneers...
SIDNEY, OH
dayton247now.com

TNL Preview Week 10 - Ponitz vs. Meadowdale

DAYTON, OHIO (WKEF) - Hear from seniors from both Ponitz and Meadowdale as they get ready to face each other on Thursday Night Lights at Welcome Stadium!. This will be the season finale for both teams, but the winner will still be in the running for a share of the Dayton Public Schools regular season championship. Players say emotions will be high, but they're looking forward to closing the year on a big stage.
DAYTON, OH
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Ohio Youth Football Coach was shot and killed in front of all his players

This has to stop, the violence around youth football is getting ridiculous. In Cincinnati on Tuesday night, another young football coach was shot and killed in front of all his players. According to sources, Jermaine Knox, a 37-year-old youth football coach was shot and killed outside the College Hill Recreation...
CINCINNATI, OH
daytonlocal.com

Local marching band win big in competition at OSU

CONGRATS to the Beavercreek High School Marching Band and Color Guard on their recent success at OSU!. Beavercreek High School marching band receive highest score at Buckeye Invitational. CONGRATULATIONS to the Beavercreek High School Marching Band and Color Guard on their big win at The Ohio State University this past...
BEAVERCREEK, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Football Landed Big Commitment Thursday Morning

Ryan Day's Ohio State program landed a big-time recruit on Thursday. The Buckeyes have reeled in four-star interior offensive lineman recruit Ian Moore as a member of their 2024 class. “I found myself comparing everything to OSU and I also found myself finding every reason not to go there and...
COLUMBUS, OH
lastwordonsports.com

Preseason College Basketball Rankings: #18 Dayton Flyers

Dayton was the very first team out of the NCAA Tournament last season. They had some really good wins (Davidson, Virginia Tech, Miami, and eventual national champion Kansas.), but also had some really bad losses (Lipscomb, UMass-Lowell, Austin Peay.). But, they had the youngest rotation in college basketball. All but two of their major contributors were freshmen. Of the other two, one was a sophomore and the other a junior. That junior is the only play they lose. This team is still very young but is good and knows how to play together. Maybe the basketball gods can give the Flyers what they deserve after the cancellation of the 2020 NCAA Tournament.
DAYTON, OH
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Had Big Return At Practice Wednesday

Ohio State will hope to welcome back a potentially significant contributor for the stretch run. Cornerback Jordan Hancock has yet to play this season after injuring his leg in training camp. While it's still uncertain when he'll make his 2022 debut, the sophomore is working his way back. Griffin Strom...
COLUMBUS, OH
Akron Leader Publications

Springfield man gets hole-in-one

GREEN — Springfield resident Rob Stopp, shown above, scored a hole-in-one on the 16th hole at Raintree Golf and Events Center Sept. 20 during his Tuesday league play. Chip Westfall, secretary for the Tuesday league, said the 16th hole is a par 3 playing 154 yards from the white tees. He added that to make the shot Stopp teed up the ball and used a six iron, hitting a towering shot over the blue pin tucked back in the right corner. The ball landed about a foot past the flag and spun back into the cup for his first hole-in-one. Three other league members witnessed this feat, he added.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
dayton247now.com

UD and Wright State set to offer tutoring for Dayton Public School students

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- University of Dayton and Wright State Teacher Education students will soon be offering a tutoring program for elementary students in Dayton, under an Ohio Department of Education grant. These education majors will tutor kids from 14 Dayton Public Schools. Carrie Petters is a junior studying Teacher...
DAYTON, OH
adventuremomblog.com

Ohio Road Trip Getaway- 1.5 hrs from Cincinnati and Columbus

Highland County is located around 1.5 hours from Cincinnati and Columbus, Ohio and offers outdoor adventures and more for a day trip or weekend getaway. I’m sharing more about fun things to do on your Ohio road trip around Highland County. Thanks again to Visit Highland County for hosting...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy