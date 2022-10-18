Dayton was the very first team out of the NCAA Tournament last season. They had some really good wins (Davidson, Virginia Tech, Miami, and eventual national champion Kansas.), but also had some really bad losses (Lipscomb, UMass-Lowell, Austin Peay.). But, they had the youngest rotation in college basketball. All but two of their major contributors were freshmen. Of the other two, one was a sophomore and the other a junior. That junior is the only play they lose. This team is still very young but is good and knows how to play together. Maybe the basketball gods can give the Flyers what they deserve after the cancellation of the 2020 NCAA Tournament.

DAYTON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO