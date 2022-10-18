Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Biggby Coffee, a new location coming to Huber Heights, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Huber Heights, OH
Monroe, Ohio Locals Can Avoid Checkout LinesCadrene HeslopMonroe, OH
Ohio police officer records multiple hovering amber-colored UFOsRoger MarshWilmington, OH
Hair Raising Haunts In The Miami Valley This Halloween!DONNA STERLINGPiqua, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
Xenia Daily Gazette
Xenia completes 10-0 regular season
SIDNEY — 10 games. 10 wins. The Xenia Buccaneers have secured their spot in the record book by completing an undefeated regular season. A 34-0 win at Sidney on Friday completes a perfect run to a 10-0 record which ties the 1902 team. It’s a season 120 years in the making.
Clayton, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Springfield football team will have a game with Northmont High School on October 21, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
Sidney Daily News
Football: Sidney can’t keep up with Xenia
SIDNEY — Xenia proved to be as tough as their state ranking suggested in a regular-season finale on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. But Sidney will get a chance to have a better performance against a state-ranked squad next week. The Yellow Jackets lost 34-0 to the undefeated Buccaneers...
dayton247now.com
Thursday Night Lights Week 10: Ponitz vs. Meadowdale
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Watch live as the Ponitz Golden Panthers take on the Meadowdale Lions at Welcome Stadium in Dayton, Ohio. On our app? Watch here: https://fb.watch/ghzsEvUHOi/
dayton247now.com
TNL Preview Week 10 - Ponitz vs. Meadowdale
DAYTON, OHIO (WKEF) - Hear from seniors from both Ponitz and Meadowdale as they get ready to face each other on Thursday Night Lights at Welcome Stadium!. This will be the season finale for both teams, but the winner will still be in the running for a share of the Dayton Public Schools regular season championship. Players say emotions will be high, but they're looking forward to closing the year on a big stage.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Ohio Youth Football Coach was shot and killed in front of all his players
This has to stop, the violence around youth football is getting ridiculous. In Cincinnati on Tuesday night, another young football coach was shot and killed in front of all his players. According to sources, Jermaine Knox, a 37-year-old youth football coach was shot and killed outside the College Hill Recreation...
daytonlocal.com
Local marching band win big in competition at OSU
CONGRATS to the Beavercreek High School Marching Band and Color Guard on their recent success at OSU!. Beavercreek High School marching band receive highest score at Buckeye Invitational. CONGRATULATIONS to the Beavercreek High School Marching Band and Color Guard on their big win at The Ohio State University this past...
Ohio State Football Landed Big Commitment Thursday Morning
Ryan Day's Ohio State program landed a big-time recruit on Thursday. The Buckeyes have reeled in four-star interior offensive lineman recruit Ian Moore as a member of their 2024 class. “I found myself comparing everything to OSU and I also found myself finding every reason not to go there and...
lastwordonsports.com
Preseason College Basketball Rankings: #18 Dayton Flyers
Dayton was the very first team out of the NCAA Tournament last season. They had some really good wins (Davidson, Virginia Tech, Miami, and eventual national champion Kansas.), but also had some really bad losses (Lipscomb, UMass-Lowell, Austin Peay.). But, they had the youngest rotation in college basketball. All but two of their major contributors were freshmen. Of the other two, one was a sophomore and the other a junior. That junior is the only play they lose. This team is still very young but is good and knows how to play together. Maybe the basketball gods can give the Flyers what they deserve after the cancellation of the 2020 NCAA Tournament.
Look: Ohio State Had Big Return At Practice Wednesday
Ohio State will hope to welcome back a potentially significant contributor for the stretch run. Cornerback Jordan Hancock has yet to play this season after injuring his leg in training camp. While it's still uncertain when he'll make his 2022 debut, the sophomore is working his way back. Griffin Strom...
Friend of late Russia basketball coach remembers him as ‘pillar’ of the community
RUSSIA — The Russia community is remembering their high school basketball coach who died last week. David Borchers, boys basketball head coach, died Friday from injuries suffered in a crash this month, Superintendent Steve Rose confirmed Wednesday. Borchers, 54, was in an accident on state Route 66 on the...
Centre Daily
Youth football coach fatally shot as practice lets out, Ohio cops say. ‘A cornerstone’
A shooting just after a youth football practice left a coach dead and another person injured, Ohio police said. Jermaine Knox, 37, was leaving the youth football practice he coached in College Park, Cincinnati, about 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, WCPO reported. A person approached Knox and began shooting, Fox 19 reported, citing police.
WLWT 5
Police: Youth football coach dies after shooting near practice in College Hill
CINCINNATI — One person is dead and another was injured after a shooting near a youth football practice in College Hill Tuesday. According to police, the shooting occurred just before 8 p.m. at Belmont and Larch avenues. Upon arriving at the scene, officers located two people suffering from gunshot...
Akron Leader Publications
Springfield man gets hole-in-one
GREEN — Springfield resident Rob Stopp, shown above, scored a hole-in-one on the 16th hole at Raintree Golf and Events Center Sept. 20 during his Tuesday league play. Chip Westfall, secretary for the Tuesday league, said the 16th hole is a par 3 playing 154 yards from the white tees. He added that to make the shot Stopp teed up the ball and used a six iron, hitting a towering shot over the blue pin tucked back in the right corner. The ball landed about a foot past the flag and spun back into the cup for his first hole-in-one. Three other league members witnessed this feat, he added.
dayton247now.com
Fran DeWine and Tina Husted visit Dayton, discuss the future for Ohio children
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Fran DeWine, the First Lady of Ohio, and Tina Husted, the Second Lady, stopped in Dayton on Thursday, during their Our Ohio Families Statewide Tour. Families from Ohio, business owners, and the wives of other statewide candidates joined them at sites all around the state. In...
dayton247now.com
UD and Wright State set to offer tutoring for Dayton Public School students
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- University of Dayton and Wright State Teacher Education students will soon be offering a tutoring program for elementary students in Dayton, under an Ohio Department of Education grant. These education majors will tutor kids from 14 Dayton Public Schools. Carrie Petters is a junior studying Teacher...
Urbana woman’s high school class ring stars in lost-and-found story
URBANA — If a high school class ring could talk, Polly Long’s would regale her with the story of its adventures halfway across the world, from North America to South America to Europe and back home -- if it doesn’t get lost a third time. The Urbana...
dayton.com
Rax’s return to Clark County a step in rebirth of roast beef chain
Owner tells nostalgic customers: ‘We’ve kept true to the brand as much as we can.’. For Rax owner Richard Donohue, the addition of the restaurant to the New Carlisle area is a return to the company’s roots and a continuation of the roast beef sandwich chain’s revitalization.
adventuremomblog.com
Ohio Road Trip Getaway- 1.5 hrs from Cincinnati and Columbus
Highland County is located around 1.5 hours from Cincinnati and Columbus, Ohio and offers outdoor adventures and more for a day trip or weekend getaway. I’m sharing more about fun things to do on your Ohio road trip around Highland County. Thanks again to Visit Highland County for hosting...
Wright State closes library after staff member dies
Jeff Zentner, a programmer analyst in Computing and Telecommunications Services, died in the hospital due to injuries sustained from the fall.
Comments / 0