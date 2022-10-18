Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Number of Migrants Crossing the Texas Border is DecreasingTom HandyEl Paso, TX
AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org AlamogordoTownNews.com Recent Border Events El Paso SectorAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
Over 60,000 Migrants Crossed in Texas and President Biden Said Don’t Declare an EmergencyTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The Number of Migrants in El Paso Dropped From 2,000 a Day to 500 May Be TemporaryTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Dallas Veteran Facility to Receive $442 Million in UpgradesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
lascrucesbulletin.com
County Jetport unveils $72 million aviation facility
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham joined Burrell Aviation CEO John Carver, Border Industrial Association President Jerry Pacheco and Doña Ana County Manager Fernando Macias, County Commissioner Manuel Sanchez and other county officials Oct. 14 at to Doña Ana County Jetport in Santa Teresa to announce a new $72-million cargo aviation facility.
Earthquake drill helps Las Cruces, Doña Ana get offices up to date on evacuation protocols
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Las Cruces is not known for its earthquakes. But that didn't stop city officials from participating in the 'Great American ShakeOut' Thursday. The shakeout is a nationwide initiative to update offices on earthquake evacuation protocols. It happens every year on the third Thursday of October. Mayor Ken Miyagishima, the city council, and other The post Earthquake drill helps Las Cruces, Doña Ana get offices up to date on evacuation protocols appeared first on KVIA.
4 Great Pizza Places in New Mexico
If you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in New Mexico, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in New Mexico that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving incredibly delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
KOAT 7
Celebrate New Mexico: Peanut crop in New Mexico
In this Celebrate New Mexico story, Todd travels to the far eastern part of the state to look at the peanut industry. He explains why the variety of peanuts grown near Portales are perfect for natural peanut butters. Watch the video in the player above for more.
lascrucesbulletin.com
Longtime framing business adds art gallery
How do you make Las Cruces’ Picture Frame Outlet more appealing to customers and visitors?. Add a space to show the works of local and regional artists to create Picture Frame Outlet and Gallery. And that is just what owner Greg Groves has done with the business his father,...
Behind the Story: New Mexico’s medically fragile waiver program sued
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A KRQE News 13 investigation sheds light on a recent federal lawsuit filed against the state of New Mexico over allegations that its medically fragile waiver program is falling short. An Albuquerque family is among those who say their daughter isn’t getting the medical help the state program has promised. In the […]
KOAT 7
Low Covid Booster shot turnout for New Mexico; flu season concerns
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Since the release of the Omicron booster shot Sept. 2, 2022, New Mexico Department of Health officials said New Mexico has received low numbers for the vaccine, which has sparked a cause of concern. "Early on in the pandemic, we were leading the nation in vaccinations...
Federal data suggests New Mexico had one of the highest COVID-19 prison death rate
*Editor’s note: This story was previously published with an omitted word. This version contains the correct phrasing: “The order required that prisoners released be no more than 30 days…” ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19, New Mexico released hundreds of prisoners into parole early throughout the first years of […]
Strangers turn out for ceremony to bury unclaimed bodies
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Thirty-two people were laid to rest Wednesday across four separate graves in Las Cruces. They were people whose bodies had been unclaimed for at least the last two years. Almost one hundred people attended the somber ceremony held at Saint Joseph’s Cemetery. Remains can be claimed by family and friends The post Strangers turn out for ceremony to bury unclaimed bodies appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso City Council looking to outsource to deal with weed problem; add moratorium for certain weed-related code violations
EL PASO, Texas -- The monsoon over the summer and continued rains in the region have more and more weeds popping up all around the city. "I personally have never seen the weeds this big before," said District 6 Councilwoman Claudia Rodriguez Thursday. Dealing with a short staff for both streets & maintenance and environmental The post El Paso City Council looking to outsource to deal with weed problem; add moratorium for certain weed-related code violations appeared first on KVIA.
AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org AlamogordoTownNews.com Recent Border Events El Paso Sector
Border Patrol officials said that in addition to handling the recent migrant influx, agents have sustained the border security and dismantled dangerous human smuggling attempts.
undark.org
In New Mexico, Unraveling the Plight of the Pinyon Jay
A nasal, laughing bird call echoed through the Ortiz Mountains in northern New Mexico this September. A couple of pinyon jays chattered loudly as they flew over the piñon pine and juniper woodlands that sweep across the foothills. “They have really fun calls,” said Peggy Darr, then the resource management specialist with Santa Fe County’s Open Space, Trails, and Parks Program. “They’re a very hard bird not to love.”
lascruces.com
Las Cruces International Mariachi Conference
Fall brings with it a whole new set of possibilities in the Mesilla Valley. The temperatures descend out of the broiling heat into a crisp and refreshing coolness. Music begins to fill the air once more. One of the main musical events of Fall, here in the valley, is the Las Cruces International Mariachi Conference, which returns to celebrate its 29th year, November 9 – 12, 2022.
Former New Mexico CYFD case workers getting big settlement in whistleblower lawsuit
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state of New Mexico will be paying a big chunk of change to two former New Mexico Children, Youth, and Families Department caseworkers who claim they were forced to quit their jobs after blowing the whistle on a case they say was mishandled. That case ended up getting national attention when […]
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico Oct. 21 – 27
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events from October 21-27 around New Mexico. Oct 21-27 – ABQ Historic River Bike Tour – Route Bicycle Tours offers a daily tour of Albuquerque to view the historic architecture, living cultures, and a view of the Rio Grande River. Bike tours occur daily except Wednesdays from 10 A.M. to 12 P.M. The tour is $70 if you bring your own bike and $75 if you rent one.
To Aid Hungry Students in Need, New Mexico Adds Hundreds to Family EBT Cards
If your child received free or reduced lunch as of June 2022, break out that card again, because you may have some money on it from the state to cover food costs. Last month, the New Mexico Human Services Department added $391 to families who received pandemic EBT cards to cover meals for public school […]
2022 was a big budget year for New Mexico, 2023 could be even bigger
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – With record-high income from oil and gas production in the state, many of New Mexico’s government agencies received a funding boost in 2022. Now, it appears most state agencies are asking for even more funding in the upcoming fiscal year. A recent newsletter from the state’s Legislative Finance Committee (LFC) tallies up […]
rrobserver.com
AAA New Mexico: Gas prices drop as strategic reserve release continues
The price for a gallon of gas in New Mexico is falling after the White House said that the Strategic Petroleum Reserve would continue to release oil. The statewide gas price average in New Mexico is $3.71 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA New Mexico Weekend Gas Watch.
New Mexico Locals To Get $400 Relief Cash
Do you live in New Mexico? Does your household have a low income? You could gain up to $400 from the state's one-off Fall relief payment. This cash would help with bills and other expenses.
AOL Corp
'No one is above the law,' New Mexico D.A. warns on anniversary of deadly 'Rust' shooting
On the one-year anniversary of the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, a top prosecutor in New Mexico renewed her stark warning that "no one is above the law." A year ago Friday, actor Alec Baldwin accidentally shot and killed Hutchins and wounded the director Joel Souza during a rehearsal for the western "Rust" on a set near Santa Fe.
Comments / 1