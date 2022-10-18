ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Teresa, NM

lascrucesbulletin.com

County Jetport unveils $72 million aviation facility

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham joined Burrell Aviation CEO John Carver, Border Industrial Association President Jerry Pacheco and Doña Ana County Manager Fernando Macias, County Commissioner Manuel Sanchez and other county officials Oct. 14 at to Doña Ana County Jetport in Santa Teresa to announce a new $72-million cargo aviation facility.
SANTA TERESA, NM
KVIA ABC-7

Earthquake drill helps Las Cruces, Doña Ana get offices up to date on evacuation protocols

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Las Cruces is not known for its earthquakes. But that didn't stop city officials from participating in the 'Great American ShakeOut' Thursday. The shakeout is a nationwide initiative to update offices on earthquake evacuation protocols. It happens every year on the third Thursday of October. Mayor Ken Miyagishima, the city council, and other The post Earthquake drill helps Las Cruces, Doña Ana get offices up to date on evacuation protocols appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in New Mexico

If you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in New Mexico, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in New Mexico that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving incredibly delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Celebrate New Mexico: Peanut crop in New Mexico

In this Celebrate New Mexico story, Todd travels to the far eastern part of the state to look at the peanut industry. He explains why the variety of peanuts grown near Portales are perfect for natural peanut butters. Watch the video in the player above for more.
NEW MEXICO STATE
lascrucesbulletin.com

Longtime framing business adds art gallery

How do you make Las Cruces’ Picture Frame Outlet more appealing to customers and visitors?. Add a space to show the works of local and regional artists to create Picture Frame Outlet and Gallery. And that is just what owner Greg Groves has done with the business his father,...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA ABC-7

Strangers turn out for ceremony to bury unclaimed bodies

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Thirty-two people were laid to rest Wednesday across four separate graves in Las Cruces.  They were people whose bodies had been unclaimed for at least the last two years.  Almost one hundred people attended the somber ceremony held at Saint Joseph’s Cemetery. Remains can be claimed by family and friends The post Strangers turn out for ceremony to bury unclaimed bodies appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso City Council looking to outsource to deal with weed problem; add moratorium for certain weed-related code violations

EL PASO, Texas -- The monsoon over the summer and continued rains in the region have more and more weeds popping up all around the city. "I personally have never seen the weeds this big before," said District 6 Councilwoman Claudia Rodriguez Thursday. Dealing with a short staff for both streets & maintenance and environmental The post El Paso City Council looking to outsource to deal with weed problem; add moratorium for certain weed-related code violations appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
undark.org

In New Mexico, Unraveling the Plight of the Pinyon Jay

A nasal, laughing bird call echoed through the Ortiz Mountains in northern New Mexico this September. A couple of pinyon jays chattered loudly as they flew over the piñon pine and juniper woodlands that sweep across the foothills. “They have really fun calls,” said Peggy Darr, then the resource management specialist with Santa Fe County’s Open Space, Trails, and Parks Program. “They’re a very hard bird not to love.”
SANTA FE COUNTY, NM
lascruces.com

Las Cruces International Mariachi Conference

Fall brings with it a whole new set of possibilities in the Mesilla Valley. The temperatures descend out of the broiling heat into a crisp and refreshing coolness. Music begins to fill the air once more. One of the main musical events of Fall, here in the valley, is the Las Cruces International Mariachi Conference, which returns to celebrate its 29th year, November 9 – 12, 2022.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Oct. 21 – 27

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events from October 21-27 around New Mexico. Oct 21-27 – ABQ Historic River Bike Tour – Route Bicycle Tours offers a daily tour of Albuquerque to view the historic architecture, living cultures, and a view of the Rio Grande River. Bike tours occur daily except Wednesdays from 10 A.M. to 12 P.M. The tour is $70 if you bring your own bike and $75 if you rent one.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Community Policy