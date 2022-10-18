Read full article on original website
Built in 1890, the once a upon a time Gottfried Furniture Company was refurbished into upscale condosCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
The 1892 construction of the Bentley Home in Springfield, Missouri was a masterpiece in its timeCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
The historical Col. Thomas C. Love House in Webster County, Missouri from the footsteps of other Love family membersCJ CoombsWebster County, MO
4 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
The historic Lewis Shaw Coleman House built in 1914 is still a remarkable homeCJ CoombsAurora, MO
Actor, MSU alum Goodman set to host free event on Homecoming weekend
This Sunday, the public is invited to take a first tour of the John Goodman Amphitheatre on the Missouri State University campus. Just a few days later, the venue’s namesake will be hosting an arena-sized event. Goodman, the award-winning actor who graduated from MSU in 1975, is emceeing an...
A French dinner party at the Gillioz and other weekend reads
Text from our SGF Weekend email newsletter, written by Managing Editor Brittany Meiling. I’m kicking off this weekend with a story that made me smile. It’s a piece about the famed Michael Spyres, a Mansfield native who grew into an international opera star. He’s hosting a fancy dinner event at the Gillioz Theatre, hoping to bring a little of France to the Ozarks. But my favorite bit in this article was when Spyres compared the Ozarks to France — and found some shared attributes. Check out the story written by Mary Ellen Chiles.
Anticipation high for Missouri State basketball seasons
We’re rapidly closing in on the start of another Missouri State basketball season and there’s a wonderful sense of anticipation regarding both the Bears and Lady Bears. During the annual media day on Thursday inside Great Southern Bank Arena, it was a good thing that name cards sat in front of the various player interview stations. Bears coach Dana Ford begins his fifth season with 14 new players.
R-9 District announces passing of long-time Carthage High School English teacher Mrs. Caroline Tubbs
It is with a heavy heart that we share with you the passing of Caroline Tubbs. Caroline Tubbs has left a profound impact in the Carthage community throughout her 38 years of teaching experience. Many of those previous students have followed in her footsteps and are now employees of Carthage School District.
Four States Game Night: Top Plays
Play #3: Commerce QB Austin Lake makes a great recovery from almost getting sacked to getting a first down for the Tigers! Play #2: Webb City’s Aj Bash strip sacks Branson’s Quarterback and it flies into the air, but Lucas Ott is right there for the rebound as he takes the Pick-6 to the house! […]
Frank Urban: Collector of strikeouts, golf balls and skills with ‘black magic and Radio Shack parts’
Frank Urban collected many things in his 94 years — athletic accolades, skills as an electronic engineer, a hidden acreage in Springfield where he grew vegetables and fruit and raised cattle, the admiration of friends and colleagues and the love of his family. And 5,000 golf balls. Frank, who...
Refunds Issued To Some Garth Brooks Fans
(KTTS News) — Some Garth Brooks fans are getting refunds. Bass Pro says it gave refunds for 650 tickets to people because of problems surrounding the shows at Thunder Ridge. A spokesman tells KY3 that nearly all of those refunds were for the Friday night show. Bass Pro reserved...
Sharing Stories of the Crossroads takes a look at the Ozarks Jubilee
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – “Sharing Stories of the Crossroads” is a history radio program created by The History Museum on the Square on 92.3 FM. This week, host John Sellars spoke with Gary Ellison, the caller for a square dancing group called the Wagon Wheelers. The Wagon Wheelers were one of the last performers on the […]
In Branson, Duttons find new home and fight Amy’s cancer
By any definition of the word, it’s been a challenging year for the performing Dutton family of Branson. On July 13, the Dutton Family Theater at 3454 W. 76 Country Blvd. was badly damaged by a fire that started in a trash can, with flames climbing up a corner column to the crawl space, facade and roof of the theater. And while the troupe was juggling a move to Yakov Smirnoff’s 2,000-seat theater on Missouri 48, where their show opened Sept. 26, violinist Amy Dutton Arambulo was diagnosed with Stage 2 breast cancer and started chemotherapy.
‘Attempted intimidation’: Missouri AG sent five requests for MSU emails, records
Jon Turner isn’t shy about sharing his opinion. An associate professor at Missouri State University in Springfield, Turner’s personal social media is typically filled with articles he shares about education or about his research focus of four-day school weeks. But occasionally Turner dips into politics, especially after Attorney General Eric Schmitt began suing, subpoenaing and […] The post ‘Attempted intimidation’: Missouri AG sent five requests for MSU emails, records appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Backyard Brawl football game between Nixa-Ozark also serves as major fundraiser for Christian County food pantry
OZARK-NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - It’s known as the “Backyard Brawl” and is one of the area’s biggest rivalries. Nixa and Ozark, separated by just six miles, will have bragging rights on the line Friday night when they meet on the football field in Ozark. And at the end of the third quarter, a winner will be announced in another competition that’s going on between the fierce adversaries.
ABMD Weenie Dog Races at '76 Park
The Weenie Dog Races were held in the Spirit of '76 Park on Saturday, Oct. 8. Fifty-three dogs raced in the event, the largest number in the race's history. The races also drew a massive audience; an estimated 300 people turned out to watch the dachshunds as they ran down the track. In addition to the races, Vanessa Healey, a Springfield dog trainer, gave a demonstration of what a trained dog can do as her dog, Sakari, performed several tricks with her.
The Place: KY3 3 Questions with Elizabeth VanMetre
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - We all know Elizabeth VanMetre as a rockin’ news reporter and weekend anchor on KY3, but did you know she used to report on red carpets in New York City? Find out what her life was like as a celebrity reporter plus which icons she’s been up close and personal with!
Five Springfield weekend events you won’t want to miss
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield is a city that has visitors from all over the world. But what is there to do in the Queen City of the Ozarks? We’ve collected a few places to see, eat, and experience. Where to go: Springfield always has something going on. From the First Friday Art Walk, the first […]
Turkey Trot 5K, a Springfield tradition, returns this Thanksgiving
A Springfield tradition is back after two years of being held virtual due to the pandemic. The 28th annual Turkey Trot 5K will be held Thanksgiving morning in downtown Springfield. The 3.1-mile race is open to both elite and amateur runners, as well as walkers, those pushing strollers and those...
Springfield’s Director of Workforce Development resigns
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s Director of Workforce Development resigned. Sally Payne became the director in 2021 after holding the position on an interim basis for a year and a half. The city had employed her since 2008 after serving as a cost accountant. The city’s director of public...
Friday Night Football: Check out scores, highlights from Week 9
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The regular season for high school football ends across Missouri on Friday night. Check out scores and highlights on the Ozarks Sports Zone’s scoreboard page: CLICK HERE.
Parents react to a student bringing a handgun to Seymour Middle School
SEYMOUR Mo. (KY3) - Authorities said a middle school student in Seymour brought a gun to the school on October 18. Administrators said they posted on Facebook and sent out automatic messages to parents. A school resource took away the gun after students told administrators. Chief Steven Pogue with the...
Missouri ShakeOut earthquake drill takes place Thursday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - You may not think earthquakes are much of a problem here in Missouri, but they could happen thanks to the New Madrid fault line in southeastern Missouri. On Thursday, people across the Ozarks will participate in the Great ShakeOut to prepare for an earthquake. The New...
What manufacturing workers make in Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Get It Made compiled statistics on manufacturing pay in Missouri using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Manufacturing has long been one of the United States’ most common occupations. During what can be thought of as the golden age of manufacturing in America, tens of millions of Americans were employed in […]
