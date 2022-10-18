Read full article on original website
Blink-182 Reunite With Tom DeLonge for Massive World Tour and New Music
Mark Hoppus lied. Back in August, after Tom DeLonge shared a photograph of his former Blink-182 bandmates, tagging both Hoppus and Travis Barker, the bassist and singer took to social media to insist that the band wasn’t reuniting, much to the dismay of their fans. But the band announced today that not only is Blink-182 back with a massive world tour, but DeLonge will also return to the lineup for the first time in nearly a decade. And to top it off, they are releasing a new single, “Edging,” out Friday. The band made the announcement in true Blink-182 fashion...
Carrie Underwood Covers Guns N’ Roses “Welcome To The Jungle” At First Stop On ‘Denim & Rhinestones’ Tour
Carrie Underwood knows how to rock. At a show on the first stop of her Denim & Rhinestones tour in Greenville, South Carolina, over the weekend, she gave a rousing performance of Guns N’ Roses hit “Welcome to the Jungle.”. Back over the Summer, she brought out frontman...
The FADER
Maggie Rogers announces Feral Joy 2023 tour dates
Maggie Rogers has announced a headline North American tour in support of her album Surrender, released earlier this year. Rogers' Feral Joy tour will start in February 2023 with dates in Boston, New York, Chicago, Atlanta, and Los Angeles among others. The run of shows will conclude on March 5 in San Francisco. Del Water Gap, who collaborated with Rogers on the tracks “Want Want” and “Anywhere With You” from Surrender, will open on all dates. Non-partisan organization HeadCount will be in attendance at all shows to register voters.
Buddy Guy Announces 2023 Damn Right Farewell Tour Dates
When it comes to blues guitarists, few have had a career like Buddy Guy. The six-string player who blends blues and rock in a whirlwind of sound is one of the all-timers. So, when he announced his latest string of tour dates, which are slated to be his last, the world perked up. The 86-year-old Guy will head out on the road for his Damn Right Farewell later next year, beginning in February with a swath of dates and more that will soon be added.
On This Date: The Plane Carrying Legendary Southern Rock Band Lynyrd Skynyrd Crashes In Mississippi In 1977
When you think southern rock, one of the first bands you think of is probably Lynyrd Skynyrd. The legendary band founded by Ronnie Van Zant, Bob Burns and Gary Rossington in Jacksonville, Florida popularized the southern rock genre after the release of their 1973 debut album, (Pronounced ‘Lĕh-‘nérd ‘Skin-‘nérd), when they landed a spot opening for The Who.
Popculture
Classic Rock Band's Drummer Suffers Concerning Injury
The band Kansas has had a rough few months. After being forced to postpone shows in August because of a COVID-19 outbreak among its crew, drummer Phil Ehart was sidelined by an injury. Ehart, who co-wrote the hits "Point of Know Return" and "Play the Game Tonight," missed the band's sold-out Oct. 15 show at Parx Casino in Bensalem, Pennsylvania.
New York Post
Elton John has 9 US concerts left — We found the best prices of the tour
The Rocket Man is heading home. Elton John, 75, is just one month away from wrapping the U.S. leg of his long-running, worldwide “Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour.”. At the time of publication, he only has 11 more shows left in North America. That means just 11 more times...
