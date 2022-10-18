When it comes to blues guitarists, few have had a career like Buddy Guy. The six-string player who blends blues and rock in a whirlwind of sound is one of the all-timers. So, when he announced his latest string of tour dates, which are slated to be his last, the world perked up. The 86-year-old Guy will head out on the road for his Damn Right Farewell later next year, beginning in February with a swath of dates and more that will soon be added.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO