Marguerite Elizabeth Shotwell
Marguerite Elizabeth Shotwell, 101, of Leesburg FL, passed away on October 17, 2022. Marguerite was born on December 2, 1920, in Akron, Ohio to her parents Lewis and Bertha (Nelson) Crocker. Marguerite was raised in Fredonia, New York by her loving grandmother. She went to Michigan State University where she...
Madelyn Joy Robichaux Mingonet
Madelyn Joy Robichaux Mingonet, 89, of Eustis, passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2022. She was born in Katy, Texas and lived there until her high school graduation in 1951. She attended Lon Morris College in Jacksonville, Texas where she received her AA degree. In 1954 she went on a Missions Caravan with the United Methodist Church where she met Charles Mingonet in Eustis, FL. They married that same year and together they owned and operated Pearl’s Florist for over 50 years. Their business was a positive influence for its employees, customers, and citizens of Eustis and Lake County. Every year they returned to Katy, Texas to visit Madelyn’s beloved Texas family for a Stockdick family reunion that continues to this date. Madelyn was a devoted Christian, faithful wife and loving mother. Her devotion to the gospel of Jesus Christ is known by all who met her. Her involvement in church, Missions, Choir, Vacation Bible School, as well as visiting others in hospitals, nursing homes, and anywhere there was a need was her passion and joy in serving Christ.
Leesburg police nab Wildwood man with long criminal record at Gator Harley-Davidson
Leesburg police arrested a Wildwood man with a long criminal record late during at traffic stop at Gator Harley-Davidson. A officer on Tuesday clocked a 2021 Chrysler Pacifica traveling 67 miles per hour in a 45 mph speed zone on U.S. Hwy. 441 near North Lake Avenue. The officer initiated a traffic stop and the van pulled into the Gator Harley-Davidson parking lot.
Sunrise On Little Lake Harris From Royal Harbor
Check out this beautiful sunrise on Little Lake Harris as seen from the Royal Harbor community in Tavares. Thanks to Grace Long for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://leesburg-news.com/contact-us!
Defective taillight leads to habitual traffic offender’s arrest in Leesburg
A defective taillight led to the arrest of a habitual traffic offender in Leesburg. A Lake County sheriff’s deputy on Oct. 15 observed a gray Toyota car traveling south on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 near the intersection with Martin Luther King Boulevard in Leesburg. The Toyota appeared to have some difficulty maintaining a lane and had a defective left taillight.
Man sentenced in shooting death of teen at park in Leesburg
A man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for his part in a drug deal gone bad which resulted in the death of a Leesburg teen. Jacob Anthony Pontiff, 22, who was arrested by Leesburg police detectives on Feb. 6, 2020 and charged in the death of 18-year-old Isaiah Terrell Walters, who was gunned down Jan. 29 at Berry Park in the Carver Heights area. Pontiff also has been charged with attempting to sell cannabis and amphetamine. During that attempted transaction he implied to the police informant that he had killed the last person who tried to rob him.
County to offer free passport photos to veterans in November
The Lake County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller will once again honor U.S. military veterans and active-duty personnel during November by offering free passport photos, a savings of $12. “This is our fourth year providing free photos to military service members,” said Gary Cooney, Lake County Clerk of...
Leesburg man arrested after alleged attack on mother of his child
A Leesburg man was charged with battering a woman after dropping off their child at her home. Marcus Cortuz Johnson, 38, dropped the child off this past Sunday at the woman’s residence in the 1200 block of Penn Street, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department. An argument started between the child’s mother and Johnson. When the woman asked him to leave the property, he allegedly struck her on the right side of her face. She called the police and Johnson left the residence.
Lake Tech announces top students for September, October
Lake Technical College has announced its Students of the Month for September and October. The students were nominated by their instructors because of their outstanding academic achievement, honorable work ethic, great attitude, and school and community involvement. The students of the month will receive a certificate of achievement, a balloon arrangement, and a delicious lunch served by Lake Tech’s amazing culinary team.
