Madelyn Joy Robichaux Mingonet, 89, of Eustis, passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2022. She was born in Katy, Texas and lived there until her high school graduation in 1951. She attended Lon Morris College in Jacksonville, Texas where she received her AA degree. In 1954 she went on a Missions Caravan with the United Methodist Church where she met Charles Mingonet in Eustis, FL. They married that same year and together they owned and operated Pearl’s Florist for over 50 years. Their business was a positive influence for its employees, customers, and citizens of Eustis and Lake County. Every year they returned to Katy, Texas to visit Madelyn’s beloved Texas family for a Stockdick family reunion that continues to this date. Madelyn was a devoted Christian, faithful wife and loving mother. Her devotion to the gospel of Jesus Christ is known by all who met her. Her involvement in church, Missions, Choir, Vacation Bible School, as well as visiting others in hospitals, nursing homes, and anywhere there was a need was her passion and joy in serving Christ.

EUSTIS, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO