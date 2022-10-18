Read full article on original website
Related
klkntv.com
Nebraska Cattlemen offers funds for ranchers affected by Bovee Fire
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Beef cattle producers affected by the Bovee Fire are being offered relief funds through the Nebraska Cattlemen. The Nebraska Cattlemen Disaster Relief Fund said it is accepting donations through Nov. 30 and applications through Dec. 31. The funds will help cover items that insurance and...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska Farm Bureau welcomes new hires
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Nebraska Farm Bureau (NEFB) reported Tuesday they hired three new members to the company. Chase Samuelson was hired Sept. 12 as the central regional manager. NEFB said that Samuelson grew up on a farm near Palmer and has been active in Farm Bureau, serving as a Governmental Relations intern in 2018 and is a Merrick County Farm Bureau member. He has a bachelor’s degree in Agribusiness from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Before NEFB, Samuelson was at the State Bank of Scotia, where he was assistant vice president.
klin.com
Meet Nebraska’s Teacher of the Year
English teacher Renee Jones of Lincoln High School was named the 2023 Nebraska Teacher of the Year. She received her award during a surprise presentation on Thursday, Oct. 20. A native of Lincoln, Jones graduated with a degree in Criminology and Criminal Justice from UNO and again from Doane University with a master’s degree in Educational Leadership.
nebraskaexaminer.com
New state program funds historical markers for underserved groups
LINCOLN — A dozen state historical markers are being erected as part of a new History Nebraska program to share the stories of underserved groups and historical events. The state history organization on Thursday announced the first recipients of its Nebraska Historic Marker Equity Grant program, which finances the markers. They cost up to $6,000 each.
KETV.com
Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission signs off on rules for sports gambling in state
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska takes a step toward allowing gambling on sports. The state's racing and gaming commission signed off Friday on the rules for sports betting in Nebraska. "What this means for Nebraska is we're connecting the dots based upon what the voters intention was," Nebraska Racing &...
klkntv.com
JBS and Tyson buy smartwatches to keep tabs on employees at work
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — JBS and Tyson, two of America’s largest meat companies, have invested in smartwatches for employees to wear while at work. These watches will be used by managers to monitor employee movements. Mentore, the company behind the technology, said using the app will improve productivity...
WOWT
Nebraska community steps up to help family with harvest
If you're in downtown Omaha and drive up Farnam Street this weekend, you'll notice something is missing in the midtown skyline. A man from rural Cass County was arrested for operating a marijuana grow operation. 6 News On Your Side: MCC teaching high schoolers about manufacturing. Updated: 10 hours ago.
HuskerExtra.com
Nebraska offer caps ‘hectic’ recruiting period for Gretna’s Mason Goldman
Mason Goldman did everything right during his junior season. Goldman hit the gym, helped lead Gretna to a Class A state championship and worked hard to get his film — and his name — out to coaches on the recruiting trail. Even after earning first-team Super-State honors as...
WOWT
Outside money pours into Nebraska’s second congressional district race
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - All eyes are on Nebraska’s 2nd district, with Cook Political Report declaring the race a toss-up. That means a lot of outside money is flowing inside this race. 67%of Bacon’s campaign donations are coming from out of state. 46% of Vargas’ donations are from...
News Channel Nebraska
Fresh start for northeast Nebraska greenhouse previously raided by ICE
O'NEILL, Neb. -- A greenhouse in northeast Nebraska is getting a fresh start after a ribbon-cutting on Friday. The former O'Neill Ventures facility hasn’t had many tomatoes being produced since 2018. In August of 2018, the greenhouse underwent an ICE raid, arresting 133 people for immigration violations and costing...
klkntv.com
How a Lincoln businesswoman is thriving despite inflation
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln businesswoman is rising to the challenge of rising inflation. Goldenrod Pastries, which sits near the intersection of 48th Street and Prescott Avenue, has opened its doors to pastry lovers since 2015. Owner Angele Garbacz said she has learned a lot over the years,...
This Nebraska Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
KETV.com
Watch: Video shows the extent of drought for Nebraska, Platte River
VALLEY, Neb. — New drone footage and video by KETV NewsWatch 7 shows the extent of the drought on the Platte River. "One hundred percent of the state of Nebraska is in some form of drought, and a good portion of it is in the most severe category of drought. And a lot of that focus is out west," Jeremy Gehle, the division head of water planning at the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources, told KETV.
thereader.com
Nebraska’s Next Governor
Nearly eight years ago, in his inaugural address, Gov. Pete Ricketts pointed to the challenges Nebraska faces in creating jobs. “There’s a barrier to creating jobs here in the state. And it’s Nebraska’s high taxes. We must cut taxes,” Ricketts said. In April 2022, Ricketts signed...
WOWT
Omaha WarHorse Casino slowly progressing while Lincoln’s generates thousands
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In just the first week of operation, Nebraska’s first casino generated hundreds of thousands of dollars in new tax revenue. The WarHorse Casino in Lincoln opened for business on September 23 and generated $285,963 in tax revenue in its first seven days. To many, that...
The historic Brownville Bridge built in 1939 connects Atchison County, Missouri to Brownville, Nebraska
Brownville Bridge.Ruelisist, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1939, Atchison County, Missouri Board of Supervisors initiated the building of the truss bridge known as Brownville Bridge that crosses over the Missouri River along U.S. Route 136. It extends from Nemaha County, Nebraska to Atchison County, Missouri from Brownville, Nebraska.
wnax.com
Nebraska Minimum Wage Forum
Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen held a hearing on Initiated Measure 433, which would raise the states minimum wage to fifteen dollars an hour and higher over the next few years. Kate Wolfe, with “Raise the Wage Nebraska” said its about a fair return for labor….https://on.soundcloud.com/npFDe.
Nebraska Football: Head coach rumors reportedly starting to show ‘commonality’
There’s very little doubt that at this point, the rumors around the Nebraska football head coaching search are coming fast and furious. There’s also very little doubt that quite a few of the rumors that are popping up are more about people wanting to feel like they’re in the know than they are.
WOWT
Amendment would allow Nebraska airports to expand flight options
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - In a few weeks, Nebraskans will vote on an amendment to expand financial options at airports in the state. Nebraska Amendment 1 would allow political subdivisions that own or operate airports to spend money on expanding commercial passenger flights. The development method is common throughout the country, but is currently blocked by Nebraska’s state constitution.
4 Great Seafood Places in Nebraska
If you happen to live in Nebraska and you also love seafood, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Nebraska that are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients and also for providing amazing atmosphere, every day of the week.
Comments / 0