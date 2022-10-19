Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash, pedestrian struck at West Wyoming Avenue and Anna Street in Lockland
LOCKLAND, Ohio — Reports of a crash, pedestrian struck at West Wyoming Avenue and Anna Street in Lockland. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash into a building, injuries on Reading Road in Roselawn
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash into a building, injuries on Reading Road in Roselawn. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include...
WLWT 5
Downed wires reported on Coram Street in Park Hills
PARK HILLS, Ky. — Downed wires reported on Coram Street in Park Hills. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WLWT 5
Reports of a brush fire on Blackberry Hill Drive in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Ky. — Reports of a brush fire on Blackberry Hill Drive in Burlington. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Dixie Highway in Erlanger
ERLANGER, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Dixie Highway in Erlanger. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Downed wires reported on Lincoln Street in North Bend
NORTH BEND, Ohio — Downed wires reported on Lincoln Street in North Bend. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on State Route 744 in Somerville
CAMDEN, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on State Route 744 in Somerville. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Low-hanging wires reported on Yellowwood Drive in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — Low-hanging wires reported on Yellowwood Drive in Colerain Township. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
WLWT 5
Reports of a brush fire on Greenup Street in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Reports of a brush fire on Greenup Street in Covington. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WLWT 5
A serious crash is blocking a lane along I-275 in Taylor Mill
TAYLOR MILL, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane and causing delays along eastbound I-275 at Taylor Mill Road has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Police and crews are at the scene of a serious crash on the interstate in northern Kentucky, Friday evening.
Fox 19
Man seriously hurt in Carthage shooting
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are investigating a shooting on Vine Street Friday night. It happened in the 6700 block at Vine and 68th Street in Carthage. The report came in shortly before 9 p.m. A 36-year-old man was shot multiple times in his lower extremities, according to police at the...
WLWT 5
ODOT: Disabled vehicle blocking left lane on Brent Spence Bridge
COVINGTON, Ky. — According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, a disabled vehicle is blocking the left lane, north on the Brent Spence Bridge. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by...
WLWT 5
A crash is blocking multiple lanes along I-71 near Norwood
NORWOOD, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes along northbound I-71 at Edmondson Road has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking multiple lanes along the interstate near Norwood, Friday evening. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Reading Road in Paddock Hills
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Reading Road in Paddock Hills. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Kings Center Court in Mason
MASON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Kings Center Court in Mason. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Rosebrook Drive in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Reports of a structure fire on Rosebrook Drive in Florence. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WLWT 5
Chief: Investigation underway following fire at west side business
CINCINNATI — An investigation is underway following a fire at a business on Cincinnati's west side, Thursday evening. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. District 2 Fire Chief Thomas Parker tells WLWT that crews were dispatched to the 800 block of...
Fox 19
Alabama Fish Bar reopens after truck crashes into building
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A little more than three weeks after a truck crashed into the Alabama Fish Bar, the popular Over-the-Rhine restaurant is once again serving customers. The OTR staple is using a temporary walk-up window along Race Street since repairs on the storefront are not complete. On Oct. 4,...
WLWT 5
A crash is blocking lanes along I-75 in Camp Washington
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes aong northbound I-75 between the Western Hills Viaduct and Hopple Street has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking lanes along Interstate 75 in Camp Washington, Friday evening. Click the video player above to watch...
WLWT 5
A crash is causing delays along west I-275 in Loveland
INDIAN HILL, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes and causing delays along westbound I-275 near Wards Corner Road has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking lanes and causing delays along the interstate in Loveland, Friday afternoon. Click the video player...
