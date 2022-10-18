Read full article on original website
leesburg-news.com
Anna Belle Conrad
Anna Belle “Abby” Conrad, 93, of Tavares, Florida, passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022. Born in Champaign, Illinois, Abby moved to Miami, Florida in1947 from Champaign, Illinois, and then to Mount Dora, Florida in 1993. Abby was an award winning artist and was very active in the Mount Dora Art Community. Abby was a friend to everyone and may be remembered as the face behind a popular Mount Dora downtown shop, “When Pigs Fly”, which she owned with her daughters for many years. She was a National Corporate Secretary working with First American Title Company and she was of Lutheran Faith.
leesburg-news.com
Sunrise On Little Lake Harris From Royal Harbor
Check out this beautiful sunrise on Little Lake Harris as seen from the Royal Harbor community in Tavares. Thanks to Grace Long for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://leesburg-news.com/contact-us!
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg man with theft record arrested at Walmart in Mount Dora
A Leesburg man was arrested on a theft charge at the Walmart in Mount Dora. An asset protection employee caught 58-year-old Lee Curry Cobb on Monday attempting to push a cart filled with electronics out of the store without paying for the items, according to an arrest report from the Mount Dora Police Department. Cobb was escorted to the loss prevention office where he was interviewed and placed under arrest by a police officer. Cobb was also given a written trespass notice. A surveillance video showing Cobb’s actions was also provided to the officer. A records check revealed that Cobb has three previous theft convictions.
leesburg-news.com
73-year-old Lake County woman dies of heart attack in traffic crash
A 73-year-old Lake County woman died of a heart attack in a traffic crash Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 4. The Groveland woman was driving a car at 3:10 p.m. eastbound on the I-4 exit ramp to State Road 436 in Altamonte Springs when she failed to stop for a vehicle in front of her, driven by a 48-year-old Apopka man, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. That crash set in motion a chain-reaction accident involving two more vehicles.
leesburg-news.com
Man with ‘lazy eye’ accused of knocking out woman’s tooth at homeless camp
A Leesburg man already on probation in New York was arrested last week after he reportedly attacked a woman at a homeless camp and knocked out one of her teeth. The victim told a Leesburg police officer Friday morning that she was laying on a mattress inside her tent in a wooded area of Leesburg when she saw a black male wearing a long-sleeve gray shirt and black pants. The victim said she asked the man multiple times who she was and what he was doing at her camp, according to the police report.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg man allegedly punches girlfriend for cleaning house on his day off
A Leesburg man was arrested after allegedly punching his girlfriend because she was trying to clean the house on his day off. The woman called 911 after she was punched in the face Saturday afternoon, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department. When an officer arrived at...
leesburg-news.com
Venetian Center now an early voting location in Lake County
The Venetian Center, located at 1 Dozier Court, is now an early voting location for Lake County. Early voting is no longer held at the Leesburg Public Library. Early Voting for the 2022 General Election will start on Monday, Oct. 24 and conclude on Saturday, Nov. 5. Hours of operation are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. Any voter registered in Lake County may vote at the Venetian Center during the early voting period.
leesburg-news.com
Lake Tech announces top students for September, October
Lake Technical College has announced its Students of the Month for September and October. The students were nominated by their instructors because of their outstanding academic achievement, honorable work ethic, great attitude, and school and community involvement. The students of the month will receive a certificate of achievement, a balloon arrangement, and a delicious lunch served by Lake Tech’s amazing culinary team.
