76ers vs. Celtics score, results: Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown star in Boston's victory on Bill Russell tribute night

Jeff Van Gundy calls suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka ‘a terrific man’ on ESPN
What few details have emerged about the reasons for Ime Udoka’s unprecedented punishment haven’t painted the suspended Celtics coach in a good light. That didn’t stop Jeff Van Gundy from calling him a “terrific man” on Friday’s ESPN broadcast of Boston’s win over the Miami Heat.
Andrew Nembahrd impresses in debut for Indiana Pacers, leads team in minutes
The 31st overall pick impressed on both ends in his NBA debut.
Where Bruins Forward Brad Marchand’s Injury Timeline Stands
BOSTON — Boston Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk returned from injury sooner than expected and will make his season debut Thursday night. Will Bruins star forward Brad Marchand, who is recovering from double hip surgery this offseason, follow a similar path? Don’t get your hopes up Bruins fans. While...
Grizzlies' Ja Morant is back to turning in insane highlights on a nightly basis
After breaking the internet last season, Ja Morant has wasted no time doing the same to open the 2022-23 campaign. Just two games into his fourth season in the league, Morant has wowed with his playmaking, athleticism and scoring ability, reminding us all that he's the definition of a showman, even when the play doesn't count.
How to watch Bucks vs. 76ers today: TV channel, time, live stream for 2022 NBA Thursday game
Two of the NBA's best players will go head-to-head on Thursday when the 76ers host the Bucks. On one side, Joel Embiid, a five-time All-Star who finished as the runner-up in MVP voting in each of the last two seasons. On the other, Giannis Antetokounmpo, a six-time All-Star and two-time MVP with one championship to his name.
How did Kawhi Leonard play in his return game? Clippers forward shows no signs of rust in win over Lakers
Kawhi Leonard made his long-awaited return to the LA Clippers lineup after missing the entire 2021-22 season. Leonard hadn't played since suffering a knee injury in the Clippers' run to the Western Conference semifinals in 2021 and in his first game back, the 31-year-old showed no signs of rust in the Clippers' 103-97 win over the Lakers — their eighth-straight win over their local rivals.
Is Stephen Curry playing tonight? Warriors vs. Nuggets TV channel, time, live stream for 2022 NBA Friday game
On opening night of the 2022-23 NBA season, Stephen Curry picked up right where he left off to close the 2022 NBA Finals. As the Warriors cruised to a win over the Lakers, the reigning Finals MVP dazzled his way to 33 points to go along with seven assists, six rebounds and four steals. He'll look to keep that momentum going as the Nuggets visit The Bay Area for a playoff rematch on Friday night.
Christian Vázquez has harsh words for Red Sox after stunning trade
Christian Vázquez delves into “awkward and weird” Red Sox trade ahead of ALCS with Astros. The Boston Red Sox aren’t in the postseason, but a few of their former stars are, and one is speaking out about what it’s like to strive for glory with a new team.
Who will play alongside Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo? Breaking down Milwaukee's injury report, depth chart
The Bucks enter the 2022-23 campaign as one of the few teams with legitimate championship aspirations, but they will have to start the new season without a few key contributors. Ahead of Milwaukee's opener against Philadelphia, three wing players have already been ruled out: Pat Connaughton, Joe Ingles and Khris...
Kawhi Leonard injury timeline: How Clippers star recovered from partial ACL tear
The Clippers are among the favorites to be crowned champions this NBA season, but to be the last team standing, they'll need Kawhi Leonard back on the court. The 31-year-old suffered a knee injury during LA's run to the Western Conference Finals in 2021. While the door wasn't shut on a return during the 2021-22 season, he never suited up.
Flushing Russell Westbrook’s bad shooting down the toilet: LeBron James weighs in after Lakers loss to Clippers
The 2022-23 season has gotten off to about as bad of a start as anyone could've expected for the Lakers. Following their opening-night loss to the Warriors, the Lakers fell to the Clippers in Kawhi Leonard's return from injury. The game was close at times, but the outcome was never really in doubt.
What Bruins’ Jim Montgomery Told Jack Studnicka After Rough Debut
Jack Studnicka had a chance to make an impression on the Bruins and head coach Jim Montgomery in his 2022-23 debut Thursday night, but it didn’t quite go as planned. The forward centered the third line in Boston’s ultimate 2-1 shootout win over the Anaheim Ducks at TD Garden, but became a liability as the game went on.
Nets right wrongs from opening night, give glimpse of scary potential with win over Raptors
In the Nets' abysmal loss to the Pelicans to open the 2022-23 season, they barely looked like a playoff team, let alone a title contender. For Brooklyn's sake, it's a good thing champions aren't crowned on the first night of the season. Two nights after getting run out of their...
Damion Lee's game-winner to lead Suns over Mavericks creates hilarious reaction from brother-in-law Stephen Curry
Six months after the Mavericks handed the Suns one of the most embarrassing Game 7 losses in sports history, dropping the No. 1 seed by 33 points in Phoenix, the two teams were scheduled to open the new season against each other. The matchup was highlighted by a budding rivalry...
