76ers vs. Celtics score, results: Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown star in Boston's victory on Bill Russell tribute night

On opening night of the 2022-23 NBA season, Stephen Curry picked up right where he left off to close the 2022 NBA Finals. As the Warriors cruised to a win over the Lakers, the reigning Finals MVP dazzled his way to 33 points to go along with seven assists, six rebounds and four steals. He'll look to keep that momentum going as the Nuggets visit The Bay Area for a playoff rematch on Friday night.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO