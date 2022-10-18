EfX-SIM is North Star Imaging’s newest software technology for industrial Digital Radiography & Computed Tomography X-ray imaging. efX-Sim simulates standard North Star Imaging DR and CT systems which enables X-ray equipment operators to develop techniques and motion programs without having to use a physical X-ray system. Importing CAD files or CT scan data is simple and gives you the ability to see how your parts will interact with X-rays.

