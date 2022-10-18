Read full article on original website
Genetika+ Announces CE Mark for NeuroKaire™ its AI-powered Tool to Optimize Depression Treatment
Genetika+, a company bringing precision medicine to the brain, today announced CE-IVD mark for NeuroKaire, a simple blood test to support physicians in prescribing the optimal antidepressant for their patients. NeuroKaire is designed to assist physicians in determining the optimal antidepressant treatment for patients with Major Depressive Disorder (MDD). Genetika+ is partnering with physicians and hospitals to implement the tool in routine clinical practice.
GI OnDEMAND Announces Partnership with Trellus Health
GI OnDEMAND®, gastroenterology’s leading multidisciplinary virtual integrated care platform today announced a partnership with Trellus Health, the creator of the leading digitally delivered Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) resilience driven self-management solution for all patients with IBD. GI OnDEMAND, a joint venture between the American College of Gastroenterology and...
Michael Blum joins SeqOne Genomics to Head the Company’s Research and Development
SeqOne Genomics, today announced that Michael Blum, Ph.D. is joining the company to lead its research and development department. He is tasked with driving SeqOne’s R&D strategy notably in the area of rare diseases and oncology through the use of machine learning and data science.
North Star Imaging Introduces efX-SIM™ Software
EfX-SIM is North Star Imaging’s newest software technology for industrial Digital Radiography & Computed Tomography X-ray imaging. efX-Sim simulates standard North Star Imaging DR and CT systems which enables X-ray equipment operators to develop techniques and motion programs without having to use a physical X-ray system. Importing CAD files or CT scan data is simple and gives you the ability to see how your parts will interact with X-rays.
FineHeart Awarded €2.5 Mil Grant by the EC Under the Highly Selective EIC Accelerator Program
FineHeart S.A, a preclinical medical device company that has developed the ICOMS FLOWMAKER®, a fully Implantable Cardiac Output Management System designed to address the unmet need of patients suffering from severe heart failure, today announced that it had been awarded a €2.5 million grant by the European Commission (EC) under the highly selective EIC Accelerator program.
FEMSelect Secures US$9M Series B Financing
FEMSelect, the developer of EnPlace®, a minimally invasive, meshless approach to pelvic floor ligament fixation, announced today it has completed its US$9M Series B funding. The investment round was led by New Age Ventures and co-led by TriVentures, with participation from Robin Hood Ventures, Mid Atlantic Bio Angels (MABA), MEDA Angels, Keiretsu Forum Mid-Atlantic, RAD BioMed, Keiretsu Capital and Transpacific Venture Partners.
Sol-Millennium Receives FDA Clearance for Sol-Guard Safety Pull Button Blood Collection Set
Sol-Millennium Inc., a medical device company and innovator in medication delivery and specimen collection, announced it has received a new 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its proprietary Sol-Guard® Safety Pull Button Blood Collection Set, the newest safety device in the company’s rapidly expanding blood collection portfolio.
New Cardinal Health Research Highlights Rheumatologists’ Increasing Confidence in Biosimilars
Today, Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) released its third edition of Rheumatology Insights, a research report based on surveys with more than 100 rheumatologists nationwide that focuses on key trends impacting one of the fastest-growing areas of specialty medicine. The research revealed that rheumatologists are both more familiar with biosimilars and...
Life Spine Announces 1st Surgical Cases of the PROLIFT® Micro Endoscopic Expandable Spacer System
Life Spine, a medical device company that designs, develops, manufactures and markets products for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders, announced today the first surgical cases of ProLift Micro Endoscopic Expandable Spacer System. PROLIFT® Micro is a uniquely designed Micro Invasive Expandable Spacer that supports a range of procedures including...
