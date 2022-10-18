Aerin Medical Announces Establishment of a New CPT® Code for Endoscopic Destruction of the Posterior Nasal Nerve Using Radiofrequency Ablation

The ‘Soleus Pushup’ is a metabolic innovation that rivals any therapeutic approach. A groundbreaking discovery from the same mind whose research propelled the notion that “sitting too much is not the same as exercising too little” is set to turn a sedentary lifestyle on its ear: Though only 1% of your body weight, the soleus muscle in the calf, if activated correctly, can do big things to significantly enhance the metabolic health in the rest of your body.

