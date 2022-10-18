Aerin Medical Announces Establishment of a New CPT® Code for Endoscopic Destruction of the Posterior Nasal Nerve Using Radiofrequency Ablation

Read full article on original website
Related
studyfinds.org
Antidepressants can rewire the human brain, study reveals
VIENNA, Austria — Antidepressants have the ability to rewire the human brain, according to new research. Scientists say the drugs alter the structure of grey and white matter, previously thought to be fixed, and returns it to a state of plasticity — normally only seen in kids. Patients...
infomeddnews.com
Endymed Received FDA Approval for Marketing and Sales of its Brand-New Laser based Hair Removal Device
The Pure Laser was developed in the Company’s labs by its subsidiary Endymed Medical Ltd. and is based on laser technology, designed to treat hair removal on all skin types. To obtain the approval, the Company conducted numerous clinical tests to evaluate the device’s safety and efficacy. The clinical tests were carried out in the Company’s R&D center and the outcomes were positive.
MedicalXpress
Study shows certain foods reduce hot flashes associated with menopause by 88%
A new study, published by the North American Menopause Society in the journal Menopause, found that a diet intervention is about as effective (88%) as hormone replacement therapy (70–90%) for reducing menopausal hot flashes, without the associated health risks. The WAVS trial—the Women's Study for the Alleviation of Vasomotor...
What Will It Cost Aging Parents To Age In Place At Home?
You may know some aging folks who are staying in their own homes with caregivers helping as they lose independence. By far, most people want to stay in their own homes rather than go to a senior community. Maybe you’ve never calculated what that can cost. Medicare does not pay for home care, as it is considered “custodial” rather than “medical”.
infomeddnews.com
Life Spine Announces 1st Surgical Cases of the PROLIFT® Micro Endoscopic Expandable Spacer System
Life Spine, a medical device company that designs, develops, manufactures and markets products for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders, announced today the first surgical cases of ProLift Micro Endoscopic Expandable Spacer System. PROLIFT® Micro is a uniquely designed Micro Invasive Expandable Spacer that supports a range of procedures including...
infomeddnews.com
Michael Blum joins SeqOne Genomics to Head the Company’s Research and Development
SeqOne Genomics, today announced that Michael Blum, Ph.D. is joining the company to lead its research and development department. He is tasked with driving SeqOne’s R&D strategy notably in the area of rare diseases and oncology through the use of machine learning and data science.
infomeddnews.com
New Cardinal Health Research Highlights Rheumatologists’ Increasing Confidence in Biosimilars
Today, Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) released its third edition of Rheumatology Insights, a research report based on surveys with more than 100 rheumatologists nationwide that focuses on key trends impacting one of the fastest-growing areas of specialty medicine. The research revealed that rheumatologists are both more familiar with biosimilars and...
infomeddnews.com
Sheba Medical Center Inks Collaborative Agreement with Regeneron Focusing On Accelerating Oncology Research & Delivering Novel Therapeutics
Sheba Medical Center which highlights the largest “City of Health” medical campus in Israel and a Newsweek “World’s Top 10 Best Hospital,” today announced a new collaboration agreement with Regeneron (NASDAQ: REGN), a leading global biotechnology company, that will focus on oncology research and accelerating the development of potential novel therapeutics to help patients in need.
The Rise of the "Ponytail Lift," the Latest Plastic-Surgery Trend
A "ponytail lift," otherwise known as a ponytail facelift, is a type of plastic-surgery procedure. The cosmetic surgery provides lift to the midface. A plastic surgeon breaks down how it differs from a traditional facelift, the downtime, and more common questions. The destigmatization of plastic surgery has been a slow...
scitechdaily.com
Groundbreaking Discovery of “Special” Muscle That Can Promote Fat Burning While Sitting
The ‘Soleus Pushup’ is a metabolic innovation that rivals any therapeutic approach. A groundbreaking discovery from the same mind whose research propelled the notion that “sitting too much is not the same as exercising too little” is set to turn a sedentary lifestyle on its ear: Though only 1% of your body weight, the soleus muscle in the calf, if activated correctly, can do big things to significantly enhance the metabolic health in the rest of your body.
mmm-online.com
Tarsus encourages eye care docs to Look at the Lids in new campaign
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals is tackling a common eyelid condition that affects millions of Americans as part of its recently launched Look at the Lids campaign. The educational effort targets demodex blepharitis, an eye condition caused by demodex mites and results in eyelid inflammation, redness and ocular irritation. The discomforting condition affects an estimated 25 million Americans.
Comments / 0