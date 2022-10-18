Read full article on original website
Syracuse man convicted for 1997 murder over $10 steals guns, leads deputies on chase, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse man who robbed and beat a man to death in Syracuse’s Near Westside 25 years ago was charged with stealing guns and taking deputies on a car chase before fleeing New York, police said Friday. Jamie Rolfe, 43, and Calvin Thomas, 32, of...
iheart.com
Onondaga Sheriffs Say Two Arrested And Face A Variety Of Charges
Syracuse, N.Y. - Onondaga County Sheriffs have arrested two men charged with various crimes. 43 year old Jamie Rolf and 32 year old Calvin Thomas are accused of stealing several long guns form a persons home. They also were involved in a road rage incident, where they slammed into a...
Syracuse police IDed murder suspect because of car linked to past shooting, detectives say
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A Liverpool man became a suspect in an 2021 murder because of a Silver SUV that was used in another shooting just a month earlier. Carl Newton Jr., 35, was charged in November with the Aug. 15 murder of Jarrette Johnson, 31. Newton is also facing charges for a shooting on the 200 block of Allen Street that happened less than a month before the murder.
literock973.com
Freeville man arrested for Ithaca assault
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The suspect in an Ithaca assault is arrested. 32-year-old Tyler Morris, of Freeville, was arrested yesterday for the crime. Morris allegedly attacked a person on the afternoon of September 6th at a TCAT bus stop, unprovoked, sending that person to a trauma center. Morris is charged with felony assault. He was remanded to Tompkins County Jail with $2500 cash bail. He’ll return to Ithaca City Court on the 25th.
cnycentral.com
Body camera video released showing Baldwinsville Superintendent's DWI arrest
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. — CNY Central has obtained the body-worn camera video Baldwinsville Police officers captured with the sights and sounds of the DWI arrest of Baldwinsville Superintendent Jason Thomson. We already have the Baldwinsville Police report detailing what investigators heard and saw the night of the arrest. The report...
Officer with UPD ‘Steps It Up’ for a family in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On October 20th, the Utica Police Department received a call from the very grateful mother of a special needs student who insisted on thanking Officer Wesley Jackson for “being a good person and helping out her son” after breaking up a fight and then purchasing the boy-involved much-needed clothes and shoes. […]
Afton man arrested after torching hospital room
On October 17th, New York State troopers were dispatched to a report of an arson at Bassett Hospital in Cooperstown.
Woman charged after crash in Delaware County
On October 13th, Delaware County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a one car motor vehicle accident in the Town of Davenport.
cnycentral.com
Oswego Drug Task Force arrest suspect for 3rd time in 3 months for selling heroin
OSWEGO, NY — The Oswego Drug Task Force along with the Oswego City Special Response team arrested two for the alleged intent to sell almost 150 bags of heroin and fentanyl. Tracy Roach, 43, and Keith Goodway, 30, both of Oswego were arrested after it was alleged, they possessed 98 bags of heroin/fentanyl with the intent to sell.
Suspect evades police in Binghamton vehicle pursuit
This morning, at around 1:50 a.m., Broome County Sheriff's deputies attempted to stop a white Jeep Cherokee after it failed to stop for a red light at South Washington Street and Vestal Avenue.
cnyhomepage.com
Utica Police resolve barricade situation in West Utica
UTICA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Utica Police managed to talk a man with a gun out of a barricaded situation in West Utica Thursday morning gaining a peaceful resolution to an incident that caused a shelter-in-place order to be issued. The incident began with a distraught man with a gun...
flackbroadcasting.com
Oneida County man faced with felony larceny charge, State Police say
FLOYD- A Mohawk Valley man is faced with a felony accusation stemming from a larceny investigation in Oneida County, authorities say. Thomas A. Sperduto, 45, of Utica, NY was arrested Wednesday by the New York State Police (Remsen). He is officially charged with one felony count of grand larceny in the third-degree.
cnycentral.com
Legal "red tape" will be challenge for Syracuse family seeking answers after assault
Syracuse, N.Y. — Parents of the alleged victim say they don't feel safe sending their son back to school unless they know he’ll be safe. They also want to know what disciplinary action has been taken by the district on the suspect, which could be hard to find out. We've been asking both Syracuse Police and the Syracuse City School District questions, including about the status of the 11-year-old suspect and whether he's in school or on some sort of suspension. The district points to student privacy laws when they refuse to tell us.
cortlandvoice.com
Cortland Police & State Liquor Authority raid The Stone Lounge
The City of Cortland Police Department assisted the New York State Liquor Authority and Department of Motor Vehicles in raiding The Stone Lounge on Main Street for underage drinking Wednesday evening, according to a city police report. The report noted that during the investigation, 94 individuals were in the bar....
cnyhomepage.com
Utica Police want to ID suspects in criminal investigation
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is asking the public for help in an ongoing investigation. If you know the identity of the individuals shown in the images and video shown here, please contact Investigator Detraglia at 315-223-3552 or jdetraglia@uticapd.com. You can also...
Endicott woman crashes car into backyard shed, arrested for DWI
Yesterday, at around 7:15 p.m., Broome County Sheriff's deputies responded to 1807 Nanticoke Drive in the Town of Union for a reported motor vehicle accident.
WKTV
Ilion woman accused of stealing more than $27K from employer by altering paychecks
UTICA, N.Y. – An Ilion woman is accused of stealing more than $27,000 from the Utica law office where she worked. The law office reached out to Utica police in September after an audit from an accounting firm found discrepancies in an employee’s paychecks, showing additional bonuses from $500 to $2,000 over multiple payroll weeks.
