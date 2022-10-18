ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortlandville, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Syracuse.com

Syracuse police IDed murder suspect because of car linked to past shooting, detectives say

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A Liverpool man became a suspect in an 2021 murder because of a Silver SUV that was used in another shooting just a month earlier. Carl Newton Jr., 35, was charged in November with the Aug. 15 murder of Jarrette Johnson, 31. Newton is also facing charges for a shooting on the 200 block of Allen Street that happened less than a month before the murder.
SYRACUSE, NY
literock973.com

Freeville man arrested for Ithaca assault

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The suspect in an Ithaca assault is arrested. 32-year-old Tyler Morris, of Freeville, was arrested yesterday for the crime. Morris allegedly attacked a person on the afternoon of September 6th at a TCAT bus stop, unprovoked, sending that person to a trauma center. Morris is charged with felony assault. He was remanded to Tompkins County Jail with $2500 cash bail. He’ll return to Ithaca City Court on the 25th.
ITHACA, NY
cnycentral.com

Body camera video released showing Baldwinsville Superintendent's DWI arrest

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. — CNY Central has obtained the body-worn camera video Baldwinsville Police officers captured with the sights and sounds of the DWI arrest of Baldwinsville Superintendent Jason Thomson. We already have the Baldwinsville Police report detailing what investigators heard and saw the night of the arrest. The report...
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
WETM 18 News

Officer with UPD ‘Steps It Up’ for a family in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On October 20th, the Utica Police Department received a call from the very grateful mother of a special needs student who insisted on thanking Officer Wesley Jackson for “being a good person and helping out her son” after breaking up a fight and then purchasing the boy-involved much-needed clothes and shoes. […]
UTICA, NY
cnycentral.com

Oswego Drug Task Force arrest suspect for 3rd time in 3 months for selling heroin

OSWEGO, NY — The Oswego Drug Task Force along with the Oswego City Special Response team arrested two for the alleged intent to sell almost 150 bags of heroin and fentanyl. Tracy Roach, 43, and Keith Goodway, 30, both of Oswego were arrested after it was alleged, they possessed 98 bags of heroin/fentanyl with the intent to sell.
OSWEGO, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Utica Police resolve barricade situation in West Utica

UTICA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Utica Police managed to talk a man with a gun out of a barricaded situation in West Utica Thursday morning gaining a peaceful resolution to an incident that caused a shelter-in-place order to be issued. The incident began with a distraught man with a gun...
UTICA, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Oneida County man faced with felony larceny charge, State Police say

FLOYD- A Mohawk Valley man is faced with a felony accusation stemming from a larceny investigation in Oneida County, authorities say. Thomas A. Sperduto, 45, of Utica, NY was arrested Wednesday by the New York State Police (Remsen). He is officially charged with one felony count of grand larceny in the third-degree.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

Legal "red tape" will be challenge for Syracuse family seeking answers after assault

Syracuse, N.Y. — Parents of the alleged victim say they don't feel safe sending their son back to school unless they know he’ll be safe. They also want to know what disciplinary action has been taken by the district on the suspect, which could be hard to find out. We've been asking both Syracuse Police and the Syracuse City School District questions, including about the status of the 11-year-old suspect and whether he's in school or on some sort of suspension. The district points to student privacy laws when they refuse to tell us.
SYRACUSE, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Cortland Police & State Liquor Authority raid The Stone Lounge

The City of Cortland Police Department assisted the New York State Liquor Authority and Department of Motor Vehicles in raiding The Stone Lounge on Main Street for underage drinking Wednesday evening, according to a city police report. The report noted that during the investigation, 94 individuals were in the bar....
CORTLAND, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Utica Police want to ID suspects in criminal investigation

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is asking the public for help in an ongoing investigation. If you know the identity of the individuals shown in the images and video shown here, please contact Investigator Detraglia at 315-223-3552 or jdetraglia@uticapd.com. You can also...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Ilion woman accused of stealing more than $27K from employer by altering paychecks

UTICA, N.Y. – An Ilion woman is accused of stealing more than $27,000 from the Utica law office where she worked. The law office reached out to Utica police in September after an audit from an accounting firm found discrepancies in an employee’s paychecks, showing additional bonuses from $500 to $2,000 over multiple payroll weeks.
UTICA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy