ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indy100

Brave woman reveals what happened when she discovered her parents are brother and sister

By Harriet Brewis
Indy100
Indy100
 5 days ago

It’s hard enough for most of us to imagine how it feels to be adopted.

It’s even harder to imagine what it to find out who your biological parents are after years of silence.

But one woman has spoken out about the moment she discovered the earth-shattering truth about her mother and father, and how that shaped the rest of her life.

Teresa Weiler, now 64, was adopted as a toddler by a senior civil servant and his wife and grew up in a loving home in Middlesex.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Once she reached 18, her adoptive father handed over her original birth certificate which named her mother as Teresa Maureen O'Reilly, a waitress who'd lived in London’s St Pancras. There was no mention of her dad’s identity.

It wasn’t till Teresa was in her mid-20s that she contacted social services who handed over her adoption file.

The document revealed that O’Reilly had been 16 when she gave birth to the little girl. But the real bombshell hit when Teresa read who her biological father was: her mum’s 15-year-old brother Sean.

In a movingly candid interview with BBC Radio 4’s Life Changing ’ on Tuesday, Teresa explained how she felt at that moment, telling presenter Dr Sian Williams: “The first thing that happens is the shock and the revulsion and the shame, because I’d grown up in a strict Catholic family where sex before marriage was even a no-no.

“So, for me, this was off the scale,” she added, describing incest as “the biggest taboo”.

Growing up, Teresa had always wondered why she’d been abandoned by her parents so, she told Dr Williams, she now sat down and said to herself: “This explains why no-one will come back for me, this explains why no-one wants me.”

She also wondered whether her progeny was the cause of health issues from which she was suffering, including early onset arthritis. But, “most of all,” she continued, relaying her internal monologue: “This is something I can’t tell anybody. No-one else must ever know this.”

She explained: “I didn’t think my family would still want me, I thought they would turn their back on me if they knew the truth, and I couldn’t face the shame of telling friends or other people the truth.”

Teresa clarified that the file gave no details about the circumstances of her conception: whether or not it had been consensual or otherwise. But at the time, her overriding thought was simply: “I’m tainted goods.”

“I’m not as good as everybody else, I’m not acceptable to anybody else, and maybe I didn’t belong in a nice home, maybe I shouldn’t have expected to be in a nice home, because that’s not what happens to people like that,” she said.

Asked how she managed to carry on with her life while carrying such a heavy burden, Teresa replied: “I made a very important decision – I decided that if I had come from that background, and with all the physical and mental challenges that might make for vulnerability of children of my own, I decided I would never have children.

“That was huge, because I dearly, dearly wanted children, that was one of my greatest wishes. But I simply didn’t feel that I could bring a child into the world knowing that just one generation previously, that had been the history.”

Teresa went on to speak about how, though she continued to date and have relationships, she ended them as soon as they started getting serious. That way, she would never have to discuss why she didn’t want to start a family or reveal her secret.

However, as the years rolled on, Teresa’s secret burden became too heavy to bear alone so, finally, when she was in her 30s, she confided in a close male friend who worked in counselling.

“I got an amazing response,” she said, explaining that her friend told her: “It doesn’t change you, you’ve got to stop thinking like that and, anyway, even if that is the background, what does it matter? You are you, you’re not defined by how you were brought into this world and nor should you think like that.”

Teresa said he repeatedly reinforced these points until, finally, she began to believe them herself.

“At that point, I decided I should tell my parents,” she said.

“It was very, very hard, but actually they were very supportive and actually quite distressed that I wasn’t able to tell them before,” she continued, adding that they told her it made “absolutely no difference”, that she was still their beloved daughter, and that they were just “so sorry that I chose to make the decision I made”.

Asked how she felt to finally open up the “box of secrets” she had been carrying with her for so long, she said: “It was amazing, it got more and more amazing the more time I allowed it to sink in. And for the first time ever in my life, I had never felt like I mattered and was valued so much – that I was actually good at being me.”

Teresa’s story is an important reminder to us all that no matter where you come from, no matter what your circumstances, you are good at being you.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Woman faced with kitchen dilemma after finding her sister cheating with her husband

While family dramas are not particularly uncommon, one woman's situation has put most quarrels to shame – after catching her sister and husband naked in the kitchen together. The anonymous woman took to Reddit for some much-needed advice and consolation. "I can't move," she penned in a state of shock, "If I move it becomes real and I have to accept what I saw and think of what's next."She told the popular Reddit thread, r/TrueOffMyChest, that she returned from work early one day and noticed her sister's car parked outside the house. The Redditor didn't think too much into...
Indy100

A stay at home girlfriend's day in the life of video has divided TikTok

A woman who describes herself as a "stay at home girlfriend" has divided the internet by posting about her day.A TikTok video charts the woman named Kendal's slow-paced life in which she takes care of her skincare routine, does some journaling, makes her bed and goes to her pilates studio. She doesn't appear to have a job but does a fair bit of housework.Lowlights including picking up a "celery juice" and highlights include "replied to some texts" and "saw a butterfly".But of course this is the internet and a woman cannot simply post about her day without soliciting a huge...
Indy100

TikTok is suddenly obsessed with finding out 'what killed Barney the dinosaur?'

"What killed Barney the Dinosaur?" seems to be the question TikTokers are obsessed with at the moment. A recent trend has emerged on TikTok where people film themselves before and after looking up the question "what killed Barney?" on Google. Before searching the question, the person will appear happy and curious. But after, their face drops into horror. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterA quick search will reveal keywords in an article by The Independent that reads, "In November 1997, Barney the Dinosaur was stabbed to death by the New York City Police Department." The violent description...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Indy100

Matthew Perry reveals how to tell which drugs he was using in every Friends episode

Matthew Perry opened up about his drug and alcohol addiction in his recent memoir and revealed how viewers can tell which drugs he was struggling with when watching Friends.Perry, 53, starred at Chandler Bing on Friends from 1994 until 2004, in that time he struggled with addiction to opioids, alcohol, and other drugs.In his upcoming memoir Friends, Lovers, and Big Terrible Things, Perry says his appearance is an indicator of what he was addicted to.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter"You can track the trajectory for my addiction if you gauge my weight from season to season,” Perry writes....
Indy100

Swimming teacher shares ridiculous encounter with nightmare mother

Depending on your outlook, the internet is either a marvellous innovation or a total disaster for the human race.There’s no denying it often brings out both the best, but also the worst, traits in humanity. Nothing quite summarises this like the Reddit "subthread" ChoosingBeggars, where freeloaders who take others for a ride are outed and shamed.One of the most alarming incidences alleged on the website concern a generous swimming teacher and a mother who wasn’t so kind. The swimming teacher took to Reddit to share a particularly tense exchange with a mum who didn’t show any gratitude for free swimming...
The Independent

Duchess of York denies claims she offered The Crown ‘inside view’ of royal family

The Duchess of York has refuted claims she “made repeated contact” withThe Crown producers to advise them on portraying the royal family.On Friday (28 October), a spokesperson for Sarah Ferguson denied the suggestion that Prince Andrew’s former wife had offered to provide “advice and background information” to the makers of the hit Netflix show.It was earlier reported in theDaily Mail that Ferguson, 63, had reached out to the show’s executive producer Andy Harries multiple times “via emails and on the phone”, according to an annonymous source. Per the source, the duchess had claimed “she had an inside view” of...
Indy100

Taylor Swift sparks new 'mastermind' trend on TikTok

For the blissfully unaware – or for those living under a rock – Taylor Swift dropped her hotly anticipated Midnights album this week. And people love it. Her new songs have spawned a string of trends on TIkTok, with one song taking over the feeds of millions of users. 'Mastermind', in particular, touched a number of TikTokers who have related back to their own "boyfriend acquisitions". One TikTok user claimed she messaged her boyfriend with "20 book" recommendations after he asked on Instagram. She stalked his Instagram and sent him his so-called "favourites" to impress him – despite not having...
Indy100

Busker sparks debate after refusing to move out of wheelchair user's way

A busker has sparked debate after refusing to move their speaker and equipment out of the way for a wheelchair.Busker Mia Kirkland went viral on TikTok after posting the stand-off between herself and a man who was pushing his wife in a wheelchair.In the clip, a man was pushing his wife and as he got close to Kirkland, said, “Can you move your stuff please?”, referencing the equipment Kirkland had set up on the pavement where she was performing.Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletterKirkland replied, “but you have all that space” and pointed to the pedestrian walkway...
Indy100

Woman who claims her father was a serial killer has sparked the minds of True Crime TikTok

After 45 years of claiming her father was a serial killer with almost 70 victims, Lucy Studey is finally being taken seriously after cadaver dogs picked up on suspected human remains in areas she alleged. Authorities are investigating Studey's, 53, allegations that her late father, Donald Dean Studey, would murder "five or six" women a year in Iowa, forcing her and her siblings to help hide the bodies in and around their well. She told Newsweek she informed police, teachers and priests – but no one believed her. "I know where the bodies are buried," she said, before adding: "He...
IOWA STATE
Indy100

People can't get over the sassy title of Prince Harry's new book

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex has announced he will be releasing a memoir called Spare on 10 January this coming year and people are excited. The widely anticipated novel will cover everything from the death of his mother, Princess Diana, to his military service in Afghanistan to becoming a husband and father. "I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become," Prince Harry said in a statement. "My hope is that in telling my story – the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned – I can help show that no...
Indy100

Delivery driver goes rogue and appears to eat customer's order

A man on Twitter revealed how his Deliveroo driver seemingly went rogue and appeared to eat his order.On Friday (28 October), the man, who is a creative director and podcaster took to his platform to speak about the alleged incident.In one tweet, he shared what appeared to be a text message exchange he had with the driver."What happened?" he seemingly messaged the driver.The driver responded: "This food is very testy. I eat this. You can report the deliveroo company.""You're an awful man," the original poster responded, seemingly disgruntled.The driver added: "I don't care." ...
Indy100

Frequent flyer reveals why you should always sit in the worst seat on a long flight

There are any number of things about flying that can ruin a holiday before you even get there.Obnoxious passengers, poor service, bad food, loud noise… you name it, it can happen.For one frequent flyer, though, the very worst thing he ever experienced was someone kicking their chair throughout the journey, and they’ve taken steps to avoid it ever since. Writing on escape.com.au, John Burfitt discussed his biggest pet peeve on flights, and revealed how he always picks technically the ‘worst’ seat so it never happens again. Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterWhat classes as the ‘worst’ seats? They're...
Indy100

If you identify as a 'gamer' you are more likely to be racist and sexist, study finds

A new study has found that people who call themselves ‘gamers’ are more likely to be racist and sexist.The findings come from research conducted by Take This, a non-profit mental health organisation, and show that gamers more regularly show “extreme behaviours” than non-gamers.The study focused on 300 American gamers and took a closer look at their behaviours. It read: “Gamer communities represent a double-edged sword. On the one hand, they may provide a sense of connection and purpose for individuals who suffer from loneliness and insecurity. On the other hand, they may expose gamers to hateful speech and social toxicity...
Indy100

Nadine Dorries botches TalkTV intro: "Sorry, I’ve just completely messed up"

Nadine Dorries is a… divisive political figure. So it’s perhaps no wonder that she was chosen to fill Piers Morgan’s shoes while he’s off on holiday.The former Culture Secretary and Boris Johnson stan guest-hosted Morgan’s TalkTv show ‘Uncensored’ on Monday and Tuesday, and viewers’ overwhelming verdict was: don’t give up your day job. (Actually, plenty of people say she should give that up, too.)The real stand-out in the Tory MP’s performance came when she attempted to run through what was coming up on the programme, with about as much success as Johnson’s recent leadership campaign.Sign up for our free Indy100...
Indy100

Jane McDonald confirms that she has not been made minister for cruise ships and entertainment

With the way UK politics has been going over the past couple of months, it can be difficult to know which minister occupies which governmental position.The country is now on its third Prime Minister in three months as Rishi Sunak was elected by Tory MPs to become the new party leader, and thus PM.With a new leader comes another cabinet reshuffle and the internet has seized the opportunity to mock the revolving seats by hilariously suggesting that national treasure Jane McDonald has been appointed as the Secretary of State for Cruse Ships and Entertainment.The singer and television presenter shared the...
Indy100

Villagers annoyed at weddings display ‘brides and grooms not welcome' signs

Villagers have had enough of weddings in a nearby stately home and have put up signs saying couples are not welcome after wedding guests have reportedly been weeing in their gardens. Residents living close to the 16th-century estate of Oxnead Hall in Aylsham, Norfolk, have made their message loud and clear as signs have been erected that read: "Brides and grooms not welcome in Oxnead"."No more weddings we've had enough" and "Exclusive? More than 100 weddings this year," are some of the other messages that feature on the signs.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter According to locals, this...
Indy100

Indy100

189K+
Followers
17K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy