Pinkish Pods
The goal of Pinkish Pods is to become the largest and first carbon-negative FMCG company worldwide. By putting people, animals, and the environment first over profits, they aim to shake up the household products industry. As a company, Pinkish Pods is committed to helping their customers make a positive impact on our planet and themselves by providing high-quality household products, such as laundry pods, that are both better for the environment and healthier for customers. Specifically, they ensure that their products do not contain harmful chemicals that may negatively impact the health of customers or the environment.
Tianz Moment
A bakery chef couples from Malaysia’s Kampung Balakong New Village are attempting to revitalise the traditional food culture by selling a variety of foods and desserts made with the best ingredients at reasonable prices. Tianz Moment got its name because they want people to think of them when they’re craving dessert.
the Labelmaker: A Premium Metal Wine
Zlaten Rozhen is a winery located in one of the most interesting wine regions of Bulgaria – the Struma Valley. In addition to the great wines they are famous for, the owners decided to combine wine with another passion of theirs – collecting vintage cars. This is how the idea for Zlaten Rozhen Classic Cars Collection was born – a museum with an area of 660 square meters, housing the entire collection of vintage cars of Teodor and Marusia Osikovsky.
SUMGRAET JAPANESE GRAPE GIFT BOX
The purple top box and green bottom box show the elegant aroma of Japanese grapes. The bronzing pattern and the classic frame show the noble temperament of gift-giving. And use the visual icon to direct expression which has two grapes in a gift box.
