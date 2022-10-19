The goal of Pinkish Pods is to become the largest and first carbon-negative FMCG company worldwide. By putting people, animals, and the environment first over profits, they aim to shake up the household products industry. As a company, Pinkish Pods is committed to helping their customers make a positive impact on our planet and themselves by providing high-quality household products, such as laundry pods, that are both better for the environment and healthier for customers. Specifically, they ensure that their products do not contain harmful chemicals that may negatively impact the health of customers or the environment.

1 DAY AGO