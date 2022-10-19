ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CT

sacredheartpioneers.com

SHU Sweeps Blue Devils 3-0

FAIRFIELD, Conn. – At the start of Northeast Conference play, the Sacred Heart University women's volleyball team let the match at Central Connecticut State slip away. The Pioneers made sure to not let that happen Friday as SHU swept the Blue Devils, 3-0 (25-19, 29-27, 25-21). Records:. Sacred Heart:...
FAIRFIELD, CT
sacredheartpioneers.com

Field Hockey Wins Second Straight

Box Score NORTH EASTON, Mass. — Sacred Heart field hockey tied their longest winning streak since the shortened Covid season with their second consecutive win today in a tight 4-2 victory on the road at Stonehill College. Claire Skumurski broke the scoring open for the Pioneers with 4:34 left...
EASTON, MA
Troy Record

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week Seven Previews and Predictions

TROY, NY – The Troy Record and Saratogian sports department picked up its first full sweep of the year, going one hundred percent on predictions last week to improve to 29-7 on the 2022 season (we will just skip over only picking four games and not the normal six).
TROY, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Blue Streaks Boys Sectional Champs

MECHANICVILLE — On Thursday, October 13, the Class A Section II Boys Varsity Golf Championships were held at Fairways of Halfmoon Golf Course. On a day where the conditions were tough, and scoring was at a premium, the Saratoga Blue Streaks found a way to claim a section title.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

The history of Albany’s oldest building

Albany has many historic buildings including the State Capitol, Ten Broeck Mansion, the Schuyler Mansion, and Cherry Hill, but there's one building that's the oldest. The Historic Albany Foundation said the building at 48 Hudson Avenue, also known as the Van Ostrande-Radliff House, was built in 1728 and is documented to be the oldest in Albany.
ALBANY, NY
sacredheartpioneers.com

Caso Scores Game-Winner in 1-0 Shutout

FAIRFIELD, Conn.– Senior Lily Caso scored the game-winning goal in a 1-0 shutout victory for Sacred Heart women's soccer over Wagner in Northeast Conference action on Thursday evening. Records:. Sacred Heart: 9-5-3, (5-1-2 NEC) Wagner: 4-12-0 (2-6-0 NEC) Top Performers:. Lily Caso (SHU): 1 goal, 2 shots on goal.
FAIRFIELD, CT
105.5 The Wolf

Staying or Going? Saugerties Stallions Baseball Team Makes Exciting Announcement

The collegiate baseball team's future in the town has been up in the air for some time. Summers in the Hudson Valley is a sports fan's dream time of year, as we are lucky enough to be surrounded by some big-league action. Yes, we have one major league affiliate in the area but did you know we are also lucky enough to have an awesome collegiate baseball team in Ulster County?
SAUGERTIES, NY
Sports Radio 940

At 5 AM, This is the Most Popular Place in New Milford

I've been discovering a whole new world over the past month as I turn into someone that I've dreaded becoming - an early riser. I wake up at 4 AM to make it into work here in Brookfield for 5:30, and usually I have the whole stretch of 202 to myself from Torrington all the way to New Milford. When I hit New Milford at 5, there's one place in town that's already jumping. The Citgo/Dunkin' at the corner of East St/202/67 is always packed. Is there something special in them donuts?
NEW MILFORD, CT
Big Frog 104

Sweet! Massive Country Concert Hitting MVP Arena in Albany in 2023

Sweet! A massive country concert will bring some good vibes to Albany in 2023. Old Dominion's 'No Bad Vibes Tour' is coming to the MVP Arena in Albany next April. Tickets for the show go on sale just in time for the holiday season. They'd make great stocking stuffers for that Old Dominion fan on your Christmas shopping list.
ALBANY, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

BSCSD School Psychologist Receives NYASP Award

BALLSTON SPA — The New York Association of School Psychologists (NYASP) is a statewide organization that represents the profession of School Psychology. Their mission is to serve children, their families and school community by promoting psychological well-being, excellence in education and sensitivity to diversity through best practices in school psychology.
BALLSTON SPA, NY
94.3 Lite FM

“Only Theater Worth Going To” is Now Permanently Closed

Last month, one of the most popular local movie theaters in the Hudson Valley announced it was closing its doors temporarily while they worked on the details of a new business strategy. Unfortunately, that temporary closure has just been announced as permanent. Movie Theater Closing in the Hudson Valley, NY.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Local business showcase coming to Glens Falls

The Glens Falls/Lake George area is full of local businesses of all sizes and scopes, from restaurants to construction to advertisement firms and beyond. On Wednesday evening, many of those local faces will be showcased for anyone looking to network in the North Country.
GLENS FALLS, NY

