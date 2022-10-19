Read full article on original website
Four-foot-tall 'creature' reported crossing Connecticut drivewayRoger MarshOxford, CT
New Haven program gives up to $25,000 to homebuyers for down payment and closing costsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
The Legends Of Fear Haunted Hayride And The Hallow Trail Celebrates Over 25 Years Of Halloween TraditionFlorence Carmela PaolaShelton, CT
New Haven affordable housing program gives renters up to $5,000 to pay for security depositsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
IRS Investigation Lands Former Yale Employee In Prison For 9 YearsTaxBuzzLithia Springs, GA
sacredheartpioneers.com
SHU Sweeps Blue Devils 3-0
FAIRFIELD, Conn. – At the start of Northeast Conference play, the Sacred Heart University women's volleyball team let the match at Central Connecticut State slip away. The Pioneers made sure to not let that happen Friday as SHU swept the Blue Devils, 3-0 (25-19, 29-27, 25-21). Records:. Sacred Heart:...
sacredheartpioneers.com
Field Hockey Wins Second Straight
Box Score NORTH EASTON, Mass. — Sacred Heart field hockey tied their longest winning streak since the shortened Covid season with their second consecutive win today in a tight 4-2 victory on the road at Stonehill College. Claire Skumurski broke the scoring open for the Pioneers with 4:34 left...
Troy Record
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week Seven Previews and Predictions
TROY, NY – The Troy Record and Saratogian sports department picked up its first full sweep of the year, going one hundred percent on predictions last week to improve to 29-7 on the 2022 season (we will just skip over only picking four games and not the normal six).
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Blue Streaks Boys Sectional Champs
MECHANICVILLE — On Thursday, October 13, the Class A Section II Boys Varsity Golf Championships were held at Fairways of Halfmoon Golf Course. On a day where the conditions were tough, and scoring was at a premium, the Saratoga Blue Streaks found a way to claim a section title.
The history of Albany’s oldest building
Albany has many historic buildings including the State Capitol, Ten Broeck Mansion, the Schuyler Mansion, and Cherry Hill, but there's one building that's the oldest. The Historic Albany Foundation said the building at 48 Hudson Avenue, also known as the Van Ostrande-Radliff House, was built in 1728 and is documented to be the oldest in Albany.
sacredheartpioneers.com
Caso Scores Game-Winner in 1-0 Shutout
FAIRFIELD, Conn.– Senior Lily Caso scored the game-winning goal in a 1-0 shutout victory for Sacred Heart women's soccer over Wagner in Northeast Conference action on Thursday evening. Records:. Sacred Heart: 9-5-3, (5-1-2 NEC) Wagner: 4-12-0 (2-6-0 NEC) Top Performers:. Lily Caso (SHU): 1 goal, 2 shots on goal.
Best bakeries in the Albany area, according to Yelp
If you're looking for some baked goods such as bread, cake, and cookies, you have quite a few options in the Albany area. These are the highest-rated bakeries near Albany, according to Yelp.
Staying or Going? Saugerties Stallions Baseball Team Makes Exciting Announcement
The collegiate baseball team's future in the town has been up in the air for some time. Summers in the Hudson Valley is a sports fan's dream time of year, as we are lucky enough to be surrounded by some big-league action. Yes, we have one major league affiliate in the area but did you know we are also lucky enough to have an awesome collegiate baseball team in Ulster County?
Albany police find missing teen
Albany Police are searching for the location of a missing teen. Taylor Parry was reported missing as of October 15.
Papa Brillo’s closing in Pittstown, relocating to East Greenbush
Papa Brillo's, an Italian family-style restaurant, is closing its Pittstown location. The restaurant will soon be opening at a different location in East Greenbush.
At 5 AM, This is the Most Popular Place in New Milford
I've been discovering a whole new world over the past month as I turn into someone that I've dreaded becoming - an early riser. I wake up at 4 AM to make it into work here in Brookfield for 5:30, and usually I have the whole stretch of 202 to myself from Torrington all the way to New Milford. When I hit New Milford at 5, there's one place in town that's already jumping. The Citgo/Dunkin' at the corner of East St/202/67 is always packed. Is there something special in them donuts?
Vegan bakery moving from Rensselaer to Troy
The vegan bakery, The Cakerino, is moving locations from Rensselaer to Troy. Owner Bri Harrington said in a Facebook Reel that the new space is much bigger than their current one at 63A Washington Avenue.
Albany restaurant owner surprised with new catering van
Owner and head chef of Allie B's Cozy Kitchen Kizzy Williams was surprised with a new branded catering and delivery van, from Business for Good.
WNYT
Bennington County eatery on list of top 100 in New England
A restaurant in Bennington County is one of the top 100 restaurants in New England. That’s according to a new list from Yelp. Moonwink is a Burmese Restaurant that calls Manchester, Vermont home. It comes in at number 57 on the list. The menu includes Burma bowls, noodle dishes...
Sweet! Massive Country Concert Hitting MVP Arena in Albany in 2023
Sweet! A massive country concert will bring some good vibes to Albany in 2023. Old Dominion's 'No Bad Vibes Tour' is coming to the MVP Arena in Albany next April. Tickets for the show go on sale just in time for the holiday season. They'd make great stocking stuffers for that Old Dominion fan on your Christmas shopping list.
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
BSCSD School Psychologist Receives NYASP Award
BALLSTON SPA — The New York Association of School Psychologists (NYASP) is a statewide organization that represents the profession of School Psychology. Their mission is to serve children, their families and school community by promoting psychological well-being, excellence in education and sensitivity to diversity through best practices in school psychology.
“Only Theater Worth Going To” is Now Permanently Closed
Last month, one of the most popular local movie theaters in the Hudson Valley announced it was closing its doors temporarily while they worked on the details of a new business strategy. Unfortunately, that temporary closure has just been announced as permanent. Movie Theater Closing in the Hudson Valley, NY.
Former captain killed in accident honored during Great Barrington football game
A special tribute Friday night for one local community mourning the loss of a beloved son, friend and football player.
Saratoga ChowderFest date released for 2023
The 24th Annual Saratoga ChowderFest will take place on February 11, 2023. The popular festival brings surrounding residents to downtown Saratoga to try chowders from traditional Clam Chowder to Cajun Chicken Chowder.
Local business showcase coming to Glens Falls
The Glens Falls/Lake George area is full of local businesses of all sizes and scopes, from restaurants to construction to advertisement firms and beyond. On Wednesday evening, many of those local faces will be showcased for anyone looking to network in the North Country.
