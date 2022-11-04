ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Friday Disney deals - how to save as much as possible in November's sale

By Benjamin Abbott
It's an understatement to say that Disney is one of the most popular brands in the world, so being able to save on gifts in the annual Black Friday Disney deals isn't an opportunity to miss. No matter whether you're hunting down toys, accessories, games, or something else entirely, it's one of the best times to shop for goodies from the House of Mouse.

Is there anything in particular that you should watch out for, though? And where will the best Black Friday Disney deals be found? Our experts are here to point you in the right direction, and you'll find all their recommendations on how to take advantage of the best Disney gifts below.

We'll be rounding up the most tempting price cuts soon enough, too; alongside our usual coverage of TV discounts, laptop reductions, and Black Friday gaming deals in general, we'll be sure to include savings on all things Disney here. In short? Bookmark this page and pop back closer to the sale itself if you want to see what's on offer (quite literally).

Black Friday Disney deals - FAQ

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TD9Ph_0iem7xu600

(Image credit: Disney, Lego)

When will the Black Friday Disney deals start?

Times and people may change, but Black Friday doesn't - it always takes place around the same period. The year's biggest sales event traditionally occurs after Thanksgiving and on the final Friday of November, so we can expect the 2022 Black Friday Disney deals to kick off on November 25 .

But don't think you'll only have a day to make the most of these savings. Although it's true that the best discounts are held back for Black Friday itself, Black Friday Disney deals kick off much earlier than that. In fact, we've known savings to start appearing as of mid-November, and they usually continue into the following week (at which point they'll be relabelled as Cyber Monday discounts).

Where will the best Black Friday Disney deals be?

Although most retailers will be getting involved in the 2022 Black Friday Disney deals, some offer better reductions than others. We'd recommend watching out for the following stores.

USA

- Amazon: Best for variety and depth of discounts
- ShopDisney: Big savings on exclusive items of every kind
- Walmart: A great source of branded gifts, particularly for kids
- Zavvi: Perfect for collector action figures and replicas
- Best Buy: Save on movies and children's toys
- Entertainment Earth: Reliable for action figures and Funko toys
- Target: Easy-to-navigate hub for every Disney brand

UK

- Amazon: Best for variety and discounts in general
- ShopDisney: Save on exclusive items of every kind
- Zavvi: Ideal source of collector action figures and replicas

Black Friday Disney deals - what to expect

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ITAwy_0iem7xu600

(Image credit: Disney, Lego)

While you might assume that Black Friday is all about tech reductions (and to a degree, it is), merch also gets its fair share of discounts. Disney in particular is surprisingly good at shaving money off its products in November, and you can save on everything from plushies to branded suitcases. As an example, Galactic Snackin' Grogu (an interactive doll based on Baby Yoda from The Mandalorian) dropped to a record low of around $60 instead of nearly $85 despite being one of the hottest toys of the season. We've got our fingers crossed something similar happens to this year's hottest items, including Lego and the Squishmallows range that kids are going bananas for.

Many of these offers can be found at the usual suspects like Amazon and Walmart, but ShopDisney also provides a wealth of worthwhile price cuts. To be precise, it offered a drop of 20% via the 'MAGIC' coupon code in 2021, so we'd be surprised if that didn't happen again for 2022.

Replicas such as The Black Series (including props, Force FX Lightsabers, and costume items) are worth keeping tabs on

Seeing as we're on the subject of specific examples, we suspect Christmas ornaments and Holiday tie-ins are a sure bet for reductions as well (they certainly got one last year and featured prominently in last year's Black Friday Disney deals). Based on Black Fridays past, we'd anticipate a $10 drop on the plush range at large too. Need a quick and easy gift for loved ones who adore Disney? That's where we'd recommend starting.

In addition, replicas such as The Black Series (including props, Force FX Lightsabers, and costume items) are worth keeping tabs on. These have been known to tumble in cost during November, as evidenced when The Black Series Mandalorian Helmet fell to its lowest ever price of $110 in last year's Black Friday Disney deals on Amazon.

Want to save on other gifts you can share with family? Be sure to check out our guide to Black Friday board game deals , Black Friday Lego deals , and Black Friday Pokemon deals .

