Poblenou was the centre of Barcelona’s industrial revolution, and the best way to get to know it is to start at the foot of the neighbourhood: Ciutadella Park, where the touristic artery of Carrer de Pujades turns into a densely inhabited industrial estate. In the surrounding eight blocks, you’ll hardly see any signs of the textile and transport businesses that were built in the ‘Manchester of Catalonia’ in the twentieth century; instead, you come across digital marketing agencies, spectacular co-working spaces, innovative speciality coffee shops and art galleries, all set in massive industrial buildings. And just when you think you’ve stepped into a Catalan-dubbed episode of ‘Portlandia’, you reach the heart of Poblenou’s residential area, a village in itself: Carrer de Marià Aguiló. While the Rambla de Poblenou is where you’ll find fewer locals and more tourists, residents can’t walk 50 metres along Marià Aguiló without a few friendly hellos to acquaintances. This is Poblenou, a Barcelona neighbourhood that’s managed to escape gentrification so far – you’ll find plenty of shops closed on Saturday afternoons – surrounded by the new industry of the twenty-first century.

