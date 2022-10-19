ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stony Brook, NY

Men's Cross Country Collects Another Victory; Three Seawolves Place Top-10

GARDEN CITY, N.Y. – The Stony Brook men's cross country team captured their third-overall victory of the season today at the Adelphi Short-Course Showdown held at Bethpage Polo at the Park. As a team, the Seawolves collected 44 points, narrowly defeating American International College by five points. The Seawolves...
STONY BROOK, NY
Together We Transform Thursday – October 20, 2022

Homecoming at Stony Brook is a special time as we welcome our alumni back for a weekend filled with events, highlighted by the Hall of Fame induction dinner on Friday and the football game on Saturday. I'm looking forward to kicking off a great weekend tomorrow night as we induct...
STONY BROOK, NY

