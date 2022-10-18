Ottawa Senators vs. Boston Bruins – NHL – Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends

Read full article on original website
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 16 Ohio State erupts with nine goals in 9-2 victory over BentleyThe LanternColumbus, OH
Department of Public Safety announces updated mission and values, creation of new positionsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
This Free Class Could Help You Save a LifeDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Small Business Owner Sentenced For Seven-Year Tax Evasion SchemeTaxBuzzBoston, MA
sportsgamblingpodcast.com
Calgary Flames vs. Buffalo Sabres – NHL – Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
Thursday’s NHL lineup features a matchup between the heavily favored Calgary Flames (3-0-0) and the Buffalo Sabres (2-1-0) at Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta. The Flames are -296 on the moneyline to win at home against the Sabres (+239) in the game, which starts at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN+, SN1, SNF, and MSG-B.
sportsgamblingpodcast.com
Florida Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning – NHL – Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
Friday’s NHL matchup between the Florida Panthers (3-1-0) and the Tampa Bay Lightning (1-3-0) at BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida is projected to be a competitive outing. The Panthers have -113 moneyline odds to win against the Lightning (-107) in the game, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu.
sportsgamblingpodcast.com
Colorado Avalanche vs. Seattle Kraken – NHL – Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
The Colorado Avalanche (2-1-1) are big favorites (-251 moneyline odds to win) when they host a matchup with the Seattle Kraken (1-2-2), who have +203 moneyline odds, on Friday at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT2, and ROOT Sports NW. Avalanche vs. Kraken Predictions. Avalanche vs. Kraken Betting Odds. Avalanche...
sportsgamblingpodcast.com
Detroit Red Wings vs. Chicago Blackhawks – NHL – Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
Friday’s NHL schedule features a likely tight outing between the Detroit Red Wings (2-0-1) and the Chicago Blackhawks (1-2-0) at United Center in Chicago, Illinois. The Red Wings are -116 on the moneyline to win against the Blackhawks (-105) in the game, which begins at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSDETX, and NBCS-CHI.
sportsgamblingpodcast.com
New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros – MLB – ALCS Game 3 Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
The New York Yankees host the Houston Astros for Game 3 of the ALCS, Saturday at 5:07 PM ET. The Astros have a 2-0 lead. The Yankees are favored (-146 moneyline odds) when they take on the Astros (+124). Neither team has announced a starting pitcher for this contest. The game’s over/under is set at 7.
sportsgamblingpodcast.com
Indiana Pacers vs. San Antonio Spurs – NBA – Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
The Indiana Pacers (0-1) face the San Antonio Spurs (0-1) as 3.5-point favorites on Friday, October 21, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET on BSSW and BSIN. The Pacers covered the spread 38 times in 82 games last year. Indiana went 7-10 as a 3.5-point favorite or more last season. Out...
sportsgamblingpodcast.com
NFL Week 7 Picks (Ep. 1422)
ARZ -2.5 -140 10/23 10:00 AM DET*** 255 49. The Sports Gambling Podcast is your home for uncensored sports betting opinions, analysis, and advice. Since 2011 The Sports Gambling Podcast has picked every NFL game against the spread. They’ve also expanded to cover fantasy football, college football, NBA, college basketball, golf and daily fantasy sports releasing multiple episodes per week. The podcast is hosted by Sean Green (@SeanTGreen), a Philly area native and Ryan Kramer (@KramerCentric) a New Jersey native, who bring a combined 50 years of sports betting experience to the podcast. The podcast, the picks and the posts are all completely free. Tune in to hear NFL picks, college football picks, DFS picks, NBA picks and more! The Sports Gambling Podcast doesn’t sell picks they make em. Let It Ride! SUBSCRIBE ON APPLE | SPOTIFY.
sportsgamblingpodcast.com
David Montgomery – NFL – Player Prop Predictions, Lines and Trends
David Montgomery hits the field in Monday’s game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, with several player props available to wager on. Montgomery and the Chicago Bears (2-4) hit the field against the New England Patriots (3-3) at Gillette Stadium in Week 7. Montgomery Rushing Insights. Montgomery...
sportsgamblingpodcast.com
NBA Player Props + Best Bets – 10/21/22 | The Propcast (Ep. 145)
NBA Player Props + Best Bets – 10/21/22 (Ep. 145) The Propcast is back for the NBA season! Munaf Manji and Ryan McIntyre discuss their NBA Player Props for the Friday schedule. The guys give three player props each for the Friday games. Find out which players the guys like or are fading in tonight’s action! The guys also wrap up the show with the best bet!
