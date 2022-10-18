ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Ottawa Senators vs. Boston Bruins – NHL – Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends

By Sports Gambling Podcast
sportsgamblingpodcast.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sportsgamblingpodcast.com

NFL Week 7 Picks (Ep. 1422)

ARZ -2.5 -140 10/23 10:00 AM DET*** 255 49. The Sports Gambling Podcast is your home for uncensored sports betting opinions, analysis, and advice. Since 2011 The Sports Gambling Podcast has picked every NFL game against the spread. They’ve also expanded to cover fantasy football, college football, NBA, college basketball, golf and daily fantasy sports releasing multiple episodes per week. The podcast is hosted by Sean Green (@SeanTGreen), a Philly area native and Ryan Kramer (@KramerCentric) a New Jersey native, who bring a combined 50 years of sports betting experience to the podcast. The podcast, the picks and the posts are all completely free. Tune in to hear NFL picks, college football picks, DFS picks, NBA picks and more! The Sports Gambling Podcast doesn’t sell picks they make em. Let It Ride! SUBSCRIBE ON APPLE | SPOTIFY.
sportsgamblingpodcast.com

David Montgomery – NFL – Player Prop Predictions, Lines and Trends

David Montgomery hits the field in Monday’s game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, with several player props available to wager on. Montgomery and the Chicago Bears (2-4) hit the field against the New England Patriots (3-3) at Gillette Stadium in Week 7. Montgomery Rushing Insights. Montgomery...
CHICAGO, IL
sportsgamblingpodcast.com

NBA Player Props + Best Bets – 10/21/22 | The Propcast (Ep. 145)

NBA Player Props + Best Bets – 10/21/22 (Ep. 145) The Propcast is back for the NBA season! Munaf Manji and Ryan McIntyre discuss their NBA Player Props for the Friday schedule. The guys give three player props each for the Friday games. Find out which players the guys like or are fading in tonight’s action! The guys also wrap up the show with the best bet!

Comments / 0

Community Policy