SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga volleyball fell to Loyola Marymount in straight sets Thursday evening at the Martin Centre. The Bulldogs (4-16, 0-9 WCC) were led on offense by nine kills from Zoe Thiros and six more from freshman Autumn Larson, ahead of five Zags who finished with multiple. Alisa Kim (6 digs, one assist) and Keau Kamake'eaina (21 assists, 5 digs) led the Zags in assists and digs, with Kelsie White supplying a pair of blocks.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO