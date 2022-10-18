Read full article on original website
‘Creed III’ Trailer: Another Round With Adonis Creed
Creed III is the third installment in the Rocky spinoff franchise, and the first movie directed by its star, Michael B. Jordan, who takes over the helm of the franchise from Creed’s Ryan Coogler (who is still involved as a producer and co-writer) and Creed II’s Steven Caple Jr. (who is off directing a new Transformers movie). This latest movie is set several years after the previous installments and sees a well-established Adonis Creed (Johnson) facing a new challenger in the form of a man from his past, played by Lovecraft Country’s Jonathan Majors.
‘The Flash’ Sequel Script Already Being Written
Ah... and there it is. Despite the extremely troubled production history of DC’s The Flash, there's already a sequel in the works. The film has been in constant flux since pretty early into its production. The movie has been through behind-the-scenes changes, trouble with its main star, and a complete overhaul of the writing team. Since the movie was announced in 2014, that means DC has been struggling to get this thing into theaters for nearly a decade.
DC Films Chief Leaves Warner Bros.
Walter Hamada, who has been the head of DC Films at Warner Bros. since 2008, has left the company. Hamada began his career at TriStar as an assistant, before moving to Warner Bros.’ New Line Cinema division in 2007. While there, he served as a producer on some really big films, such as The Conjuring series and It. He was largely involved in horror films from that time.
Ryan Coogler Describes ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s Original Script
Before the death of Chadwick Boseman, Marvel had a totally different plan for a Black Panther sequel. The film initially revolved entirely around Boseman’s T'Challa. In fact, earlier versions of the movie’s script were structured completely differently from the current one. New trailers for the film show Wakanda...
What ‘Black Adam’s Post-Credits Scene Means for DC’s Future
The following post contains SPOILERS for Black Adam. You may be struck by magical lightning if you keep reading without having watched the film first. The rumors have been out there for months. And they are true. Superman is in Black Adam. And not just any Superman — Henry Cavill’s Superman.
‘Black Adam’ Review: Bleak ‘Adam’ Brings Little to DC Universe
Dwayne Johnson has been connected to the Black Adam character for at least 15 years. Before he was a worldwide star, before he was a multimedia mogul with his own brands of tequila and energy drinks, before he owned an entire football league, Johnson was set to appear as the villain in an assortment of Shazam! projects. Directors and writers and even Shazams came and went. But Johnson was permanently linked with the film as its Black Adam.
The Best ’90s Movies
For those who lived through them, it can be very hard to believe the 1990s were more than 25 years ago. (Okay fine. It is very hard for me to believe it.) Disney’s Aladdin, the top-grossing movie of 1992, is now as old as Disney’s original One Hundred and One Dalmatians was when Aladdin first came out. Time stops for no man, dog, or blue genie.
‘Nope’ Announces Streaming Debut on Peacock
It won’t quite be here in time for Halloween, unfortunately, but if you’ve been waiting for streaming to watch Jordan Peele’s outstanding new horror movie Nope, it’s almost here. The film is coming exclusively to Peacock next month. Nope is Peele’s unique twist on an alien...
Ralphie Returns in First ‘A Christmas Story Christmas’ Teaser
Almost 40 years later, it’s time for another Christmas Story. Technically there has already been two sequels to the 1983 cult classic A Christmas Story. In 1994, Bob Clark, the director of the original Christmas Story, made the movie My Summer Story, with Kieran Culkin in the role of Ralphie. Then in 2012, there was a direct-to-video sequel called A Christmas Story 2, made with a different cast and totally ignoring the events of My Summer Story. That film starred Braeden Lemasters as a slightly older Ralphie during yet another mishap-filled Christmas holiday.
‘Black Adam’ Easter Eggs: All the Coolest DC Secrets
The following post contains SPOILERS for Black Adam. Also, please take note: The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change. Just FYI. Black Adam first appeared in the pages of The Marvel Family way back in 1945. (At the time, Shazam was known as Captain Marvel; Marvel didn’t technically exist at the time, and they would not create their own “Captain Marvel” until 1967.) And within the mythology of DC Comics, Black Adam dates back to the days of antiquity, when he was one of the earliest warriors to claim the powers of the wizard Shazam.
The Surprising Connection Between ‘She-Hulk’s K.E.V.I.N. and Kang
She-Hulk didn’t just break the fourth wall in its season finale; it smashed it into oblivion. The title character decided she did not care for the creative direction of her final episode and changed it by venturing through the Disney+ main menu, entering a Marvel making-of documentary, and then confronting her own show’s writing staff. Then she met with Marvel’s head honcho, Kevin — only it wasn’t the real Marvel’s Kevin Feige. It was “K.E.V.I.N.,” an elaborate artificial intelligence that determines the ultimate direction of the MCU.
Everything New on Disney+ in November
Disney+ has settled into this space where some months you get a lot of stuff, and some months, well, maybe there’s a couple of new things. November is definitely one of the a lot of stuff months. There’s the premiere of Disenchanted, the long-awaited sequel to the live-action fairy...
‘Watchmen’ Creator Calls TV Show ‘Embarrassing,’ Told Showrunner Not to Bother Him
Within the TV world, Watchmen was considered an improbable success. It managed to tell a compelling and timely sequel story set in the same fictional universe as the classic DC comic co-created by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons. The show garnered solid ratings, very positive reviews, and earned 11 Emmy Awards.
