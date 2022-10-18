Read full article on original website
‘Twister’ Is Finally Getting a Sequel
Executives from Amblin Entertainment and Universal Pictures are meeting with directors for a Twister sequel. As of now, they haven’t settled on anybody, but we do know a few potential additions to the team, which is hoping to go into production next spring. And, yes, the movie is called Twisters.
Ryan Coogler Describes ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s Original Script
Before the death of Chadwick Boseman, Marvel had a totally different plan for a Black Panther sequel. The film initially revolved entirely around Boseman’s T'Challa. In fact, earlier versions of the movie’s script were structured completely differently from the current one. New trailers for the film show Wakanda...
DC Films Chief Leaves Warner Bros.
Walter Hamada, who has been the head of DC Films at Warner Bros. since 2008, has left the company. Hamada began his career at TriStar as an assistant, before moving to Warner Bros.’ New Line Cinema division in 2007. While there, he served as a producer on some really big films, such as The Conjuring series and It. He was largely involved in horror films from that time.
‘Nope’ Announces Streaming Debut on Peacock
It won’t quite be here in time for Halloween, unfortunately, but if you’ve been waiting for streaming to watch Jordan Peele’s outstanding new horror movie Nope, it’s almost here. The film is coming exclusively to Peacock next month. Nope is Peele’s unique twist on an alien...
What ‘Black Adam’s Post-Credits Scene Means for DC’s Future
The following post contains SPOILERS for Black Adam. You may be struck by magical lightning if you keep reading without having watched the film first. The rumors have been out there for months. And they are true. Superman is in Black Adam. And not just any Superman — Henry Cavill’s Superman.
‘The Flash’ Sequel Script Already Being Written
Ah... and there it is. Despite the extremely troubled production history of DC’s The Flash, there's already a sequel in the works. The film has been in constant flux since pretty early into its production. The movie has been through behind-the-scenes changes, trouble with its main star, and a complete overhaul of the writing team. Since the movie was announced in 2014, that means DC has been struggling to get this thing into theaters for nearly a decade.
Warners Wants to Make ‘Man of Steel 2’ With Henry Cavill
We’re not going to spoil anything in Black Adam but odds are if you’re reading this you’ve already seen rumors about an appearance from Henry Cavill as Superman in the film. Whether those rumors are accurate or not, it does seem that Warner Bros. very much wants to make another Superman movie with Cavill, just a handful of years after the studio ended his career as the Man of Steel after just three films — Man of Steel, Batman v Superman, and Justice League.
Ralphie Returns in First ‘A Christmas Story Christmas’ Teaser
Almost 40 years later, it’s time for another Christmas Story. Technically there has already been two sequels to the 1983 cult classic A Christmas Story. In 1994, Bob Clark, the director of the original Christmas Story, made the movie My Summer Story, with Kieran Culkin in the role of Ralphie. Then in 2012, there was a direct-to-video sequel called A Christmas Story 2, made with a different cast and totally ignoring the events of My Summer Story. That film starred Braeden Lemasters as a slightly older Ralphie during yet another mishap-filled Christmas holiday.
‘Black Adam’ Easter Eggs: All the Coolest DC Secrets
The following post contains SPOILERS for Black Adam. Also, please take note: The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change. Just FYI. Black Adam first appeared in the pages of The Marvel Family way back in 1945. (At the time, Shazam was known as Captain Marvel; Marvel didn’t technically exist at the time, and they would not create their own “Captain Marvel” until 1967.) And within the mythology of DC Comics, Black Adam dates back to the days of antiquity, when he was one of the earliest warriors to claim the powers of the wizard Shazam.
The Most Popular Horror Movies (And Where to Stream Them)
The only thing scarier than an immortal demon clown who feeds on your fears is trying to keep track of where your favorite horror movies are on streaming. It’s so hard! There’s just too many titles, and too many places to find streaming films these days. There are big streamers like Netflix and HBO Max, specialty sites like The Criterion Channel or Shudder (which, as an all-horror streaming service, is particularly valuable at this time of year), and even ad-supported hubs like Tubi or Pluto TV.
Jack Black Personally Serenades Young Fan With ‘School of Rock’ Classic
Jack Black showed his heartwarming kindness when the comedic actor and Tenacious D singer personally belted a classic School of Rock song for a young fan in palliative care at TrinityKids Care in Los Angeles. The streetside serenade happened Oct. 8 at the Layla Paige and Friends Walk for TrinityKids...
‘Watchmen’ Creator Calls TV Show ‘Embarrassing,’ Told Showrunner Not to Bother Him
Within the TV world, Watchmen was considered an improbable success. It managed to tell a compelling and timely sequel story set in the same fictional universe as the classic DC comic co-created by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons. The show garnered solid ratings, very positive reviews, and earned 11 Emmy Awards.
Top 40 Debut Rock Albums
Landing a record deal is often the first step to success. But it's also one of the first doses of reality artists receive as they enter an industry that moves fast and takes no prisoners. When the Rolling Stones secured their first record deal, it was at once a step forward and a wake-up call. "The band itself were like, 'We're making a record, can you believe this shit?'" Keith Richards recalled in his 2010 autobiography, Life. "There was also a sense of doom. Oh, my God, if the single makes it, we've got two years and that's it. Then what are we doing to do? Because nobody lasted. Your shelf life in those days, and a lot even now, was basically two and a half years. And apart from Elvis [Presley], nobody has proved that wrong."
